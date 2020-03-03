Fans of fear will feel at home with “The Invisible Man” in theaters and one man takes on one of America’s biggest corporations in home video’s “Dark Water.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Dark Water
The true story of a single lawyer taking on one of America’s largest corporations, DuPont, and winning, could be pretty dull, but “Dark Water” is compelling, inspiring and entertaining.
In the end, DuPont was forced to admit that it knew some of its products were causing cancer, hid that fact and continued to dump cancer-causing products in the waters around Parkersburg, West Virginia.
It’s not the feel-good movie of the year, but it does show that one person can make a difference and sometimes the good guys win.
Mark Ruffalo heads up a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman.
Recommended.
Queen And Slim
After an awkward first date, Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) get caught up a traffic stop gone bad that results in the shooting death of the cop who made the stop and was trying to kill them.
They’re black and they don’t expect justice. Slim and Queen make a run for it, in the tradition of “Bonnie and Clyde” or “Thelma and Louise.”
They’re truly star-crossed lovers; there’s no way this ends well. Their odyssey takes them from Ohio to New Orleans and finally to Florida,
It’s a journey off the beaten path, away from interstate highways and off the grid because they lose their phones at the beginning.
Director Melina Matsoukis and writer Lena Waith worked together on Aziz Ansari’s jewel of show, “Master of None,” on Netflix. Like that show, this story is well crafted, motivations are clear.
Sadly, the story of white cops encountering black people does often end in unjustified violence, and this movie provides a universal look at that part of our society.
Recommended.
IN THEATERS
Invisible Man
After stumbling a couple of weeks ago with “Fantasy Island,” Blumhouse Productions is back in the groove with “Invisible Man,” which provides the scares the fans want.
Like “Fantasy Island,” it’s a reboot of classic intellectual property, the great novel by H.G. Wells from 1897 that has served as the basis for a number of previous films. This is much more entertaining than “Fantasy Island.”
Writer/Director Leigh Whannel has strong roots in the low budget highly successful horror films like “Saw” and “Insidious.” But in spite of his previous track record of delivering the fright, he overstays his welcome here with a running time of more than two hours. This would have had so much more impact with a running time of about 90 minutes.
However, the audience at a recent screening enjoyed the thrills, gasping at the appropriate times.
Although her husband has apparently died, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) starts to feel that’s he’s not really dead. She ran away from him because he was so controlling and now he’ s come back from the dead to stalk her. He can do it because, he’s, you know, invisible, and not really dead. He can turn up the gas burner on a stove, or cause a depression in a couch while sitting there. He’s invisible and he’s also not wearing any clothes, which is important. Otherwise you’d see him.
Moss is an accomplished actress, winner of both Emmys and Golden Globes, and her skill is the main reason “Invisible Man” is much better than the usual low-budget horror film. She’s convincing when no one is willing to believe that she’s being stalked by an “Invisible Man.”
Eventually, the movie turns to some graphic violence, which is one of the things that audiences of this kind of movie want. Some might find the musical score overdone and while it’s not subtle, it perfectly accentuates the tension.
The pieces work here and fans will be happy. Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Get Out
Daniel Kaluuya (“Queen and Slim”) had been acting for more than 10 years before his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s startling and groundbreaking horror film, “Get Out.” While “The Invisible Man” is scary in a fun sort of way, “Get Out” is genuinely unsettling in unpredictable ways. Fasten your seatbelt.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.