Quality scary stuff from Blumhouse, the folks who know what they’re doing with “The Invisible Man” and some pleasurable emotions for our time in “Military Wives” in streaming.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY/DVD/VOD
The Invisible Man
Blumhouse Productions’ “Invisible Man,” provides the scares the fans want.
Writer/Director Leigh Whannel has strong roots in the low-budget highly successful horror films like “Saw” and “Insidious.” The audience at a screening enjoyed the thrills, gasping at the appropriate times.
Although her husband has apparently died, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) starts to feel that’s he’s not really dead. She ran away from him because he was so controlling and now he’s come back from the dead to talk her. He can do it because, he’s, you know, invisible, and not really dead.
Eventually, the movie turns to some graphic violence, which is one of the things that audiences of this kind of movie want.
All the pieces work here and fans will be happy. Recommended
STREAMING
Military Wives (Hulu)
Hulu released “Military Wives” on Memorial Day weekend to recognize that families of soldiers also make sacrifices.
It’s one of those movies that can provide emotional release and hope in these troubled times. It’s kind of predictable but the people involved overcome that predictability to make it entertaining and emotional.
“Military Wives” is based on a true story, which is different than “The Great,” discussed below, which describes itself “occasionally true.” While British soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan, the wives enter into a number of activities including forming a chorus.
Needless to say, there are conflicts, mostly between the commander’s wife, Kate (Kristen Scott Thomas) and Lisa, played by Sharon Horgan. Kate wants a a more traditional repertoire while Lisa and the rest of the group are looking for more contemporary selections.
In the meantime, a British officer decides the group should perform at Royal Albert Hall, creating another level of tension.
Not a very complicated plot, but the execution is superb and you’ll likely shed a few tears, but this is a movie for our time.
Four Palm Trees.
The Great (Hulu)
“The Great” is a story about Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia. Self-described as “occasionally true,” it’s less historical and more along the lines of snarky and sophisticated contemporary comedy.
The real Catherine the Great came from outside Russia, married and then overthrew Peter the III to rule from 1762 to 1796.
If you’re ready for high class entertainment, this is for you. Those looking for historical perspective should go elsewhere.
Catherine (Elle Fanning) showed up in Russia, expecting a magical privileged life. What she found was different. Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) took Catherine’s virginity in less than a minute while talking over his shoulder to one of the members of his court.
Hoult’s Peter III is vivid if especially unpleasant. Although to Hoult’s credit, he avoids making Peter III a caricature. There’s not too much good to say about a person who punches women.
As Catherine, Elle Fanning, in her first primarily comedic role, transitions from a naïve bride in an arranged marriage to a woman who engineers a coup d’etat. She’s little more than a child at the start but becomes a woman who takes control of a country for more than 30 years.
This is in 10 parts and it may be stretched over a few to many episodes, but when it’s one, in sparkles.
Three Palm Trees.
The Lovebirds (Netflix)
“The Lovebirds” is a disappointing comedy that frankly, caught a break when its theatrical release was cancelled due to the coronavirus and it was released last week on Netflix.
Four years into their marriage, Leilani (Issa Rae) and Jibran (Kumail Nanjiami) get involved in a murder when some guy claiming to be a cop commandeers their rideshare and kills someone, forcing them to go on the run and try to clear themselves.
It’s not without its charms as the couple (she’s black, he’s Pakistani) realize that it’s going to be, well, “difficult,” if people like them, who aren’t white, try to go to the cops.
These two have the acting chops. Rae, who appeared in HBO’s “Insecure” “The Hate U Give” and ‘The Photograph,” has been nominated for a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy.
Nanjiami first gained attention in HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife.
“The Lovebirds” takes a predictable direction, with Leilani and Jibran trying to avoid both the cops and the real killers.
The setup has comedy potential and unlike movies that shoot in Louisiana and pretend to be someplace else, “The Lovebirds” is set in New Orleans and takes advantage of the vivid atmosphere of “The Big Easy.”
There’s not much involved in ignoring this. It’s not in theaters, so you can save some money there. It’s included in the monthly Netflix fee but even with that, it’s not worth your time.
One Palm Tree. Not even for free.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
The Big Sick
Kumail Nanjiami and director Michael Showalter fumbled it with “The Lovebirds.” They previously worked together on “The Big Stick,” a heartwarming love story based on Nanjiami’s true life marriage to a woman who nearly died right after they met.
