Screen legend Sophia Loren is back in the movies with “The Life Ahead” and a much younger actor with a tremendous future is on hand in “A Teacher.”
DVD or Blu-ray/Streaming
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
It can’t be easy for an actor in his or her 80s to find any role, much less a good one.
Fortunately, the legendary Sophia Loren (directed by her son for the second time) has found a movie that’s a perfect fit. She is a Holocaust survivor who became a prostitute before finding a calling as a foster parent who takes children in until they can be adopted.
This is a second version of a novel by Romain Gary. The 1978 movie starred another screen great, Simone Signoret, and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Remakes of classic films like “Madame Rosa” are usually dubious efforts, but the combination of Loren and her director son, Eduardo Ponti, creates magic of its own in this version, called “The Life Ahead.”
Loren’s Madame Rosa is definitely a senior citizen, but although her character has physical limits, her mental facilities remain sound until later in the story. Madame Rosa is fostering two children when she takes in another, Momo (short for Mohamed), played by 14-year-old Ibrahima Gueye. From Senegal, he’s had a tough life: he became an orphan after his father killed his mother when she refused to continue prostituting himself.
It’s a common movie story: a troubled youth taken in by a caring adult who helps him find his way in the world. But nothing’s sugar-coated here. We see Madame Rosa patiently helping one of her other wards learn to read. Because of her advanced age, she might seem to miss things around her, but she doesn’t miss the fact that Momo is dealing drugs.
Realizing that Momo needs a sound male role model, she convinces a store owner to give him a job for a couple of hours a week. Momo learns he has some skill in repairing large rug tapestries, but it’s not enough to pull him away from dealing the drugs.
Despite this, their relationship develops. When Madame Rosa’s physical and emotional state begin to decline, she admits to Momo, “You’re a little shit, but I know you keep your word.”
And keep his word he does, taking the care of the fading Madame Rosa into his own hands.
Stories about orphans are a dime a dozen, but usually they’re not as powerful and involving as this one. “The Life Ahead” is just over 90 minutes long, but the journey will pull you in and leave you with something to think about
Four Palm Trees.
A Teacher (Hulu)
“A Teacher” is a complicated piece of work. The characters are interesting, even though each is seriously flawed. Clare (Kate Mara) is a high school teacher stuck in a troubled marriage with Nate (Adam David Thompson) and she becomes sexually involved with one of her students, Eric (Nick Robinson).
This is an old story and it has a nice shiny exterior but the movie doesn’t really have anything new to say. It's entertaining, but not interesting enough to make a real impact.
Creator Hannah Fiddell produced a movie in 2013 with a similar premise, but needed to step up her game here when asking the viewer to make a much longer commitment. The series goes down pretty easily, but the viewer isn’t left with much.
However, Nick Robinson an actor to watch. As senior Nate, he’s really struggling to get into college and does not start out looking to hook up with his English teacher. He has a job, is working with his counselor to get into college and even gets a tutor, who (Surprise!) turns out to be Clare.
In kind of an interesting parallel, Robinson starred in a feature, “Love, Simon” that was turned into a Hulu series with much better results.
“A Teacher” goes down pretty easily, but the viewer doesn’t really understand much about the characters.
Two Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
Love, Simon
Nick Robinson (“A Teacher”) starred in a comedy drama about a closeted gay high school boy and the challenges he faces when a blackmailer threatens to out him to the whole school. Robinson will continue to be a star after he stops playing high school kids. The move is helped immeasurably by the presence of Jennifer Gardner and Josh Duhamel as Robinson’s parents.
