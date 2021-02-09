A very tense thriller “Sister” provides sleek thrills, while great acting is wasted in “Malcom and Marie” and “Bliss.”
Sister (Hulu)
“Sister” from Hulu, is an elegant thriller in the tradition of Alfred Hitchcock with most of the tension created with actions off screen.
Nathan (Russell Tovey) is living a comfortable life when a disheveled friend turns up at his house after a long absence. The guy is so creepy that no good came come of this and things get difficult for Nathan.
“Sister” is from Great Britain, so most of the actors might not be familiar to American audiences, they all underplay things, which adds to the overall unsettling nature of the film without distracting.
“Sister” comes in four episodes. And it probably could have been better presented as a two-hour film, but it does present a complicated story without any confusion. The story moves back and forth covering about a decade. Directors Gary Badger and Niall MacCormick have made the story easy to follow.
Since there are just four episodes, you don’t have to spend an entire day watching it, which I recommend. Everything comes together in this very nice thriller.
Three Palm Trees.
Malcolm and Marie (Netflix)
A movie "like Malcolm and Marie," which is basically two people arguing, must be spot-on otherwise it’s just a very uncomfortable for an hour and 45 minutes.
Zendaya plays Marie and John Davidson Washington is Malcolm. They are a couple and they’ve just returned from the premiere of the picture he directed. She’s an actress and a recovering addict who may or may not be the basis for the picture.
“Malcolm and Marie” feels like a pandemic picture — small cast, limited number of sets, but writer-director Sam Levinson emphasizes the claustrophobia with numerous intense close-ups, like mac’n’cheese cooking in a pan, and shots swirling around someone walking around the corner.
These are a couple of good actors. Zendaya is only 24 but has the screen presence and ability of someone with decades of experience. Washington's (Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet" and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman”) no slouch either. Even their considerable talents cannot lift this out of the fact it’s more of an endurance test than a movie.
One Palm Tree.
Bliss (Netflix)
“Bliss,” from Netflix, is the second movie this week that misfires badly and wastes high quality acting.
Owen Wilson is struggling with a divorce, getting fired and accidentally killing someone when he encounters Isabel (Salma Hayek). She tries to convince him that they are in a simulated world and they are the only real people. Kind of a “Matrix”/”Inception” kind of thing.
Writer-Director Mike Cahill has some sci-fi in his background (“I Origins” and “Another Earth”), but things went off the track here.
There are magic crystals and the characters move from the depressing environment of Los Angeles, depicted in a fluorescent harsh light, to a beautiful sun-kissed resort filled with beautiful people who, by the way, are mostly holograms.
Wilson and Hayek do outstanding work, making the characters so interesting that the viewer would like to know what happens to them. But the movie is so lumbering and clunky, that even an hour and 45 minutes is way too much to sit through.
One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
BlacKkKlansman
John David Washington (“Malcom and Marie”) was spectacular in Spike Lee’s comedy “BlacKkKlansman,” where he plays a black cop who joins the KKK over the phone, of course.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.