Two movies this week that are similar in that they are both mainly two-character dramas but very different in other ways. “The Little Things” is a great cop story about unlikely partners and “The Big Dig” is a great partner movie about….archeology.
The Little Things (HBO Max)
“The Little Things” brings plenty of star power to a traditional story of a disgraced older sheriff’s deputy partnering with a young police detective to crack a tough case.
We’re talking Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto as the suspect. Washington and Malek are in plenty of scenes together but there’s one with all three together. While it could have been a group of actors showing off, it is a remarkable piece of work. Three great actors at the top of their games generating a tremendous amount of intensity without overdoing it.
Director/writer John Lee Hancock has recreated a vivid visual look in the style of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino in “The Little Things,” set in Southern California of the 1990s. It’s smoggy during the day and foreboding at night, with neon signs reflecting onto rain drenched streets, strip clubs and cheap motels.
While it’s kind of a predictable story about two unlikely cops who join forces to solve a current crime which may have ties to something Deke (Washington) worked earlier in his career.
Deke, who had the best case-clearance rate in the LA Sheriff’s Department before divorce, heart surgery and suspension, is working a sheriff’s deputy in Bakersfield when he’s sent to L.A. to retrieve some evidence. He crosses paths with Detective Baxter (Malek) and they form a smooth working relationship even if they seem unlikely partners from different generations.
Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) works against his slightly off-beat physical appearance as a character who welcomes Deak’s assistance. We also see him in brief scenes with his family at home, where he displays a genuine warmth and a genuinely affectionate fatherly relationship with his daughters.
Even though the movie is more than two hours long, the tension lifts only briefly. Don’t miss this one. Everyone is operating at the top of their game.
Five Palm Trees
The Dig (Netflix)
An archaeological dig on the grounds of a British estate in the days leading up to World War II would seem an unlikely story for compelling movie, but that’s what we have in “The Dig.” It’s considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the last century.
“The Dig” is based on the true story of a sixth-century Anglo-Saxon burial ship in Sutton Hoo, located on Britain’s east coast.
The owner of the property, Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), hires an “excavator,” Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes), to try to find out what’s in several giant mounds of dirt on her property.
When most of the action involves digging in the dirt, it helps to have actors like Mulligan and Fiennes telling the story.
The movie covers relatively intimate human relationships, but looks at large issues like the value of looking at the past.
Both Pretty and Brown believed there was something in those mounds. It turns out to be an ancient ship. Complete with era burial chamber filled with goods and money to accompany its occupant on his life in the hereafter.
This is not a big movie, but it is interesting for its ideas and the stories of people living their lives in a time that was about to be profoundly changed by World War II.
Highly recommended because of the quality production and the superb work by Mulligan and Fiennes.
Four Palm Trees. Don’t miss it.
FROM THE VAULT
Ramy Malek (“The Little Things”) won the Best Actor Oscar in 2019 for his blazing performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He was restrained in his role in “The Little Thing,” but didn’t hold anything back in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Taken together, the two roles show his incredible versatility.
