A great film maker, Ron Howard, tells the emotional story of the rebirth of a town destroyed by a forest fire in “Rebuilding Paradise.” And a fine character actor, Wilford Brimley passes away.
Wilfred Brimley
Although Wilford Brimley was not a big star, he had tremendous impact on the screen. He was the kind of actor who could come in and take over a movie, even if he didn’t have a big part. If you saw him in “Absence of Malice,” “Cocoon,” “The Electric Horseman” or “The Natural,” you saw him hold his own against some of the finest actors of our time. And at his death, we learned he started out as a Hollywood stuntman, was a Mormon and as such, worked as one of Howard Hughes’s bodyguards. Later in life, he appeared on “The Waltons” and as a memorable pitchman for Quaker Oats and spots about diabetes. Whenever you get a chance to watch one his performances, check it out. You will not be disappointed and you’ll marvel at the strength and impact in every role. R.I.P. Mr. B.
Rebuilding Paradise (On-Demand)
“Rebuilding Paradise” is the story of the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people and destroying more than 18,000 buildings.
Disasters of this magnitude often come to our attention for a few days and then we move on to something else. But for those who lived it, the effects are felt for years.
Fortunately, we have Ron Howard, one of our finest directors, to tell the story of this catastrophic fire and its aftermath. His skill as a storyteller is unparalleled. When you watch a Ron Howard movie, it’s coherent, deeply emotional and no wasted effort.
The first eight minutes of the movie are as intense anything put on film. The fire exploded out of the mountains on the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, and literally turned day into night as it leveled virtually the entire town.
It’s a story of survivors — some who left, but many who decided to stay fight the bureaucracy (local, state and federal laws and requirements) to “Rebuild Paradise.” There are puzzling rules like FEMA requirements that they refuse to remove debris from a homeowner’s site while someone is still living there, even if they’re in a trailer or tent.
It’s a story of a massive tragedy, but Howard helps the viewer understand the impact through the stories of the individuals who struggle through.
There’s the mayor, who arrived in Paradise years earlier, overcame a drinking problem and became one of the first people to actually start the rebuilding process. There’s the school superintendent who must frantically find classrooms for an entire school district. And there’s the cop who didn’t lose his home, but finds his marriage destroyed by the stress of dealing with the fire’s aftermath.
In the torrent of information today, it’s easy to forget the impact of natural disasters on individuals. Ron Howard performs a service by helping us remember that even though something may be out of the headlines or off the Twitter and Facebook feed, its impact lingers on. Five Palm Trees.
Muppets Now (Disney+)
The Muppets have been around for almost have a century now, through numerous iterations, some better than others.
The new “Muppets Now” on Disney+ is an average effort. It’s entertaining, but disposable. It’s fun while it’s on, but after it’s over, there’s not much left.
Although it had to be in production long before the pandemic, in many ways it feels like a show assembled remotely. It consists of numerous short segments, often pulled together on boxes side by side as if in a virtual meeting. There also are numerous text messages popping up on the screen. It’s a very expensive production.
The important characters are back — Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Scooter, the Swedish Chef and all the rest — so some of the elements are there. Those old enough may remember the high energy of the show and guest stars like Elton John, Diana Ross and Raquel Welch. The first episode of “Muppets Now” featured Taye Diggs, RuPaul, Linda Cardellini and Carlina Will, a chef who has worked with Walt Disney Imagineering and appears with the Muppets in an obvious case of cross fertilization.
So you won’t necessarily be disappointed with “Muppets Now” but don’t expect too much. Two Palm Trees.
The Muppets
Jason Segel in “The Muppets,” might not be the first choice to deal with an iconic American franchise, but he did a great job with “The Muppets” in 2011. It’s the story of a plot to destroy the “Muppet Theater “ in order to get the oil beneath the theater. Segel stars and wrote the script, showing love, affection and respect for the Muppet franchise.
