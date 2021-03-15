“Supernova” is a magical movie with two great actors, Stanley Tucci and Collin Firth, in the story of a couple facing the scourge of dementia. Jennifer Garner can’t save “Yes Day” and cartoon icons Tom and Jerry completely miss the target in their own movie, “Tom and Jerry.”
Supernova (On Demand)
“Supernova” is a simple, but extremely powerful movie. Two great actors, Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, star as a couple (who happen to be gay) dealing with dementia. Tucci as Tusker is a writer and astronomy buff. Sam (Firth) was a concert pianist. They’re lives aren’t over, but they can see the end from where they are
They are traveling across England in an old RV to see friends, family and revisit places from their past, hoping to spend as much time together as they can before Tusker’s illness takes him away forever.
“Supernova” unfolds at unrushed pace, gradually and gently revealing the depth of the relationship between Sam and Tusker. They’ve been together a long time and they are comfortable together, whether snuggling in bed or finishing each other’s sentences.
It’s soothing to see such a loving relationship, but gradually the difficulties of Tusker’s illness are revealed. Writer/director Harry Macqueen is a master with words. As a director, his visual style is just as masterful. There are no flashy edits or moving shots. It’s mostly a series of simple two-shots, closeups or some beautiful scenic shots as Tusker and Sam journey throughout England.
Both Tucci and Firth are great actors. Firth has a Best Actor Academy Award for “The King’s Speech." Tucci has numerous film and TV awards nominations as well as a Tony nomination. They convey feelings and thoughts with the smallest expression, the lifting of an eyebrow or even the slightest shift of glance.
This is not a complex story, but the experience for viewers is profound and moving. Prepare to shed a few tears. Four Palm Trees.
Yes Day (Netflix)
There’s so much chaos and frenetic energy in “Yes Day,” that if you were in a theater, you wouldn’t want your money back, but you’d be very disappointed. It’s like watching a live-action of Sponge Bob Square Pants — all bright colors, lots of talking, sound effects and silly, silly jokes.
It’s the same feeling you’d get if you had a bunch of cotton candy followed by a Coca Cola: it feels sort of good, but also very disorienting.
“Yes Day,” according to the filmmakers, is a real thing. It’s a day when the parents have to do whatever the kids say, like funny outfits, or trips to the amusement parks. Within limits, of course.
Several other reviewers have suggested that this is not a movie to watch with your kids. It might give them ideas.
“Yes Day” is disappointing in many ways but especially since it stars one of the movies’ most likeable stars, Jennifer Garner. She’s Allison, the mom who is the parent who always says “no.” Her husband Carlos is played by Edgar Ramirez, who is a pretty sinister looking guy, does a nice job of playing against type as the loving father who plays the “good parent.” You know, the parent who says to his kid, “it’s okay with me, just ask your mother,” knowing that mom would say no.
Lots of noise, lots of color, but pass on this one. Two Palm Trees.
Tom and Jerry (HBO Max)
As entertainment companies consolidate, they look to their intellectual property, or I.P., to make some money on their new assets.
That must be what happened here, because “Tom and Jerry” is a poorly conceived, poorly executed mess. It’s a combination of live action and animation, which was done much better more than 30 years ago in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
Part of the problem is the hundreds of popular Tom and Jerry cartoons were, well, cartoons and had a running time of 6 to 10 minutes. The plots were often the same: Tom, the cat, and Jerry, the mouse, tried to get the better of each other in a series of violent and destructive acts perpetrated on each other. Plot wasn’t as important as the acts themselves.
Contemporary feature length animated movies can be successful (“Shrek,” “Up,” "Incredibles," "Inside Out," the superb “Soul” released earlier this year) show that story is very important.
The story in “Tom and Jerry” is disappointingly predictable. A big celebrity wedding is set for the Royal Gate Hotel. Jerry has taken up residence in the hotel and Tom the cat has been hired to get rid of him before the big wedding.
Some really talented actors, Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena were not given much to work with here.
This is One Palm Tree. Not even for free.
FROM THE VAULT
The King’s Speech
Colin Firth (“Supernova”) starred in “The King’s Speech,” which won four Academy Awards: Best Actor (Firth), Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. It’s actually about a speech that the future King of England made in 1939 to help prepare the country for World War II. The problem that he had to overcome was a bad stutter. Remarkable film.
