Plenty of movies for housebound families this week and adults will find a welcome blast of joyfulness in the documentary “A Secret Love,” about a gay couple who kept their relationship hidden for 60 years.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY/DVD/VOD
Sonic The Hedgehog
“Sonic The Hedgehog” is a movie the whole family can enjoy.
Fans of the game that the movie is based on will be delighted and the rest of audience will be treated to a smooth, well-acted presentation that features quality computer generated version of Sonic, combined with live action footage.
Sonic is a super speedy character (he can play all the positions in a baseball game at the same time) hiding out in Montana. He loses the magic rings that can protect him and teams up with the sheriff (James Marsden) to get the rings back. The two are pursued by the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).
The tone of this movie is just perfect. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and all the actors are totally believable in a story featuring an animated creature with a super power who can talk.
Recommended for families.
Onward
Even though Pixar’s “Onward” is an average movie, it’s still pretty good, since an average Pixar movie is better than many other films.
What “Onward” lacks in visual splendor, it makes up with a very emotional story about two teenage brothers who happen to be elves. They set off on a quest to spend just one more day with their father, who passed away earlier.
Adults will be moved to tears and children will enjoy the spectacle, the magic and characters who are humans and animals at the same time. Recommended.
The Way Back
Ben Affleck gives a superb restrained but emotional performance in “The Way Back” as an alcoholic struggling to come to terms with his disease and the rest of his life.
The marketing suggests it’s a basketball movie, but there’s much more going on here. When we first meet Jack, he’s a functioning alcoholic. He does construction work high in the air on what looks likes the new bridge in the Long Beach harbor while drinking liquor from a coffee mug. He starts his days drinking beer in the shower.
If you’re expecting a sports movie, “The Way Back” is not it. It is the story of people struggling with problems in a low-key adult way that is seldom seen these on the big screen.
Sharp eye viewers will recognize a number of scenes filmed along Ocean Boulevard near Cherry. Recommended.
STREAMING
A Secret Love (Netflix)
While we live in tough times, “A Secret Love” gives us happiness. It is the true story of Terry Donahue and Patrick Henschel, a gay couple who hid their love for each other for six decades before coming out in the 1980s and finally marrying in the ’90s. They hid their love for all that time, but it does have a happy ending.
The story begins in the 1940s, when Terry Donahue was one of the women who played professional baseball while men were off fighting World War II (the subject of “A League of Their Own”).
They met in Canada in the baseball off-season, moved to Chicago and built a life for themselves with an extended family of gay people in a time when cops raided gay clubs and newspapers published the names and addresses of gays arrested in those raids.
We meet them as they are nearing the end of their lives (they’re in their 80s), when a relative is trying to get them to move into an assisted living home. In the course of preparation for the move, another relative, director Chris Bolan, uncovers a treasure trove of 8mm film that, combined with contemporary footage, creates a moving story of love that survived and grew over many years.
You’ll shed a few tears during this one, but it sure provides a beacon of hope in the midst of our great national struggle.
Highly recommended.
Scoob! (On-Demand)
This is one of two movies (“Capone” is the other one) that went direct to on-demand instead of to theaters, but this one is worth the money (if you have kids).
“Scoob!” is the latest installment in a franchise that extends back 50 years and includes cartoons, direct to video features and two live action movies.
The kids have been on the case for a long time and this time it’s supposed to be “bigger cases, scarier villains and creepier mysteries.”
Frank Welker voices Scooby, as he has since 1969. He’s joined by Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma) and Will Forte as Shaggy.
This movie is good enough for on-demand, but it probably would not have had much success in a theatrical release. Rental price is $19.99 which is stiff, but worth it to watch with an entire family. Recommended.
Capone (On-Demand)
Like “Scoob!,” this movie was scheduled to a theatrical release but moved to on demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re going to take on Al Capone, one of America’s larger than life characters who has already been the subject of movies and TV shows, it helps to have one of best actors in the title role.
Thomas Hardy is the actor. Al Capone is the subject of “Capone,” released last week on-demand. Unlike the rest of the movies and TV shows, it doesn’t concentrate on his law breaking activities. Instead, it focuses on the last years of his life as he was dying of syphilis and dementia in a mansion in Florida.
Besides being a great actor, Hardy is a mumbler. He mumbled in “Venom” and as the villain Thane in “The Dark Knight Rises.” But here, the mumbling is somehow appropriate. As a man whose mental faculties have decayed, his lack of vocal skills contribute to the truthfulness of the portrayal.
That said, it’s hard to figure exactly what the point of this movie is. Perhaps it’s a character study but it’s difficult to feel any sympathy for a man as violent and depraved as Capone.
Capone was a gangster during Prohibition and is considered one of the founders of organized crime in Chicago. He was a ruthless man, but his reign was brief. After less than a decade, he was convicted of tax evasion and sent to prison at the age of 32, putting an end to his career.
A lot of effort was put in this, but despite that, and despite the presence of the gifted Tom Hardy, this movie is not worth the $9.99. Okay if it’s for free.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
This Means War
This is a light-weight romantic comedy, but it stars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine (The new “Star Trek” features) and Tom Hardy from “Capone,” who shows another aspect of his talent as Pine’s best friend and competition for the affection of Witherspoon’s character.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.