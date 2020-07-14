This week, Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron show why they’re movie stars and Andy Samberg shows he’s no slouch either.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
STREAMING/ON-DEMAND
Greyhound (Apple TV+)
“Greyhound” is a tense, tight package of tension and bravery in World War II written by and starring Tom Hanks.
This movie will make you forget your troubles and transport you to the early days of World War II. It was 1942 and victory for America and its allies was by no means assured. Convoys of cargo ships headed across the Atlantic where, once out of the range of air support, they had to fight off German submarines. It was a perilous time.
Greyhound is a destroyer captained by Ernest Krause (Hanks), who tries to protect the cargo ships. It’s a harrowing three-day stretch, marked by no sleep, brutal weather and the constant threat of the German subs. It’s also Krause’s first command.
As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, Tom Hanks is “America’s Commander” with roles in “Sully,” Captain Phillips,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Apollo 13.” Who could write a better role for Tom Hanks than Hanks himself? He found the novel that was the basis for the film on a bargain table in a book store. “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955, was written by C.S. Forester, writer of the Horatio Hornblower series and the novel “The African Queen.”
It’s director Aaron Schneider’s second movie. The first was small independent “The Get Low,” about a hermit (Robert Duvall) who plans his own funeral. Stepping up to a big action movie with lots of special effects, he show he has total mastery of the medium. It’s only 90 minutes long, but the tension is so great that you’ll forget to breathe.
The movie was intended for theatrical release, and ended up on Apple TV+. That’s a big disappointment, because if it has this much impact on a home screen, it would have had even more impact on the big screen. Well, maybe some day.
Don’t miss this. Five Palm Trees.
The Old Guard (Netlfix)
Charlize Theron adds another chapter to her superior work as an action hero in “The Old Guard.” Besides stellar action sequences from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie takes a thoughtful look at a small group of warriors who do not die and have been fighting for good for centuries.
These superheroes are not battling the usual mega villains that crop up in the Avengers or Star Wars movies. Their group, “The Old Guard,” often fight genocide or other immoral activities. “We fight for what we think is right,” their leader says.
It’s a tough life, though. Members of the guard die, often painfully, and sometimes their recovery takes a long time. And sometimes, one of the crew doesn’t come back. So even though the members of the old guard have eternal life, they suffer the pain of losing the ones they care about.
Early in the movie, their leader, Andromache of Scythia (Andy, and that’s really her name), played by Theron, reaches out to recruit a new member Nile, a marine who was killed in Afghanistan. Nile is played by KiKi Layne. Layne’s breakout role the intimate drama “If Beale Street Could Talk,” shows she’s just as confident as an action star as she was the narrow confines of a character driven drama.
Throughout most of the film, the old guard is pursued by the operator of a pharmaceutical company who wants access to the guard’s DNA to help create drugs that can help sick people. Seems like a noble idea, but you know how it goes in movies like this.
Quality work all around, far above the run-of-the-mill action movie. Add “The Old Guard” to Theron’s action roles in “Hancok,” “Prometheus,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Atomic Blond,” and it’s easy to see why she’s one of the top movie stars in the world today.
Four Palm Trees.
Palm Springs (Hulu)
“Palm Springs” is the other movie this week besides “The Old Guard” that deals with life that never ends. Here, two people attend a wedding in Palm Springs where they live the same day over and over.
Nyles (Andy Samberg) is there with his girlfriend and he encounters Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who has a tendency to drink too much and ruin any wedding she attends. The two wander out in the desert together where Niles is attacked by Roy, who points out “I’ll always find you.”
Digression. Both “Palm Springs” and “The Old Guard” deal with eternal life. Both have a main character named Nile or Nyles. Coincidence? A Google search reveals that “Nyles” is a Hindu name for champion.
Nyles warns Sarah not to follow him into a cave in the desert, but she does. And in the morning, they end up in a swimming pool in the beautiful sun-drenched, bright pastel setting of Palm Springs. Nyles informs Sarah that they’re in “one of those infinite time loops, where tomorrow will always be today.”
They achieve bliss through acceptance and then things change.
“Palm Springs” could be slapstick farce, but Samberg, Milioti and the great J.K. Simmons as Roy, bring believability and meaningful variation to the repetitive nature of the story.
Besides plenty of laughs, there are some thoughtful observations on whether or not eternal life is worthwhile or even possible.
Four Palm Trees
FUN FACT ABOUT PALM SPRINGS
Earlier this year, “Palm Springs” broke the record for film sale at the Sundance Film Festival when Hula paid $17,500,000.69, which exceeded the record set by “The Birth of a Nation in 2016” in 2016 of $17,500,000.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Long Shot
Recently, Charlize Theron (“The Old Guard”) has concentrated on action (“Atomic Blond,” etc., and drama “Bombshell”). She and Seth Rogan had lots of fun in “Long Shot,” where she played the Secretary of State and possible presidential candidate who hooks up with the guy she used to babysit for, Seth Rogan, of course.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.