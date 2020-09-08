Two excellent films this week: “Mulan” is a large spectacle film with an emotional heart and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” spends time inside the characters' minds.
This week’s videos are both streaming/on-demand.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
Mulan (Disney+)
There are so many issues surrounding “Mulan” on Disney+ that it’s easy to overlook the fact that it’s an outstanding movie.
Issues include postponing the release due to the pandemic, the gigantic cultural issues of an American-made movie based on a legendary Chinese folk tale, and the fact that any Disney movie faces tremendous scrutiny on its creativity when it comes to appropriateness of its casting and story as a it relates to the tradition of Disney films.
The story of Mulan has been told numerous times. Even Disney previously released an animated version in 1998. This film opens with the words of Mulan’s father: “There are many tales of the great warrior Mulan. This is mine.”
As a child, Mulan is wildly energetic and does not fit into the traditional cultural role for a daughter. As her father says, “A daughter brings honor to her family through marriage.”
The Emperor of China decrees that every family must supply one man to serve in the imperial army to defend the country from invaders from the north. Mulan, the eldest daughter on an honored warrior, manages to take his place and, masquerading as a man, finds her destiny and helps save the Empire.
Director Niki Caro (“Whale Rider,” “North Country,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”) shouldered the numerous pressures bringing this story to life and has created a remarkable film. It’s a folk tale based on the somewhat dubious premise that a woman could pass as a man in the Imperial Army. Although it’s hardly believable, Caro’s film, while similar in many ways to animated films about pandas or ogres, is very sophisticated and rises to a tone that is entertaining, informative and inspirational all at the same time.
After auditioning 1,000 actors, Yifei Liu was selected as the adult Mulan. The actress has an extensive career, starting when she was 15. She also overcame pressure to be a symbol for all people Chinese as well as the Chinese government. Her performance helps keep a story with massive spectacle focused on the human emotions.
Shot in New Zealand and China, the background is a breathtaking combination of temples, humble rural housing, spectacular natural settings including snow-covered mountains chiseled out of the earth and pastoral valleys with green grass extending as far as the eye could.
Disney films based on folk tales often include numerous songs. Here, the score by Harry Gregson-Williams is primarily instrumental and is superbly done, supporting the story without calling attention to itself. Christina Aguilera contributed music to the soundtrack as well as “Reflection” for the closing credits.
Originally scheduled for theatrical release, the movie’s debut was delayed from March several times and finally released on the Disney+ streaming channel for an additional fee of $29.95. This exceptional movie deserves to be seen on the big screen in a theater.
Four Palm Trees.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” is a complex, but highly entertaining psychological thriller/horror film. It requires concentration and some endurance, since it runs 2 hours and 14 minutes, but it is way above the average horror film.
Using the best-selling novel of the same name, writer-director Charlie Kaufman brings his unique talents to a story that may be about a young woman who takes a road trip to meet her boyfriend’s parents in spite of her doubts about their relationship. This is a story of lengthy interior dialogues and numerous sequences which may be real or just set in the minds of the characters.
Kaufman is one of our most gifted filmmakers, who always brings something special to his movies including “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Synecdoche, New York.” His movies feature fully-developed characters who populate settings where things are both understandable and nonsensical at the same time.
This is one of those stories that jumps back and forth in time and maybe from reality to fantasy or illusion. Irish actress Jessie Buckley and one of America’s lesser-known but highly skilled actors, Jesse Plemons (season two of “Fargo” and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”) keep things in motion, even if viewers aren't quite sure what’s going on.
But instead of being frustrating, the misdirection is challenging. It might not be for everyone, but it’s a twisting and thought-provoking trip.
Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Whale Rider
Almost 20 years before she handled the complex production of “Mulan,” director Niki Caro made her mark with “Whale Rider,” a much simpler story of a young woman who fought cultural limitations on women. “Whale Rider” is about a 12-year-old girl who wants to become the chief of her Maori tribe.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.