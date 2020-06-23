“Love, Victor” is a Hulu series that can’t really measure up to its roots in a feature film and the versatile Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the excellent (if unlikely) star of “7500,” a tense hijacking drama.
7500 (Amazon Prime)
“7500” is small, tense thriller from Europe about a hijacking and a pilot who tries to fight off the bad guys. 7500 is the code that a pilot sends out to advise that the plan has been hijacked.
It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who is a talented, extremely versatile actor, but he’s not the first person you think of in the kind of role usually handled by Matt Damon, Will Smith, Bruce Willis or Tom Cruise.
However, one of the advantages of having Gordon-Levitt as the lead (besides disappearing into the role), viewers don’t know for sure how the story will turn out. If it’s one of those other guys, you can be pretty sure he’s not going to die. With an actor like Gordon-Levitt, you don’t know for sure if he’s going to make it the end of the picture.
One of the hijackers manages to make it into the cockpit, killing one of other pilots. The other pilot, Tobias (Gordon-Levitt) engages in a fight for survival with the other hijacker in the claustrophobic confines of the cockpit. With the exception of a very small number of scenes at the beginning and the end, the entire movie takes place in the cockpit, heightening the tension.
This film is from Germany and it’s a stripped-down version of this story compared to what would have come out of Hollywood. And it’s fascinating because the one hour and 32-minute running time is more than enough for a tense emotional ride.
“7500” is not a happy movie, but it does provide intense tension that will help you forgot your problems.
Love, Victor (Hulu)
“Love, Victor” is based on the 2018 movie “Love, Simon” and it’s enjoyable, but it falls way short of the high quality of the feature.
Both are a relatively light-hearted story of a high school boy coming to grips with the fact that he’s gay.
While the movie deals with all the issues of being a teenager with seriousness while maintaining a light tone, the TV series has a much brighter take on things.
For example, in the TV series, Victor has virtually no trouble fitting in to a new high school. In the first few days, he’s approached by girls who want to date him. After making a good play in a physical education basketball game, he’s immediately promoted to the school’s varsity squad. That’s not real life; it’s not even a typical movie high school experience.
While his life is pretty good for someone who is unsure about his sexuality, there is something different in his home life. In most teenage movies like this, the parents are warm and supportive. Here, the parents don’t really have a clue, and they’re constantly fighting, disrupting the home life.
The writers of the movie, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, created this show for streaming. The movie was not harsh, but the television series seems to have been softened quite a bit. The show was originally created for Disney+ before it ended up on Hulu, perhaps because Disney wanted to maintain a more family friendly atmosphere.
Whatever the reason, the TV show, while enjoyable, is softer and blander than the movie.
Lenox Hill (Netflix)
Medical dramas (and an occasional comedy) have long been a part of America television. The Netflix documentary series, “Lenox Hill,” tells interesting, realistic stories of patients and health care providers.
Shot before the pandemic, the series looks at four doctors and patients at New York City’s Lenox Hill hospital. It shows doctors and the rest of the staff working hard to help people even before the world came crashing down on us.
There are eight episodes here and while things are serious, it’s not oppressive or overwhelming and an easy choice to help fill up time if you’re still sheltering in place. It’s actually kind of calm for a story that deals with life and death.
Naturally, much of the time is spent on medicine, but we also learn quite a bit about the four doctors. Two are white male neurosurgeons, who feel the weight of their responsibility and are highly driven We also are privy to interactions with their families, who sometimes take second place to their careers.
The other two doctors are female, and both are pregnant, so their perspective on life is somewhat different. They’re no less serious about medicine, but there are other priorities that they can’t ignore.
