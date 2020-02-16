“Jojo Rabbit,” one of this year’s Oscar nominees for Best Picture, is in home video. Choices in theaters are less inviting, with the exception of “The Photograph.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Jojo Rabbit
Nominated for Best Picture Oscar and winner of Best Adapted Screenplay, this is a highly unusual, very funny dark comedy set during World War II.
A 10-year-old Hitler youth boy struggles with life and is helped with an imaginary friend, a ridiculous version of Adolph Hitler.
Young Roman Griffin Davis is amazing as Jojo, whose world is collapsing as the Allies close in on his town.
He’s drafted into the Hitler Youth movement, but he’s not really cut out for it. (What 10-year-old is?)
Some people feel there’s nothing funny about Hitler. This movie provides a tough, satirical look at World War II Germany, but in the end, it doesn’t forget the overwhelming tragedy of war.
There are moments that tug at your heart and then make you gasp with emotion.
This is a different movie. Not quirky odd, but different in ways that are unexpected and provocative.
Recommended.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” tells us about Fred Rogers.
The movie is about beloved television personality Fred Rogers, but it’s not a really a biography of Rogers.
Mr. Rogers was one of the nicest guys in the world. He’s played by one of nicest guys in movies, Tom Hanks, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
But it’s mostly the story of a troubled, much disliked magazine writer assigned to write a profile about Rogers for Esquire magazine’s series on heroes. For the movie, they changed his name to Lloyd Vogel and he’s played by Matthew Rhys.
Hank’s megawatt personality could not be farther from the gentle warmth of Rogers, but Hanks does a wonderful job. Oftentimes, when actors with large personae (think Robin Williams or Jim Carrey) focus their energy on a low-key part, their intensity helps make the character extremely compelling.
That’s what happens here. Even people who weren’t regular viewers of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood will be moved and uplifted by this movie.
Highly recommended
21 Bridges
“21 Bridges” is a solid action drama, which is a nice change of pace from “Beautiful Day.”
After a robbery goes bad and eight cops are shot, the police assign Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman) to catch the killers. He has a reputation for justified shootings of bad guys. It’s understood that he’ll catch the killers and there won’t be any need for a trial.
His plan is to close off Manhattan island, its tunnels, its ferries and its “21 Bridges.”
This a great ride. If you’re in the mood for some solid action with characters that don’t insult your intelligence. Check out “21 Bridges.”
Recommended.
IN THEATERS
The Photograph
A gentle love story is a welcome alternative to the almost endless onslaught of action packed super hero movies and laugh packed comedies.
A Mae (Issa Rae) falls in love with photographer Michael (Lakeith Stanfield) working on a story about her late mother.
In the time honored (but welcome) tradition, fate brings them together. Their relationship is somewhat bumpy before love fully blossoms.
Writer/Director Stella Meghie works magic with the familiar format, making the predictable seem special.
Michael’s work on the story of Mae’s mother takes him to New Orleans. She accompanies him on one trip as they visit some of important places in the mother’s life.
This allows important flashbacks which tell the story, but also bring Mae and Michael closer together.
The scenery is impressive and the chemistry between the stars is believable and moving.
This is an uncommon movie, and it’s the kind of movie that seldom makes it to theaters these. It’s about relationships between adults without car chases, superheroes and computer generated effects or characters.
Four Palm Trees. Don’t miss this one.
Downhill
“Downhill” is a remake of a classic French film “Force Majeure” and doesn’t measure up to its processor.
Two great talents, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Farrell, cannot save “Downhill.”
The story has tremendous potential. A couple hopes to reinvigorate their marriage with a family ski trip to the Alps. Things go bad when an avalanche engulfs the family and the father runs away. The people survives but their family, especially the marriage, is in jeopardy.
Will Farrell is Pete, the father, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Billie (his wife). Their marriage was struggling before the trip, but the incident reinforces the troubled nature of their marriage.
For a long time, Pete won’t even talk about it, only adding to the unsettled nature of things.
The scenery is spectacular, but the movie is really about the relationship between Pete and Billie. Farrell is good, but Dreyfus is spectacular with subtle changes of expression reflecting her unhappiness, confusion and outright anger with her husband.
The dialogue feels improvised and the characters are not well developed. This is a big surprise, because writers Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (who also directed) did excellent work on “The Descendants,” which they wrote with Alexander Payne. That also was about a family struggling with problems. “The Descendants” won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and a Golden Globe for Best Picture-Drama. That’s not happening here.
In the past, this would be dismissed as barely a cable movie. Nowadays, it’s just a big disappointment. One Palm Tree.
Blumhouse Fantasy Island
Having Blumhouse Productions put their skilled horror film touch on the “Fantasy Island” TV show concept from the late 1970s seemed like a good idea, but it fails on almost all levels.
It’s can’t be a very intense horror film, because it’s rated PG-13, which means the violence is mostly suggested and takes place off camera.
The story has some laughs but there aren’t enough to make it a “good bad” movie where their viewer laughs at dumb decisions by the characters.
And even a great actor like Michael Peña (“Ant-Man,” “American Hustle” and “The Martian”) can’t lead the cast out of the sludge.
Peña is Mr. Roarke, the host on “Fantasy Island,” where guests come to live out their fantasies. Fantasies like getting revenge on a high school bully, enlisting in the military, accepting a marriage proposal or attending a really good party.
Blumhouse brought in some of their experienced people. The director, the writers and even one of the actors all worked on “Truth or Dare,” which grossed $95 million against a budget of $3.5 million. It will be interesting to see if “Fantasy Island” can measure up to that. Big disappointment.
One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
Get Out
Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” is not very scary, but their production of “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele, the startling story of something that goes seriously wrong when a young black man meet’s his white fiancé’s family for the first time, hits that note perfectly.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
. Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.