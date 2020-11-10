With the holiday-themed movie season already underway on various cable channels, Netflix has a very pleasant surprise in “Holidate.”
Holidate (Netflix)
The Tsunami of holiday movies has started and for some people it’s a perfect background for holiday activities. In this pandemic year, light entertainment with happy endings might be more welcome than ever.
“Holidate” is a new entry in the field this year and it features an extremely likeable cast and a big switch on the usual premise: instead of being set at one holiday — Christmas — it takes place at numerous holidays throughout the year: New Year’s, Valentine’s, Thanksgiving etc.
Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) meet cute (no, really) at a mall and decide to become each other’s “Holidate.” A holidate is a date you can bring home to the family on holidays, only there’s no actual romantic commitment. You see your holidate on holidays, it keeps your family from bugging you and you go about your life the rest of the year.
Okay, not much of a switch, but the chemistry between Roberts and Bracey is electric, so even if you’re not a fan of the genre, it’s an enjoyable viewing experience. The stars are backed up by a stellar supporting cast including Jessica Capeshaw (Grey’s Anatomy”) and Frances Fisher (whose career extends from "Edge of Knight" in the ’70s to starring in the recent HBO series “Watchmen”). Also on board is Kristin Chen, who goes against her pixie-like appearance as a casually foul-mouthed aunt who picks up a different random guy for each holiday (and sex) but can’t remember their names.
Production values are extremely high. Every holiday features its own luscious presentation and everybody’s clothes are stylish without being affected.
This is fun, but the language is not suited for children. Stream this one after the kids are in bed.
Three Palm Trees.
Proxima (PPV)
Maybe it’s a sign of changing times, but this is the second time in weeks we’ve had a movie (or mini-series) about a woman with children going into space.
First it was Hilary Swank in the Netflix series “Away” and now it’s Eva Green in “Proxima,” as a divorced mother who is a last-minute substitute on a mission to the International Space Station.
Green is a remarkably versatile actress. She played a French student activist in “The Dreamers,” a co-worker of James Bond “Casino Royale” and the proprietress of the marvelous fantasy film “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children."
But here, she doesn’t have much to work with. The interesting premise of a divorced woman, struggling with the decision to leave her daughter with her disinterested father and the mission commander who thinks she is unfit because she’s a woman has a lot of potential, but the script by director Alice Winocour and co-writer Jean-Stephane Bron fails to bring any depth of emotion to the characters and the situation.
While the space training and journey feel highly realistic, feelings of the characters are missing.
“Proxima” is a pay per view picture. At $6.99 it’s not worth it.
One Palm Tree. Not even for free.
FROM THE VAULT
Four Christmases
This movie from 2008, is a Christmas-themed movie that came out before so many other filmmakers got in the act. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon are a couple who have to visit all four of their divorced parents’ homes on Christmas. It helps that the rest of the cast includes Sissy Spacek, Kirstin Chenoweth (“Holidate") Jon Favreau, Robert Duvall and Jon Voight. These are all pros. It’s easy to see why this was a hit.
