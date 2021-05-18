The great comedian and actor Billy Crystal is back in movie theaters with “Here Today." HBO MAX joins in with a funny fictional look at a Las Vegas icon who can see the end of her career.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
STREAMING
Hacks (HBO MAX)
One of television’s great actresses, Jean Smart (“Designing Women,” “Mare of Easttown” and “Fargo”) joins with a breakthrough new talent, Hannah Einbinder, in “Hacks.”
“Hacks” is a darkly humorous story set in pre-pandemic Las Vegas about a comic (Smart) and a struggling young writer.
To salvage her waning career, legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an outcast television writer. Einbinder, (daughter of “Saturday Night Live’s” Lorraine Newman) is brilliant in her first major movie role as Ava, the writer, who is unable to find a job after Tweeting about a closeted senator and his gay son. No one wants to hire her and her agent (who is also Deborah’s) tricks Deborah into meeting with her.
Vance is at somewhat of a crossroads too. Besides her stand-up, she’s a successful presence on a home-shopping network. Although she holds the record for Las Vegas appearances including a showroom current residency, the casino/hotel owner brilliantly played by Christopher McDonald wants her to cut back on her schedule so he can bring in Pentatonix.
Their meeting is fortuitous for both. Deborah hires Ava to temporarily hold off reducing her appearances and Ava, well, really needs the job. Deborah seems to have plenty of money, and while she doesn’t seem obsessed with performing, it clearly helps give her life meaning.
This is a very lushly produced show. Deborah’s Vegas mansion is like a Four Seasons Hotel. Every time action takes place, it’s in a different room. Deborah owns her own plane and drives a new Bentley. Every time she gets a new one, the old one goes to one of her retinue. And it’s always fun looking at nicely photographed shots of Vegas.
Mostly the show is about Deborah and Anna trying to work things out, but the smaller parts are finely drawn and portrayed. Carl Clemons-Hopkins is the full-time assistant who helps her select products for her home-shopping appearances and flips houses on the side. And Meg Stalter is side-splitting as the assistant to Deborah’s agent. She only has a job because her husband founded the agency, but most tasks are beyond her, including things like validating parking for visitors to the office.
HBO MAX only releases a few episodes at a time, but they’ve laid the groundwork for some fascinating stories: what happens to Deborah’s career, do she and Anna work things out and is there romance ahead for either one?
Highly recommended. Four Palm Trees
Woman in the Window (Netflix)
While “The Woman in the Widow” is an engrossing story, the movie is a disappointment despite an outstanding performance by Amy Adams.
Playwright Tracy Letts adapted the best-selling novel (he also plays a psychiatrist in the movie) and the script seems more like a play than a film. And, dialogue that works in print sometimes doesn’t come off naturally or smoothly when translated to the screen.
Letts is a Pulitzer and Tony award winning writer, but the words spoken by the actors are often awkward and unnatural.
The premise is similar to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” with the central character’s world limited to her New York City apartment and what she can see across the way. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) suffers from severe agoraphobia. She cannot leave her apartment and spends her days drinking wine and taking medication. She even gets house calls once a week from her psychiatrist (Letts).
While looking at the apartment across the street, she sees Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) kill his wife. Anna calls the police, who show up at her apartment with Russell and a different woman who everyone says is his wife.
Anna’s life is complicated and her grasp of reality is strongly affected by her consumption of alcohol and pills. Adams shines in the role as she struggles to figure out which people are real and if someone is stalking her.
Director Joe Wright has done some good work with female characters in “Hannah” and “Atonement,” and he helps portray Anna’s claustrophobic world, often shooting her in wide shots (even though she’s inside) which show her as a tiny person within this oppressive environment.
This project had difficulties even before it ran into the pandemic. The trade paper Hollywood Reporter said that reshoots were required because the test screening audiences were confused. They were only partially successful.
Interesting plot and quickly told (one hour, 40 minutes) with plenty of twists and turns, which is unfortunate because the writer and the director squandered a good story. Two Palm Trees. Okay if it’s for free.
THEATERS
Here Today
There used to be lots of movies like this — story about grownups trying to deal with problems besides saving the earth (I’m talking to you, Avengers.) Now, movies about characters and without explosions usually end up on a streaming site, but this one is available in theaters.
Don’t get scared off. It’s actually a good date movie.
“Here Today” combines humor and heartfelt emotions in a story of a man coming to the end of his life. His wife has passed away and he has a strained relationship with the remaining family. Things are complicated by the fact that he’s dealing with early onset dementia. He has short-term memory loss, but also has pictures of his family with their names taped to the wall above his typewriter.
Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) is a legendary comedy writer with television, Broadway and movies to his credit. Even if he’s on the downward slope of life, he’s pretty successful working on a late-night cable comedy show (think “Saturday Night Live”) with a group of people far younger than he is.
He can’t delay the effects of his dementia but crosses paths with a street singer, Emma Payge, played by Tiffany Haddish. Haddish is a talented comedian known for her high intensity work. Here, guided by director Crystal (who also cowrote the script), Haddish comes across as much more subtle, but no less meaningful than her work in movies such as “Like a Boss,” “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.” on TBS with Tracy Morgan.
Many high-energy standup comics (Robin Williams, Jim Carrey) are capable of great performances when they work with a director who can help channel all that sizzling energy into a character who is believable without all that energy overpowering the movie. Haddish and Crystal are a great team, both on-screen and off.
This movie is about life, new beginnings, relationships, dealing with loss and taking care of one another. Four Palm Trees. Bring tissues because you’ll probably shed some tears.
FROM THE VAULT
Running Scared
Crystal (“Here Today”) has been part of some very significant motion pictures including “When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers” and “The Princess Bride.” He joined great action director Peter Hyams and the late Gregory Hines for “Running Scared,” an edgy comedy about two Chicago cops chasing drug-dealing Jimmy Smits, who plays a bad guy for a change. For adults.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended. New releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see.
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen.
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen.
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying.
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.