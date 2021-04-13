It’s the time-saving edition of Viewing the Videos. I check out movies so you don’t have to waste your time. Here’s a couple you can take a pass on and one recommendation for something back in the day that’s much better.
STREAMING/HOME VIDEO
Thunder Force
Melissa McCarthy and Adam Sandler have this in common: they have solid careers with movies that are loved by audiences and trashed by critics.
That said, “Thunder Force,” the latest movie from McCarthy and her writer/director husband Ben Falcone is pretty disposable. It’s on Netflix, which is okay, because if you’d gone the theater, you’d be disappointed.
It has lush production values, but they really should have gotten a better script. Instead, we must listen to dialogue that mixes up the words “geneticist” and “gynecologist.” Or watch one of the characters eat pieces of raw chicken.
McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play the grown-up versions of childhood friends. Emily (Spencer) and Lydia (McCarthy) were childhood friends. Now adults, Emily is a scientific genus, heading her own company. Lydia is well, the same character McCarthy plays in most of her movies: someone who careens through life with no filter on what she says, causing trouble for other people.
Jason Bateman is one of the bad guys, The Crab. Instead of hands, he has claws of a crab. Pretty funny, huh? Like Spencer, Bateman (who appeared with McCarthy in “Identity Theft”) is clearly better than the material, and makes a guy with crab hands a believable character.
Lydia gets into Emily’s lab, fouls up her experiments and turns herself and Emily into superheroes, who battle the evil Miscreants, led by William “the King” Stevens, who is trying to control Chicago. Stevens is played by Bobby Cannavale, another great actor who is excellent in the face of the material. It makes you wonder what he’s doing in a picture like this.
This is basically a comic book and if you go in with low expectations, you’ll be mildly diverted for a little under two hours. McCarthy has some talent. She does a great dramatic turn in “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” but her talent is wasted here.
“Thunder Force” is good enough to fill an hour and 46 minutes, but that’s about all.
Two Palm Trees.
THEATERS
Voyagers
“Voyagers” will remind folks of a certain age of “The Lord of the Flies." (I wonder if they still teach “The Lord of the Flies” in high school.)
In “Flies” a group of children are the only survivors of a plane crash on an isolated island. Things go bad in a hurry in a movie that’s more like a Martin Scorsese film than say, Judd Apatow.
In “Voyagers,” things have gone bad on earth and scientists find a planet that could support life. The problem is, it takes 86 years to get there, so the scientists breed a group of people to staff the ship. The plan is that they’ll give birth to another generation of people who will populate the new world, ensuring the survival of the human race.
When we meet the crew, they are young, good looking people, except for their benevolent father figure played by Colin Farrell, who is great, but doesn’t make it very far into the movie.
Along the way, the crew splits into two groups. One is headed by Christopher (Tye Sheridan from “Ready Player One”) and the other led by Zac (Fionn Whitehead) who wants to stop following the regulations established for the voyage.
This movie is filled with some jarring non-sequiturs. For example, after Christopher spends the night with the attractive Sela (Lily-Rose Depp), Zac comes to her room. Christopher and Sela get out of bed and they’re still wearing their underwear. What’s up with that?
Along the way, the crew discovers they are being drugged to control their normal emotions and impulses and decide to stop taking their meds, allowing emotions and hormones to run free.
Writer-director Neil Burger has a couple of good movies to his credit (“Divergent” and “The Illusionist”), but he missed the point here.
One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
The Illusionist
“Voyagers” writer-director Neil Burger wrote and directed the far-superior “The Illusionist” in 2006. It’s a romantic mystery film about a magician in turn-of-the-century Vienna starring Edward Norton and Paul Giamatti. Watch this instead of “Voyagers.”
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.