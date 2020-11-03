Much fun to be had in video this week — Baby Yoda is back! — but the week is touched with sadness at the loss of screen legend Sean Connery.
Sean Connery
Pretty much everyone has weighed in on the death of Sean Connery, so I’ll just add a few thoughts.
He secured is place as a cinema icon with three words: “Bond. James Bond.” For many people, he was the only James Bond. Daniel Craig is no slouch, but while the others were serviceable, no one could match his sex appeal, his air of danger and the fact that if the British government needed something done, there was one man who could do it, and that was Connery’s Bond.
Such was his power that later in his career, he could reduce another actor, Harrison Ford, to befuddlement as the father of Ford’s Indiana Jones.
We won’t see his kind again.
DVD or Blu-ray/Streaming
The Mandalorian
It’s been about a year since we last saw “The Mandalorian” (the name of the show is the same as the lead character) and it was worth the wait. The series was spun off from the “Star Wars” universe under the creative supervision of Jon Favreau.
As the new season opens, Mandalorian heads out into space to find the extended family of a character called “The Child” in the script, but known to everyone else in the world as “Baby Yoda.”
After a stop for maintenance on his ship by a mechanic played with delightful spunk by Amy Sedaris, Mandalorian and Baby Yoda land in the mining community of Mos Pelgo.
Leaving the ship for maintenance, Mando (with Baby Yoda on the back), rides the “Star Wars” version of a Harley, a motorcycle-like vehicle that travels along about three feet above the ground to a remote town.
Here, the story turns into a classic western, a story of an uneasily alliance between the townspeople and an outsider against a threat to their existence from external threat. In this case, it’s giant worm-like creature that occasionally comes out of its cave to eat the good citizens. It is the Star Wars universe, after all.
As in all westerns, there’s a marshal and who better to be the marshal than Timothy Olyphant from “Deadwood and “Justified.” As Marshall Vanth, he’s great fun to watch because unlike most of the characters, his face is not covered with a mask or prosthetics, so his charm is on full display.
With Favreau directing (he also wrote this script), there’s plenty of sly humor, dozens of “Star Wars” references, and a 54-minute running time that delivers on all levels.
Disney+ takes a different release approach than Netflix. It releases episodes once a week instead making them available all at once. I prefer this as I find it spreads out the enjoyment and the opportunity to share the fun with other viewers.
Disney+ is currently $6.99 a month, which is less than a movie ticket. It’s worth it just to view “The Mandalorian” and there quite a few other things on the streaming service, like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar movies and some one-offs like “Hamilton” and “Moana”
Four Palm Trees for “The Mandalorian.”
The Queen’s Gambit
Fascinating as chess is, it would not seem to be the basis for compelling drama, but “The Queen’s Gambit” from Netflix tells a fascinating story of a girl orphan who becomes a highly competitive chess player.
Beth ends up in the orphanage after her mother is killed in a car wreck. As movie orphanages go, this isn’t such a bad place except for the tranquilizers that the girls are given. She finds her gift for chess from Mr. Schaibel, the custodian, who is gruff but not threatening as is so often the case in movie orphanages. Schaibel is played by a gifted actor, Bill Camp, who nurtures her gift, which eventually helps her find her place in the world.
Anya Taylor-Joy is the grownup Beth, who leads a slightly dissolute life that is more appropriate to a wayward star athlete with casual sex, alcohol, and drugs. We’ve seen her in a couple of horror films, “Split” and “Glass” as well as the comedy drama “Emma.” We don’t exactly warm up to Beth, but we want her to overcome her demons. She makes bad choices, but she’s not a bad person and the dichotomy between her personality problems and her chess ability makes for interesting viewing. Worth your time.
Three Palm Trees
City So Real
In the documentary “City So Real,” they say, if New York is the greatest city of the world, Chicago is the greatest city in America.
Times are different now, but growing up in the Midwest, I always felt that except for the weather, Chicago had it all: great food, great sports, the blues, a vibrant theater scene and comedy environment that gave us people like Steve Carrell, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, just to mention a few.
It also has local politics as a blood sport and complicated racial problems.
Documentarian Steve James had shot and complete four episodes in 2019 and then events such as the pandemic compelled him to produce an additional episode.
The vibrancy of this city and all its flaws makes for fascinating storytelling. It would be a great novel if it wasn’t all true.
It’s the story of a great city, but the fact is that the story of Chicago is the story of America with all its flaws.
Four Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
Goldfinger
Sean Connery made his first appearance as Bond in “Dr. No.” It was followed by “From Russia With Love,” both quality films made on small budgets. I feel Connery and Bond hit their stride in “Goldfinger,” a much bigger-budget film shot in the United States and Europe and featuring one of the movies’ classic villains, Auric Goldfinger, who tried to take all the gold out of Ft. Knox. Sure.
