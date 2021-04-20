Two stories with predictable plots this week. One, “Big Shot,” is excellent. One, “In the Earth,” definitely is not. And it’s time for my Academy Award predictions.
STREAMING
Big Shot (Disney+)
When the story is as predictable as in Disney+’s “Big Shot," the execution must be flawless. And based on the first episode of “Big Shot,” that’s the case.
David E. Kelley, one of television’s most acclaimed producers (“Big Sky,” “Big Little Lies,” The Practice,” “LA Law” and “Ally McBeal,” just to mention a few, created the show with Dean Lorey (“Arrested Development”) and “Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”).
A top college basketball coach, Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) loses his job after throwing a chair at a ref. The only job available is coaching high school girls’ basketball at a private school in southern California. Coaching high school kids at a private school is very different from big-time college hoops.
Also, Korn is divorced and has a troubled relationship with his daughter and has the wealthy father of one of his players leaning on him.
This being a Disney+ production, all the problems are kind of smoothed out, but there’s still enough tension and conflict to keep things interesting.
And Kelley (and the rest of the creative team) have fashioned a story with believable characters and realistic dialogue. After decades in the business, he can create multi-layered characters.
Every member of the cast, down the smallest role, is outstanding. Stamos, best known for “Full House,” had an extensive serious acting career after that show and he’s able to bring life to the character of Korn, who has his flaws but we’re still able to root for him.
The team of high school girls are all believable and even the role of Korn’s agent is handled by Adam Arkin, who makes the most of his very brief time on screen.
This might be considered “young adult” program but has appeal to all ages. Very good work. Recommended.
Made for Love (HBO MAX)
Instead of releasing all episodes of a series on the first day, some streaming services release only one or two at time, so it’s hard to tell where things are going.
That’s the case by HBO MAX’s “Made for Love.” There are eight episodes, but the first two are interesting enough to recommend coming back for the rest.
After spending 10 years in a marriage where she never left the home she shared with her husband, Hazel Green manages to escape, but realizes her husband has implanted a monitoring device that allows him to constantly track her physical feelings and her location.
Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) the creepy new age tech billionaire, is perfect as the genius who doesn’t quite understand why people might be reluctant to share every single thing about their lives down to evaluating their orgasms. (Feel free to compare Gogol with Google. Just sayin’.)
Cristin Milioti is Hazel, coming off her highly regarded work in “Palm Springs” who deals with a lot of turmoil as she tries to escape the clutches of her husband. The cast is rounded out by Hazel’s father, Ray Romano. He made his mark in comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond"), but since has turned in a solid dramatic roles in “The Big Sick” and “The Irishman.” He’s perfect. Hazel has many problems, not the least of which is walking in on her father while he’s in bed with a woman, only the woman is actually an inflatable love doll. There’s something you don’t see every day.
Based on the first two episodes, “Made for Love” has a lot of potential. Worth checking out if you have HBO MAX. Recommended.
IN THEATERS
The Father
Seldom has the impact of dementia been presented with more skill and sympathy than in Anthony Hopkins’s portrayal as “The Father.”
When a loved one starts to deal with dementia, the effects are real and puzzling. As a relative, you can see the difficulties the person is having, but what’s it like for them?
As my father dealt with dementia, he was unable to recognize that the woman who served him breakfast was the same woman who he dined with in the evening. I used to wonder, what’s it like inside his mind? Is it cloudy? Is it empty? What’s happening in there?
Based on the play by director Florian Zeller, “The Father” brings emotion and realism to a story that is all too common. It’s helped immeasurably by the presence of Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Coleman, Olivia Williams and Imogen Potts.
The actors appear and disappear as Hopkins must confront the fact that his mind is sending him confusing signals.
“The Father” has six Academy Award Nominations (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design), which is pretty impressive, for a movie that is basically people talking.
This is a relatively small picture but has tremendous impact. It’s solidly entertaining but also is deeply moving as a realistic presentation of the tragedy of dementia.
Four Palm Trees. Don’t miss it.
In the Earth
The folks involved in “Big Shot” took a tired premise and made it work. The folks involved with “In the Earth” did not.
This movie is so bad, that you wonder how it ever got made and then ended up with a theatrical release.
It was filmed during the pandemic, so it could get by with a small cast, but this movie doesn’t need more actors, it needs a better script.
In the midst of some kind of plague, a scientist heads off in the woods to deliver an important package to a scientist working in a remote area. He’s accompanied by a guide because, “people get a bit funny” in those woods. The scientist and guide are attacked one night and that’s what you get FOR GOING INTO THE WOODS in a horror film!
Director Ben Wheatly has a good record in horror/comedy films, but this goes completely off the tracks.
One Palm Tree
OSCARS
In spite of the chaos in our lives over the past year, this was a remarkably good year for the movies. No real blockbusters but lots to choose from in the Academy Awards. Since I have a weak track record picking Oscar winners, instead of predicting the winners, I’ll tell you who I think deserves the gold statue.
BEST ACTOR
RIZ AHMED: Sound of Metal
CHADWICK BOSEMAN: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
ANTHONY HOPKINS: The Father
GARY OLDMAN: Mank
STEVEN YEUN: Minari
I think it will come down to Ahmed and Hopkins, but I’m going with Hopkins for his subtle and deeply moving portrayal of a man dealing with dementia.
BEST ACTRESS
VIOLA DAVIS: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
ANDRA DAY: The United States vs. Billie Holiday
VANESSA KIRBY: Pieces of a Woman
FRANCES MCDORMAND: Nomadland
CAREY MULLIGAN: Promising Young Woman
KURT’S PICK: McDormand
Outstanding work by all concerned. People will long remember McDormand’s work as the woman who lives out of her truck after husband dies and her hometown dries up when its biggest employer goes out of business.
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH: Will Berson & Shaka King
MINARI: Lee Isaac Chung
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN: Emerald Fennell
SOUND OF METAL: Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7: Aaron Sorkin
KURT’S PICK: JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Hard to pick against the great Aaron Sorkin, but the story of the murder on Black Panther leader Fred Hampton by the FBI and Chicago Police is Shakespearean in its scope.
BEST DIRECTOR
ANOTHER ROUND: Thomas Vinterberg
MANK: David Fincher
MINARI: Lee Isaac Chung
NOMADLAND: Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN: Emerald Fennell
KURT’S PICK: Chloe Zhao
People will be talking about “Nomandland” for a long time to come, due in no small part to the work of director Chloe Zhao. She’s a master with characters and it will be interesting to see her next work, a Marvel Universe story “Eternals.”
BEST PICTURE
THE FATHER
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MANK
MINARI
NOMADLAND
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
SOUND OF METAL
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
KURT’S PICK: Nomadland
These are all great pictures. For its moving look at a part of the American economy — a group of people who travel from job to job living in their RVs — “Nomadland” deserves the nod.
