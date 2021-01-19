A movie set in the pandemic, “Locked Down,” is entertaining and “WandaVision,” a Disney+/Marvel series, may have some potential if you’re willing to invest the time.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
Locked Down (HBO Max)
One of the first movies to be set in the time of the pandemic gets off to slow start before accelerating into an interesting if predictable heist movie.
Part of the problem is that setting a movie during the pandemic and emphasizing all the bad parts of the pandemic, is that we’re all still in the pandemic and living the bad parts. Maybe it’s just too soon.
Chiwetel Ejiofor (Paxton) and Anne Hathaway (Linda) head a cast as a couple who are breaking up, but before they can physically separate, a lockdown is declared and they must continue to live in the same house. It’s not going well, but since we’re all still in the lockdown, this is not necessarily something that we want to look at.
At any rate, director David Fincher shows characters social distancing, wearing masks and sometimes appearing only on Zoom calls. Some of the cast members, like Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller and Mindy Kaling, appear only as slightly disembodied faces on a computer screen. It was obviously necessary for the actual production of the film, but it is also part of the story.
The second half of the movie involves a pretty typical heist, substituting a fake diamond for the real one, phony IDs, and tricking surveillance cameras. It’s pretty slick, but even if it’s just under two hours, it’s about 30 minutes too long. In spite of the limitations of producing a movie under pandemic limitations, it has excellent production values. Much of it was shot in London and inside Harrods luxury department store, giving it a sophisticated, polished look.
It’s a good, if unsuccessful, effort to produce a movie in the time of the pandemic. But it’s entertaining enough to overlook its shortcomings.
Three Palm Trees
WandaVision (Disney+)
The good folks at Disney+ have only released the first two episodes (of nine) of “WandaVision,” so it’s a little hard to tell if it’s wildly creative or simply self-indulgent. It appears to have some promise, but it could turn out to be a waste of time.
Unlike “The Mandalorian,” another Disney + project that was released on a once-a-week basis, this show requires viewers to keep watching on the chance that something interesting might happen. “The Mandalorian” was so compelling that it was hard to wait an entire week for the next installment.
Wanda and Vision are two characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Iron Man, Ant Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, etc.) Wanda/AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are superheroes transported to the world of black and white situation comedies from the 1950s and ’60s. The recreation is beautiful, complete with laugh track, the wife who is wearing a dress and full makeup when she serves breakfast, a nosy neighbor (the great Kathryn Hahn) and plots like having the boss over for dinner.
Things happen at the end of both episodes that suggest there may be something more complex going on, so you’ll have to decide for yourself if you want to invest any more time. I’m mildly curious but I don’t feel compelled to watch any more. Two Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Gone Girl (2014)
David Fincher, (“Locked Down”), directed the unsettling but highly entertaining “Gone Girl” in 2014, an intense psychological thriller about a man (Ben Affleck) who becomes the primary suspect in the disappearance of his wife, played by Rosamond Pike.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.