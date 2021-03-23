Tom Holland, best known for the big action franchise Spider-Man, puts his acting talent on display in an intense drama, “Cherry” and Disney+ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe unveil a new direction in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Cherry (Apple TV+)
Tom Holland at the age of 24 has established himself as an action hero as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shifts gears in “Cherry,” a gritty story about an Iraq war veteran who robs banks to feed his Opioid addiction.
Holland who got his start on stage in Great Britain in “Billy Elliot the Musical,” brings a believability to his role as Cherry (no first name), making him sympathetic to the audience.
No wild stunts through the streets assisted by his magic spider web here. Instead, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Rosso (from the mega hit “Avengers: Endgame”) also show their versatility. The military action sequences from Cherry’s time in Iraq are well done, very frightening and not romanticized at all, as would be the case in a superhero movie.
But the strength of this movie is the phases of Cherry’s life, which is a struggle. Cherry is 23 and life is a puzzle to him. He returns from Iraq, suffering from PTSD and like far too many veterans, tragically slides into addiction to OxyContin and then heroin.
Before being deployed, he married Emily (Ciara Bravo) and after he returns, she is frustrated by her inability to live with Cherry without drugs. Their relationship sucks her into the downward spiral of crime and addiction dealing.
Bravo is another young actor (also 24) who displays acting maturity beyond her years. Her love for Cherry leads only to unpleasantness and a life of crime.
This movie is long (two hours, 20 minutes) and that’s a long time for something so downbeat. It does offer up skilled work by all concerned.
If you’re in the mood for something serious, this is quality work.
Three Palm Trees.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney +)
“The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” a six-part series on Disney+, picks up after the end of “Avengers Endgame” where Captain America’s shield was passed to Sam Wilson, the Falcon. But besides being a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of scope and spectacle, it asks some questions that are appropriate for our times.
In the opening sequence, suitable for the big screen, The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) stops a terrorist group that has hijacked a plane. It’s the kind of set-piece that establishes the production values of series, which are in line with one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.
After “Avengers: Infinity War“ and “Avengers: Endgame,” “Falcon/Winter Soldier” opens as the world has survived cataclysmic events, but is still struggling.
Things are different now, The Falcon, who is Black, does not want the shield given to him by Captain America; he’s unsure a Black man can represent a country that does not represent him. He donates the shield to the Smithsonian.
Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, is having a difficult time as well. Brainwashed as an assassin, the Winter Solider is no longer working against the forces of good, but he’s having problems dealing with the new reality.
The Disney+ folks are only releasing one episode at a time, so it remains to be seen how this story plays out. Like “Wanda Vision,” viewers need to bring some knowledge of the franchise to get the most out of this series. But it seems to be in good hands.
Four Palm Trees for fans.
FROM THE VAULT
Spider Man: Far from Home
Tom Holland (“Cherry”) showed his super hero skills in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” which is a super hero movie disguised as a young adult story of high school-aged Peter Parker (who is actually Spider Man), who tries to go on a European trip that leads to complications requiring him to oh, save the universe. You don’t have to be a Spider Man aficionado to enjoy this one.
