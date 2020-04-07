We’re adding a new feature this week. “Movies That Make You Feel Good” replaces “From The Vault.” It’s a movie that will offer some good feelings in these difficult times.
But first, here’s the regular roundup of new viewing choices.
“Cats,” one of last year’s biggest flops, arrives in home video this week and it’s worth looking at just to see great actors dressed in cat suits. And streaming offers “Tales from the Loop” on Amazon, a new and different look at strange goings on in small town.
NEW BLURAY/DVD
Little Women
“Little Women” deserved more than the one Oscar it won for Best Costume Design.
Writer/Director Greta Gerwig has delivered an exuberant adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, a work so popular, that since being published in the late 1860s, it has never gone out of print.
Gerwig brings a new take on material that has provided enjoyment for generations and has been presented on the stage several times and turned into a movie seven times.
The coming of age story of four sisters in the late 1800s, “Little Women” is helped by a powerhouse cast lead by Saorise Ronan, who plays Jo, the second oldest of the four sisters.
The rest of the girls are Meg (Emma Watson), the oldest and perhaps the most responsible. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is talented musically. Amy (Florence Pugh) is a painter who frequently fights with Jo. All are accomplished actors in their own right
Primarily about women, this is hardly a chick flick as there are characters and plot lines that while provide solid enjoyment for everyone.
Highly recommended.
Cats
Suspension of disbelief may be part of the movie going experience (for example, “Star Wars”) but “Cats” bungled things badly.
They took the actors and used computer graphics to create human-sized cat-like characters almost completely covered in meticulously rendered fur.
But time and time again, they make decisions that bring the viewers out of the suspension of disbelief. Sometimes the actors walk on all fours, but sometimes they stand up and move like humans. Some cats have human hands and bare feet, others wear shoes.
Director Tom Hooper, must take responsibility for the lame story and the dubious decision to create computerized versions of the actors.
This movie is not lacking in acting firepower: Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Taylor Swift all put on motion capture suits to be turned into fur-covered characters, but it’s not enough.
It’s a train wreck, but it’s okay for if you can watch it for free.
Dolittle
Right after “Cats,” another mess arrived in theaters: “Dolittle.”
Both movies are so bad that it’s hard to believe that somebody like a studio executive should have said about each movie during the production process, “This isn’t going to work. What are thinking about?”
Plenty has been said about “Cats,” but “Dolittle,” about the doctor who could “talk to the animals,” appeals only to kids.
The humor includes a series of fart jokes, and a sequence where an animal drags his behind along the floor in front of the queen of England.
Not recommended, even for free.
STREAMING
Elephant (Disney+)
The release of “Elephant” is perfect (although unplanned) timing for a homebound nation. It’s a Disneynature documentary which means there’s humor, cuteness, and a certain amount of drama. And it’s presented at a level that families can watch together.
This time it’s the story of a herd of elephants journeying across the Kalahari Desert.
It’s an epic drama of the herd lead by Shani and focusing on her exuberant male offspring, Jomo.
Plenty of information about elephants is smoothly presented. The journey of thousands of miles across harsh terrain is repeated each year by the elephants as they search for food and water. We learn about the social order of the herd, which is led by a female and the animal’s remarkable memory of landmarks to guide them on their journey.
It’s the usual high quality of Disney animal documentary with beautiful photography. And the level of enjoyment is helped by the presence of formal royal Meghan Markel.
The well-written narration is helped by Markel’s enthusiastic and intelligent voice work.
The right movie at the right time. Four Palm Trees
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
If “Elephant” is gentle and thoroughly entertaining, “Little Fires Everywhere” offers a complex, intelligent exploration of class separation and the relationships between mothers and their children.
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star as mothers from totally different economic situations. Witherspoon is Elena, who has her life precisely organized, raising four children and working as a journalist. Washington is Mia, an artist who struggles to raise her daughter in a lifestyle that involves frequently changing apartments by skipping out on the rent.
The limited run mini-series a good vehicle for a best-selling novel. Usually when a novel is turned into a movie, much of that original source material must be cut, often losing some aspects that made the novel popular. Not the case here.
Based on the bestselling novel by Celeste Ng, this is entertaining and thoughtful for adults. Five Palm Trees
Tales from the Loop (Amazon)
What really happened? That’s the premise for a lot of science fiction,
But Nathaniel Halpern has a unique take on that premise in the new Amazon series “Tales from the Loop.”
“Tales from the Loop” is an eight-part series. Each part stands on its own, but each is part of the interlocking story that spans the series. You’ll probably be hooked after the first one.
The people live and work in Mercer, home to the Mercer Center, which was created to “Unload and Explore the Mysteries of the Universe.” It’s a research center, built above the Loop, a massive structure that influences life in the small town.
It’s hard to figure the time setting of the story although there are clues like vinyl records and old-fashioned console-style televisions.
In the midst of this small-town environment, young Loretta comes home to find her house and her mother gone. In fact, the entire house has disappeared, leaving only a smooth patch of snow. Her journey to find out what happens starts the miniseries.
The pace of “Tales from the Loop” is a big part of its appeal. Some may find it too slow, but it’s a great contrast to so much of the frenzy so often found on screen.
Each aspect of the story is slowly unveiled, so rather than binge watching, this is ideal for watching an episode and then taking some time to ponder what has been presented.
The slow pace also allows the viewer to take in the pristine photograph and enjoy the music by Paul Leonard-Morgan and Philip Glass.
Simon Stalenhage is an artist, musician and designer. Some of his work combines futuristic objects with rural Swedish countryside. His artwork was featured in the book “Tales from the Loop,” which depicted the construction of a particle accelerator. Before it was a movie, it was the basis for a table top game.
Worth your time. Four Palm Trees
COMFORT MOVIE OF THE WEEK
Get Shorty
Based on Elmore Leonard’s book, “Get Shorty” is an affectionate and humorous look at what happens when a loan shark from Miami journeys to Hollywood to get into the movie business. John Travolta, a pre-“Sopranos” James Gandolfini, Rene Russo and Danny DeVito bring the laughs. Perfect for these tough times.
