“The One and Only Ivan,” a heartwarming true story about a gorilla raised by a loving family, tops the list this week along with a documentary about politicians of the future in “Boys State” gives viewers something to think about.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY
The King of Staten Island
“The King of Staten Island” deals with big important issues but in a much smaller universe. It’s a touching story of Scott, a 24-year-old man-child dealing with mental problems while struggling to find his way in life.
The tone of movie is serious, but with plenty of humor. Director Judd Apatow has taken a number of comedians (Amy Schumer, Steve Carrell, Seth Rogan) and taped into their personal lives to make them movie stars.
That’s what happens here with Pete Davidson. Davidson, a stand-up who is best known as the youngest-ever cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” provides some basis for Scott. Like Scott, Davidson’s father died during the 9/11 attack. Scott was 11 and he remembers his father, but not to any great detail.
Most of the characters in this movie are damaged in some way, but it’s not overpoweringly depressing. They’re trying to survive, and we enjoy their small successes.
“The Kind of Staten Island” covers a lot of ground with wit, emotion, and great style. Four Palm Trees. Don’t miss it.
STREAMING/ON DEMAND
The One and Only Ivan (Disney +)
While the computer-generated animals in “The One and Only Ivan” are remarkable, the thing that makes this movie work is genius voice work of Sam Rockwell as Ivan, a silverback gorilla.
This is inspired by a true story, which is not quite as pleasant as the Disney-fied version on display here. The real Ivan was kept in a small cage in the northwest for about two decades before being transferred to an environment that resembled his real habitat.
In real life, as in the movie, the baby Ivan was raised in his owner’s home until he became well, a full-sized silverback. In the movie, he performs in a circus at a mall along with a gentle elephant (voiced with charm and skill by Angelina Jolie), a spoiled poodle (Helen Mirren), sea lion Frankie (Mike White), a parrot Thelma (Phillipa Soo), a rabbit Murphy (Ron Funches) and a chicken (Chaka Khan). Ivan has a stray dog pal, Bob (Danny DeVito) who sneaks in to Ivan’s cage each night.
But it’s Rockwell who makes this movie. As Ivan the silverback, he can’t really remember anything before his current life. His animal friends are his family and he’s loyal to Mack (Bryan Cranston), who runs the struggling circus.
This is a movie about families. Ivan’s family is his animal pals and Mack, who raised him, and then little Julia, who is the daughter of one the employees at the circus. When she’s not in school, she sits outside Ivan’s cage and they bond, with Julia giving him crayons and chalk that eventually lead to Ivan’s side hustle with crude although striking artworks.
When a baby elephant Ruby arrives, Ivan realizes that maybe living in the zoo is not the best thing for the animals and he leads an escape, which doesn’t end well.
Bryan Cranston is the center of this film (along with Ivan) and as Mack, he’s struggling to keep his circus going against declining attendance because in the end, he loves the animals.
The movie has a happy ending, even though tears will be shed.
Four Palm Trees. Highly enjoyable
Boys State (Apple TV+)
This is a presidential election year and interest in politics is higher than usual. So along comes the documentary “Boys State” on Apple TV+, which gives a preview of what’s ahead for our country unless there are big changes in the political process.
“Boys State” shows what happens when a group of high school boys assemble for a week, are split into two groups and develop political platforms and elect a slate of officials.
Boys State programs are staged all over the county, often times by The American Legion. In many places, there are separate programs for girls, but that’s not what this movie is about.
Some notable previous participants include President Bill Clinton, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Vice President Dick Cheney and talk show personality Rush Limbaugh, so it would seem that those who participate in Boys State programs are likely to continue in politics. It prepares people for the highs and lows of American Politics including compromising on some things to achieve other goals.
The boys are split into two parties, Federalists and Nationalists, and the film tracks four days of earnest debate on issues from abortion to gun rights. Directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss had what appears to be unfettered access to everything going on. With solid assistance from editor Jeff Gilbert, they kept the narrative under two hours, which is a good idea, because, after al,l this is a movie about people talking.
“Boys State” provides clear insight into some people who are likely to be politicians of the future, which is good or bad, depending on your point of view. And it does seem unfortunate that participation by females was not included, but perhaps that’s another movie.
This is an important movie, about our political past and our political future.
Are we optimistic or pessimistic about the future of our country? One of the quotes that opens the movie is: “Political parties can be used by undisciplined men to subvert the power and will of people and usurp themselves the reins of government.”
That was said by George Washington.
Four Palm Trees. Not to be missed.
FROM THE VAULT
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell (voice of Ivan in “The One and Only Ivan”) won the Best Supporting Actor in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” He co-starred with a cast the included Francis McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Peter Dinklage. It’s a black comedy about a woman who rents billboards to call attention to her daughter’s unsolved rape and murder. An all-star collection of actors delivers the goods in this one.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.