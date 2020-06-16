Spike Lee delivers a complex, thought-provoking work of art with “Da 5 Bloods” and the Judd Apatow comedy/drama “The King of Staten Island” is great work too.
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers around and he always has plenty to say. Even though it was shot last year, “Da 5 Bloods” could not be more appropriate today in the time of Black Lives Matter.
Four Black Vietnam Vets return to Vietnam to retrieve the remains of their leader “Stormin’ Norman” (Chadwick Boseman) and at the same time find some gold they were transporting for the CIA.
Delroy Lindo delivers an Academy Award-worthy performance as Paul. The other members of the group are David (Jonathan Majors), Otis (Clarke Peters), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr). Paul is an interesting character in many ways: he’s a black character in a Spike Lee movie who voted for Donald Trump.
But besides a conventional hunt for hidden treasure, this is big, big movie, dealing with brotherhood, loyalty, race relations, and social structure of America from the 1960s to today.
There are remarkable political references including “President Fake Bone Spurs” and statements from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Angela Davis and Malcom X woven into the movie that moves back and forth in time.
The contemporary scenes, shot on location in Vietnam, are rich in color and texture and the heat and humidity can be felt. The soundtrack with original music from Terence Blanchard combined with Marvin Gaye songs reinforces the intensity of the story.
The group bonded under the leadership of Stormin’ Norman, and now decades later, they are still bound together even though Norman is not there. Their trip through the jungle is brutal, made all the more punishing by the fact that they are no longer young men. They’re united by their devotion to their missing leader as well as their pursuit of the gold.
Director Lee makes an interesting choice for the flashbacks. Rather than do computer manipulation of the actors' faces make them young in the flashbacks, he relies on using a different picture ratio and grainer film stock to depict the action in the ’60s.
Lee makes long movies — this is two hours and 34 minutes — and while it’s long, it doesn’t feel self-indulgent as it does in so many superhero movies. He’s giving the audience plenty to think about, so things move along.
While this is a serious movie dealing with unpleasant subjects, it’s well worth seeing for the tremendous emotional, thought- provoking impact.
Four Palm Trees, which means don’t miss it. It deserves Five Palm Trees, which means see it in a theater, but that’s not the way things are now.
The King of Staten Island (Amazon Prime)
“The King of Staten Island” deals with big important issues but in a much smaller universe. It’s a touching story of a 24-year-old man-child dealing with mental problems while struggling to find his way in life.
When we meet Scott (Pete Davidson), he’s living in his mother’s basement, smoking pot, practicing tattoo art with a vague dream of opening a combination restaurant-tattoo parlor called Ruby Tattosdays with the slogan “Everybody welcome.” That’s his dream, so obviously he’s got some problems.
The tone of movie is serious, but with plenty of humor. Director Judd Apatow has taken a number of comedians (Amy Schumer, Steve Carrell, Seth Rogan) and tapped into their personality to make them movie stars.
That’s what happens here with Pete Davidson. Davidson, a stand-up who is best known as the youngest-ever cast member of "Saturday Night Live," provides some basis for Scott. Like Scott, Davidson’s father died during the 9/11 attack. Scott was 11 and he remembers his father but not to any great detail.
Most of the characters in this movie are damaged in some way, but it’s not overpoweringly depressing. They’re trying to survive and we enjoy their small successes.
Margie (Marisa Tomei) is Scott’s mother. After her husband died, she went forward with her life, working two jobs. Her son may be a slacker, but her daughter Claire (Maude Apatow, Judd’s daughter, excellent) has a little more direction in life. Early in the movie, she’s leaving for college. Her farewell scene with her brother is moving and she frames an important part of the story: just about everybody is trying to help Scott, but he’s unable to advance out of his childhood.
The writers and the director have made Scott an interesting character. He’s really a loser, but we feel affection for him, and we want him to find some direction.
Scott’s life is unstructured as he shambles from one catastrophe to another: he ruins an engagement party, gets involved in a half-baked robbery, tries to break up his mother’s one shot at happiness. And yet we still pull for him.
Apatow deals with multiple interesting themes: family, friends with benefits, grief, the powerful bonds between fire fighters, but we reach the point where things have gone on a little too long. Two hours in, we’re ready for some resolution.
This is a minor flaw. The dialogue is suburb, very natural and features great work by comedian Bill Burr, who becomes Margie’s boyfriend, the great Steve Bucemi as a firefighter who tries to understand Scott’s troubles, and Pamela Adlon has a small but important role.
“The King of Staten Island” was scheduled to be a theatrical release about now but instead shifted to on-demand. Apatow said in an interview that home video might not be the ideal venue for a comedy. He said he felt it had a better chance to reach an audience now instead of getting caught in a crush of backed up films that will occur when theaters reopen.
“The Kind of Staten Island” covers a lot of ground with wit, emotion and great style. Four Palm Trees. Don’t’ miss.
Artemis Fowl (Disney+)
Here’s something you don’t hear every day: This movie should have been longer.
“Artemis Fowl” would seem to have everything going for it: Walt Disney Pictures, high-quality source material — serious immensely popular young adult novels — a great director: Kenneth Branagh, excellent cast including Judi Dench and Colin Farrell, solid writers and a relatively short running time of 1 hour, 35 minutes.
They’ve been trying to make this move for almost 20 years and frankly, they should have kept trying.
This story is so complicated that it’s hard to get a real grasp of what’s going on. The beginning of the movie describes the setting as “a place where magic and wonder still exist.”
Artemis Fowl 1 (Colin Farrell) is an Irish scholar specializing in fairies, banshees, spirits, goblins and myths of another world that turn out to be true. He’s kidnaped by inhabitants of this other world, who give son Artemis Fowl 2 (Ferdia Shaw — that’s a guy, by the way), three days to find an artifact in order to secure his release.
A lot of effort went into this one but it’s just a big waste of time.
One Palm Tree.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Trainwreck
Amy Schumer was a successful stand-up comic, but Judd Apatow (“The King of Staten Island”) made her a big star in “Trainwreck,” which she wrote. Schumer is Amy Townsend, a hard-partying magazine writer who has her first serious relationship with an orthopedic surgeon played by Aaron Connors. Basketball superstar LeBron James shows real comedic talent in a supporting role.
