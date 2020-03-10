The latest entry from the folk at Pixar, “Onward,” is in theaters this week and Adam Sandler is outstanding in a tough dramatic role in “Uncut Gems” in home video.
Uncut Gems
While Adam Sandler gets little critical respect for his highly successful and popular comedies, here he delivers an Oscar-quality performance in “Uncut Gems” as a New York jewelry store owner whose gambling and lack of ethics turn his life a chaotic race just to survive.
Howard Ratner (Sandler) is cheating on his wife, double dealing with clients and fellow diamond merchants, abusing his employees and betting money he doesn’t have.
This is set against a vivid backdrop of some rawer aspects of life in New York City. The movie is almost a continuous stream of people talking over each other with insults and rudeness that are just part of the daily noise of New York City.
It’s not a feel-good movie and some people may think the ending is a cop-out, but it’s engrossing and holds your interest from start to finish.
Highly recommended.
Bombshell
“Bombshell” is the appalling true story of the toxic, sexist culture at Fox News Channel that involved sexual harassment of women in exchange for jobs and promotions.
After building the Fox News Channel into the most watched and arguably the most influential cable news channel (to say nothing of the massive profits it generated), its creator, Roger Ailes was dumped when accounts of his unseemly behavior begin to get out following a suit filed by one of his employees, Gretchen Carlson.
The three main women in this story are Carlson (Nicole Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie). Carlson and Kelly are real people; Pospisil is a composite. All suffered degradation and humiliation at the hands of Ailes.
This true story is unsettling and hard to believe, but it’s important and it’s well done.
Recommended.
Charlie’s Angels
This latest version of “Charlie’s Angels” was a disaster at the box office; I found it entertaining. It’s like a Bourne movie in terms of excitement and pacing only not, you know, so serious.
There’s action, travel around the world and the plan by series of special operatives (“Angels”) to save the world.
This time the Angels are Kristen Stewart, Ella Balanska and Naomi Scott. Their boss Charlie is played by Elizabeth Banks who wrote and directed the movie.
There’s nothing very serious here, but it’s worth a look.
Recommended
Onward
Even though Pixar’s “Onward” is an average movie, it’s still pretty good, since an average Pixar movie is better than many other films.
What “Onward” lacks in visual splendor, it makes up with a very emotional story about two teenage brothers who happen to be elves. They set off on a quest to spend just one more day with their father, who passed away earlier.
The elves live in a world that used to have magic. Part of the world looks like modern-day California, but brothers Barley (Chris Pratt) and Ian (Tom Holland) live in a town with mushroomed-shaped houses and unicorns that wonder through the neighborhood turning over trashcans. One of the cops is half man, half horse. He could run if he wanted to, but instead jams himself into a police cruiser.
Ian’s father died when he was an infant. On his 16th birthday, his mother gives him a magic staff that his father left him along with instructions of a spell that will bring him back for 24 hours. Ian and his buffoonish older brother bungle the instructions and call up their father, but only from the waist down.
While they search through the land to find the rest of their father before time runs out, there are moving flashbacks of Ian longing for the father he never knew. To describe them would be to spoil their emotional impact.
Barley is a role game fanatic and this knowledge of the magic in those games helps the brothers on their journey through a world that is contemporary, but has remnants of the magic.
The movie is highlighted by the voice work of Holland and Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Tracey Ullman and John Ratzenberger, making a brief vocal appearance. Ratzenberger, who was Cliff in the classic TV show “Cheers,” has been participating in Pixar movies since the very first “Toy Story” in 1995.
So while it’s not a great Pixar movie, it’s still a great picture. Adults will be moved to tears and children will enjoy the spectacle, the magic and characters who are humans and animals at the same time.
Four Palm Trees.
The Way Back
Ben Affleck gives a superb restrained but emotional performance in “The Way Back” as an alcoholic struggling to come to terms with his disease and the rest of his life.
The marketing suggests it’s a basketball movie, but there’s much more going on here. When we first meet Jack, he’s a functioning alcoholic. He does construction work high in the air on what looks likes the new bridge in the Long Beach harbor while drinking liquor from a coffee mug. He starts his days drinking beer in the shower.
Jack was a superstar high school basketball player 20 years ago, but now his days are working and drinking. His nights end when a friend walks him home because he’s too drunk to do it by himself.
His old high school basketball team has fallen on hard times. When the current coach is taken ill, Jack is offered the job. This helps him on his journey, but it ends in an unexpected way.
Amidst all his struggles and his separation from his wife, his sister, (Beth) still wants to help. Beth is played Michaela Watkins, who is best known for comedy. Here, she us unable to keep her concerns about her brother from expressing itself through nonstop nagging whenever their together. It’s a fine performance. She’s annoying but we like her anyway because her deep feelings for her brother show through.
The rebuilding of the basketball team is predictable, but it’s done with unpretentious believability that makes “The Way Back” more than another clichéd sports movie.
If you’re expecting a sports movie, “The Way Back” is not it. It is the story of people struggling with problems in a low-key adult way that is seldom seen these on the big screen.
Viewers will recognize a number of scenes filmed along Ocean Boulevard near Cherry.
Four Palm Trees
The Accountant
“The Way Back” director Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck worked together in 2016’s “The Accountant,” the story of another damaged man. Affleck’s character is a numbers savant who helps criminals launder money while struggling with autism. Dark, but interesting.
