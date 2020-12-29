Disney+ serves up a great big Christmas present for everyone with “Soul,” a joyful animated look at finding your way in the world. The latest “Wonder Woman” is disappointing. And George Clooney stumbles badly in the abysmal “The Midnight Sky.”
STREAMING/VIDEO SERVICES
Soul (Disney+)
“Soul” is a movie that will take hold of your heart and take you on an emotional journey of jazz musician who tries to find his place in life.
It’s very special when all the elements of movie making perfectly combine to create a magical story-telling experience. That’s the case with "Soul."
From the folks at PIXAR, it’s another outside-the-box animated look at the human experience.
Director Pete Docter’s last movie was “Inside Out,” which explored the mind and emotions of a young girl as she tries to adjust to moving from Minnesota to San Francisco.
In “Soul,” a music teacher tries to reunite his soul and his body and after they become separated. He ends up in a place where souls stop on the way to and from life on earth. He desperately wants to get back to earth in time for a jazz performance that could change his life from teacher to full-time musician.
Joe (voiced by Jaime Foxx) meets another soul, 22, (Tina Fey). 22 has no interest in going to earth because of the chaos and pollution and has been bouncing around limbo for a while, causing trouble with her rebellious attitude. They team up because he wants to get back and she doesn’t.
This is an intelligent look (without being preachy) at what’s important in life, about the relationship between a mother and a son, and how to seek your way.
It’s movie about a jazz musician, and the music is special with contributions from Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
And it’s about New York. The romantic New York before the pandemic. The city of subways, the tall glistening skyline, cabs, trash on the streets, leaves turning colors and thousands upon thousands of people rushing past each other.
If you don’t shed a few tears while watching “Soul,” you need to check your heart.
Five Palm Trees.
Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO MAX)
Maybe the delays for “WW 84 Wonder Woman 1984” caused unreachable expectations, but this big budget sequel is a disappointment.
The 2017 original was magnificent. But the sequel, originally placed for a December 2018 release suffered through another series of other delays before finally being released, in a few theaters and on the HBO MAX streaming service on Christmas Day.
At any rate, it came in at two hours 31 minutes and fell victim to one of the pitfalls is of sequels. The first one was so successful that the director could do whatever she wanted and ended up with long stretches of characters looking at each other that could have easily been trimmed.
And although the first movie was set mostly during World War I, Wonder Woman and her love interest played by Chris Pine, turn up in a movie set in the 1980s. He inhabits another guy’s body and Wonder Woman and the audience see Chris Pine, but the rest of the cast doesn’t. Don’t ask for an explanation.
It’s not without some charms. Gal Gadot is spectacular doing much of her own stunt work and portions of the movie were shot in IMAX. The movie really belongs on the big screen.
Kristen Wiig is another “Saturday Night Live” alum who bring remarkable depth to the character of Barbara Minerva, who turns from mousy Smithsonian researcher to high concept villain Cheetah and makes both parts believable.
This is okay, but you’ll be bored before it’s over.
Two Palm Trees
The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
About an hour into George Clooney’s latest film, “The Midnight Sky,” my friend Michelle asked me to pause the movie, which we could do because nowadays, we watch even the biggest films on home screens.
“Can you explain to me what’s going on?” she asked.
Well, sort of. Director Clooney and screenwriter Mark L. Smith laid out three intersecting story arcs, but they were all going off in different directions.
Sometimes actors or directors acquire so much power, that studio executives are afraid to tell them their film is going in the wrong direction.
It’s definitely a formula movie. after something called “The Event,” has apparently ruined the earth for livability, Augustine (Clooney) remains behind at an arctic research faculty after everyone else has been evacuated, but to where is not exactly clear. He wants to communicate with a manned spaceship on its way back to earth after searching for a suitable site to relocate humanity. His message: don’t come back. There’s not going to be anything left on earth.
While he struggles to communicate with the space probe, he discovers a young child has been left behind. Once again, Hollywood has found a gifted child actor. Caoilinn Springhill either can’t speak or won’t.
Augustine, who is suffering from some kind of disease that required regular blood transfusions, sets off across the arctic landscape with little Iris to reach a stronger transmitter so he can warn off the spaceship.
It’s all in place here. A kid. A journey across a forbidding landscape. A spaceship headed back to earth that is no longer inhabitable. Augustine and the girl crash through the ice into the frigid cold water, which you would expect would kill them in about five minutes but doesn’t.
Meanwhile, on the space ship, Sully (felicity jones [sic]) is pregnant. The father is another crew member, David Olyeolow.
Clooney has learned some things over his film career. The scenes of the trek across the arctic wasteland make the viewer feel the frigid cold. The shots of the spaceship heading back to earth are breathtaking in their beauty.
"The Midnight Sky" is based on a novel that was translated into six languages, so it would seem to have a strong narrative available.
One Palm Tree. Not even for free.
FROM THE VAULT
Keeping Up with the Jones
Before she did the first “Wonder Woman” movie, Gal Gadot starred in this dark comedy. Godot and Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) were secret agents who happened to live next door to Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.