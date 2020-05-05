Great stuff streaming this week including a unique and very funny high school coming-of-age series from Mindy Kaling and “Circus of Books,” a documentary that tells the story of a unique Los Angeles bookstore that became the center of the gay community in West Hollywood.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
FAREWELL
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away last week at the far too soon age of 53 after fighting cancer.
He wasn’t widely known, but was a talented and versatile actor. The Financial Times called him the “finest, most versatile Hindi cinema actor of his generation.”
You might not know his name, but you’ll recognize his face. He was a tough cop in “Slumdog Millionaire” and a troubled father in “The Namesake.” And he played an important role in “The Life of Pi.” Often times, filmmakers need to bring in solid actor to explain exactly what’s going on in the movie, like Judi Dench in some of the recent Bond movies. That was Khan’s job in “The Life of Pi.” Just as things got confused, Khan would deliver some exposition with clarity and believability and get the movie back on track.
It’s a great loss.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY/DVD/VOD
Bloodshot
A scientist (Dr. Harding played by Guy Pearce) has figured out how to bring bodies back to life by filling their blood streams with tiny mechanisms known as micronites. His subject in “Bloodshot” is Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel).
Ray dies again and again, but is brought back to life in Harding’s lab. Remind of you anyone? Paging Dr. Frankenstein.
While this is kind of by the numbers for Diesel, the sensitive, ass-kicking action hero is right in his wheelhouse. By the end of the movie, he manages to make the audience really care about what happens to him.
Slightly above average. Recommended if you like the hard-hitting action stuff.
STREAMING
Circus of Books
“Circus of Books” is the fascinating story of a young couple who takes over a struggling Los Angeles bookstore in the mid-1970s and end up being the largest distributor of gay porn in the United States.
Barry and Karen Mason never looked at their film product, or paid close attention to the content of those videos or gay magazines beyond keeping track of which titles sold the best. The film was made by Barry and Karen’s daughter, Rachel.
While this is a fascinating story of a middle class family, at the same time it covers the explosion of the LGBT community in Los Angeles. Their bookstore became a gathering place for gay culture, which is kind of surprising, because the couple, especially Karen, didn’t approve of homosexuality.
It’s both intensely personal and sweeping in scope of the changes in society.
Circle of Books was on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Barry and Karen opened a branch in Silver Lake and things were roaring along until President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese wanted to crackdown on pornography.
That didn’t kill their business. It was the advent of the internet which made adult material (or pornography depending on your point of view) widely available for free.
The store closed in 2019, but Rachel was able to interview all the key players giving the story a depth breadth that is remarkable. The film combines a warm family story with an insightful look at a time of great cultural change in the United States.
Upload
The idea of creating your own afterlife is appealing. In the new Amazon Prime Series “Upload,” what makes it interesting is that since it’s a virtual reality created by computers, it has all the glitches that we’re familiar with like password problems and jumbled video caused by downloading. This can be startling when you’re living in the virtual reality of the afterlife.
Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “King of the Hill”) has created a sparkling if slightly flawed existence for Nathan (Robbie Amell). While there’s plenty of humor here, there’s lots to think about.
The story is set in 2023. Nathan dies in an accident involving a self-driving car. His girlfriend decides to pay for his afterlife experience. And here is one of Daniels’ perceptive observations that just like life on earth, your afterlife is affected by how much money you have to invest in your virtual reality. The entry level package includes food but there are upgrades to improve the cuisine.
Another interesting twist is the fact that Nathan can communicate through computer virtual reality with people who are still alive, like his girlfriend who controls his finances. More importantly, there’s Nora (Andy Allo) who handles the technology in his account. She can visit Nathan’s world with an avatar (although rules forbid that) and they develop a relationship.
Things take a darker turn later in the series as Nathan starts to think that maybe it wasn’t really an accident that killed him.
The afterlife has been the subject of numerous movies and most recently the television show, “The Good Life.” “Upload” deals with a subject we all wonder about with intelligence and a deft touch. Recommended.
Never Have I Ever
I don’t think the viewing public was crying out for another high school coming of age comedy, but when Mindy Kaling is involved, high expectations are met.
She uses her considerable talents and her own background to create a slyly funny and touching story.
A young Indian girl, Devi is growing up in America, struggling with the death of her father while trying to deal with traditional high school issues of popularity and finding a boyfriend.
One of the fascinating and not unexpected aspects of this show is that it’s not a bunch of white kids. The central character, Devi, is Indian, and her best friends are minorities and the object of her crush is half-Japanese. The main Caucasian characters are a hilariously woke teacher and Devi’s academic rival who starts out as a doofus (a smart one, though) and then develops into something more.
They don’t skimp on the money at Netflix, so the series is a high-quality feel but is still appropriate to a contemporary high school.
Dialogue is as smart and funny as would be expected from Kaling and her creative partner Lang Fisher, who worked with Kaling on “The Mindy Project.”
But the biggest surprise in this project is the excellent performance of star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi. In an interview on “Fresh Air,” Kaling said they saw thousands of actors before coming up with Ramakrishnan, who was raised in Ontario after her parents fled the civil war in Sri Lanka.
It was worth the trouble because she seems destined for stardom. You never know for sure, but this one has the potential. She’s talented and with her black hair and Asian features, she doesn’t look like every other young actress in Hollywood.
Highly recommended.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Who Killed Roger Rabbit?
This movie from 1988 seamlessly integrates live action with some of the movies most famous animated characters in a pseudo film noire about a hard-boiled detective trying to find the real killer in in world where cartoon characters (“Toons”) are real. It was groundbreaking in depicting the animated characters in the real world, but it’s great mystery at the same time. Lots of fun.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases in theaters are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.