Captain America and Thor are in on deck in streaming this week but in different roles. And to celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4th) Disney+ is offering up a slew of Star Wars movies on demand starting at $9.99.
STREAMING
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
“Defending Jacob” looks at an interesting question: how far would a parent go to protect a child? Here, it’s given an extra layer when the father in question is a district attorney investigating a murder where his son turns out to be a suspect.
The first three of eight parts were released last week.
Life seem ideal in the setting of Newton, Massachusetts, an upscale suburb of Boston.
Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is an assistant district attorney. His wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) works a nonprofit doing good works. Their son Jacob (Jaden Martell) seems to lead a relatively average life in high school.
Things are turned upside down when the body of one of Jacob’s classmates is found murdered in a forest near the high school.
Based on the novel of the same time, presenting the story in eight parts allows for complex presentation of unexpected twists and turns.
Chris Evans, who stars in the Captain America franchise, shows his ability to carry a movie that involves more than just blowing things up. His character is conflicted as he faces a number of situations where he must choose between love for his son and the ethics of the system he is sworn to uphold.
Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) brings believability and emotion to the often thankless role of wife and mother who is brought into the increasingly complicated path that Andy is following.
The rest of the outstanding cast includes Cherry Jones as Jacob’s defense attorney. Pablo Schrieber (“The Wire” and “Orange is the New Black”) is wonderfully annoying as Andy’s office rival who takes over the case when Andy’s son is arrested.
Special nod to Jaden Martell as Jacob (the two most recent “It” movies and “Knives Out”) does outstanding work in another role that could have been a cliché. Jacob is not an especially likeable character, but Martell makes us feel his pain.
We all have plenty of time these days, but eight episodes of the “Defending Jacob” are worth your time. Four Palm Trees.
Extraction (Netflix)
“Extraction” from Netflix, a heavy-duty action flick, comes off surprisingly well, although because of the scale of the action, it would be nice to see it on the big screen in a theater.
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a mercenary hired by an Indian drug lord to rescue his kidnaped son from Dhaka in Bangladesh. That’s really all you need to know about the plot. The movie was shot in Thailand, which provides a rich, textured setting of crowded streets, cramped apartments and narrow alleyways.
All the elements were assembled to make this work and it does.
The script is by Joe Russo, who, with his brother Anthony, directed gigantic action movies including two Captain America films and two Avengers films.
Sam Hargrove, the director, worked as a stunt coordinator with the brothers on some of their films as well as “Atomic Blonde,” “Hunger Games” and “Suicide Squad.”
Star Chris Hemsworth worked with all these guys in the Avengers films so there was plenty of skill to lavish on this film and it shows.
This is mostly a series of outstanding action sequences tied together and they are delivered with skill.
Big action directors often can’t control themselves and make the result incomprehensible with excessive cutting and testing the viewers’ endurance with two hour and 30 minute running times. But that’s not the case here. The action is understandable and the movie comes in just under two hours.
Hemsworth’s performance is spot in. There’s enough character development for him to be a sympathetic character, but that never gets in the way of the action.
Outstanding work. Violence is graphic, but not excessive.
Four Palm Trees.
Star Wars
May 4th is Star Wars Day. Get it? May the “Fourth” Be With You and Disney+ is offering
12 Star Wars movies for streaming starting at $9.95.
MOVIES THAT MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD
Ted
From the creative mind of Seth McFarland (and definitely not for kids) the R-rated story of a stuffed bear that comes to life as the friend of an amiable loser played by Mark Wahlberg. It’s funny, it’s full of foul language and you’ll laugh a lot.
