Above average work in streaming (“Stowaway”) and theaters (“Mortal Kombat”). And an upset in the Academy Awards with Anthony Hopkins winning Best Actor.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
STREAMING
Stowaway (Netflix)
Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A group of survivors of a plane crash/shipwreck/natural disaster, and the folks probably will run out of resources. Late last year in “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney was a scientist in the Arctic trying to prevent a spaceship from returning after a global catastrophe.
This time, a three-person crew is on a two-year mission to Mars when they discover a technician who accidentally ended up on the ship after takeoff. After establishing the characters, Marina, the Captain (Toni Collette), Zoe, a doctor (Anna Kendrick), David, the scientist (Daniel Dae Kim) and Michael, the stowaway, Shamier Anderson, the crew realizes the outlook is bleak. Michael was injured in an explosion that limited the spaceship’s ability to remove CO2 from the atmosphere to provide breathable oxygen. There’s not enough for everyone to survive the trip, or return to earth.
Space movies usually have pretty spectacular photography (“2001- A Space Odyssey”, “Gravity” (with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney). While “Stowaway” isn’t quite as big as either of those films, the sequences depicting the crew’s space walking attempts to repair the ship are visually striking and filled with suspense.
The four actors are the only ones who appear on screen. So each role is important. Captain Marina is on her last mission and has seen it all, except for a stowaway. Zoe, the doctor, is concerned with saving everyone. David, the scientist, sees his years of research into growing things sacrificed in an attempt provide the crew with more oxygen. And Michael, the stowaway, works to make himself useful before he realizes that his life might be sacrificed to save the rest.
Interesting and thought provoking. Three Palm Trees.
IN THEATERS
Mortal Kombat
Most of the time, movies based on comic books or video games are so complicated, over produced, and too long (“Avengers Endgame” in 2019 was three hours and two minutes), but “Mortal Kombat,” clocking in at less than two hours, is a fun package. It’s not great art, but it’s an easy way to pass the time.
It’s rated R due to graphic violence. It takes a mundane plot (saving humanity from evil) and packs it full of action with a plot that can be followed. It begins in 17th Century Japan when the evil Lin Kuel Assassins kill members of a rival clan, missing the son of Hassahi, who survives.
Flash forward to present day and the realms of Outworld and Earthrealm are battling for the survival of humanity. That’s really all you need to know.
This is one of the movies that was moved to simultaneous release on home video (HBO MAX) and theatrical at the same time due to the pandemic. Unlike some of the others, this one looks good on the big screen. Even if the plot is overstuffed, if you’re looking for solid action and fast pace, “Mortal Kombat” is for you. Also available on HBO MAX.
Three Palm Trees.
Land
Easy to see why Robin Wright was attracted to “Land” as her feature film directing debut (she also stars). She plays Edee, who retreats to an isolated cabin in Wyoming to try to heal from the difficult events in her life.
She’s way off the grid here. After she tells the man who rents her a cabin to send someone for her rental car, he says “It’s not a good idea to be out here without a vehicle.” What starts out as an adventure in solitude turns into a fight for survival as the cold weather gets the best of Edee.
The movie is only 89 minutes, but Wright the director uses each moment wisely with flashbacks helping us understand what difficult moments in her past life she’s trying to escape. Not a lot of dialogue, but Wright’s expressions gradually reveal what’s causing her pain.
When she’s about to die from losing the battle with the elements, a kindly hunter, Miguel, saves her life with the assistance of his sister, a nurse. Miguel is played by Demián Bichir. Bichir is an excellent actor and he tones down his smoldering intensity here to good effect. When Edee asks why he is helping her, he answers “You were in my path.”
While this sounds like it might the story of a character wallowing in self-pity, director Wright gets the best from her cast (including herself) to present a haunting story of one person’s fight for emotional survival.
Four Palm Trees. Not to be missed.
OSCARS
I don’t try to predict the winners: I’m terrible at that so I always say, “here’s who I think should win” and I only do five categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Actor.
I thought “Nomadland” was a strong contender because I favor pictures that I think people will be talking about 10 years from now and that’s “Nomadland.”
I was right on four out of five, which is better than I usually do.
I was right on Best Picture (“Nomadland”), Best Director (“Nomadland”), Best Actress (Francis McDormand for “Nomadland”) and Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins).
I was surprised that Chadwick Boseman didn’t win for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The Academy loves to give awards to people who have passed away. He was great, but I think Anthony Hopkins was better.
I missed on Best Original Screenplay. I picked “Judas and the Black Messiah” as best original screenplay. “A Promising Young Woman” won but I just didn’t get that movie.
This is the Third Best Actress Award for McDormand (Also for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards.”)
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended. New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen.
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen.
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying.
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.