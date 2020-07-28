A scientist, an influential social activist and an astrologer are the subjects of this week’s movies in Viewing the Videos.
Radioactive (Amazon Prime)
Film biographies often feel like a collection of episodes from the subject’s life: first this happened, then that, then this, then difficulties and then a happy ending.
“Radioactive” from Amazon is much better than that. It’s is a remarkable achievement. It tells the true story of Marie Curie, one of the most influential women of the 20th Century, and at the same time manages to clearly explain some complex aspects of science in an entertaining, smoothly paced story.
Marie Curie (1867-1934) was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice and the only person to win the Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields.
Curie faced sexual discrimination so great that when she and her husband were nominated for a Nobel Prize, the committee refused to give it to both of them.
Working from a script by Jack Thorne, Rosemond Pike’s Marie Curie is a very nuanced character. Curie had to be tough in the face a scientific community of old white guys who weren’t interested in giving her resources to continue her work. In the hands of a lesser actress, this could have been just a hard-ass stereotype. Instead, her forcefulness is understandable and in its own way, acceptable.
Later, when romance develops between Marie and Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the mood softens to a warm relationship between two people with strong personalities, which is an interesting contrast to her forcefulness.
Curie and her husband discovered the elements polonium and radium and she coined the word radioactivity. During World War I, she traveled to the front lines, and developed portable X-ray units to help wounded soldiers.
So, her discovery was put to good use, but the movie skillfully integrates several sequences depicting other results of her work: atomic weapons and the way they were used to end the Second World War and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion and meltdown.
It’s an interesting biography of one of the major figures of the 20th Century and at the same time offers food for thought about scientific discoveries being used for good and in other ways the scientists could not have imagined. Four Palm Trees.
John Lewis: Good Trouble (Amazon Prime)
One of the towering figures of the civil rights movement was honored over the weekend with a series of memorial ceremonies across the south.
Representative John Lewis, who died July 17, was scheduled to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Monday and Tuesday with burial set for Thursday.
Fortunately, Amazon Prime released the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” early in July. It provides a rich, full look at this important man’s life. It’s a conventional documentary, but it covers the great man’s six decades of service to his country.
Social change occurs in the United States when people refuse to take no for an answer. How do people keep striving for what they know is right in the face of consistent rejection without resorting to violence?
This movie tells the story of one such man. It looks at all aspects of his life, including interviews with the people he inspired and Lewis himself.
Three Palm Trees.
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Merecado (Amazon Prime)
“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” succeeds on two levels. For a vast section of American society, watching Mercado on television was part of the afternoon routine for decades. For the rest of us, it’s a revealing look at this cultural icon.
Walter Mercado, a non-gender conforming astrologer, entertained millions of Latino viewers around the world for three decades before he suddenly disappeared.
For some, astrology is bunk, but for others, it’s source of truth and encouragement. Watching this documentary, it’s easy to understand his appeal with his lavish clothes and Swarovski crystals. It’s surprising how wide his appeal was in the Hispanic community, which is generally considered to have a strong machismo streak.
Mercado participated in the documentary before his death last year. The documentary includes interviews with Mercado himself, those around him and footage of his daily broadcasts. He offered message of hope, happiness and better times.
His career started in 1969 and then he suddenly disappeared in 2006, as the result of bad business judgment and being taken advantage of by his business manager. The filmmakers interviewed the manager and the viewer can make their own judgments about what actually went on.
“Mucho Mucho Amor,” which, besides being the title, was Mercado’s signoff, is fascinating and touching at the same time. Mercado’s time has passed but his influence lives on. Three Palm Trees.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
“John Lewis: Good Trouble” might not be a typical feel-good movie, but it will give you hope about our country and that’s something we could use now.
