The great Tom Hanks is at the top of his game in a new take on the classic western, “News of the World.” “I Care a Lot” is a dark drama with plenty of unexpected turns.
News of the World (On-Demand)
One of America’s great actors, Tom Hanks, steps into one of America’s classic cinema genres, the western, in “News of the World.”
Hanks and director Paul Greenglass, who collaborated on “Captain Philips,” have joined forces again for another tale of one man against the forces of evil/nature in a journey that tests his will and his commitment to do the right thing.
It’s 1870 and Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) travels the west, reading newspapers to audiences. He comes across a 10-year-old girl, and the body of a Black soldier who has been lynched. The girl had been kidnapped by the Kiowa Indians and the soldier had been assigned to return her to her family. After trying to turn the girl over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he agrees to return her to her surviving family.
It’s the classic western story, as a lone individual fights the elements and various unsavory elements of society in his quest. The little girl doesn’t speak English; Kidd doesn’t speak Kiowa, which adds another degree of difficulty to Kidd’s journey.
Hanks is one of greatest actors and at 64, his bearded face reflects the challenges of a man who survived the Civil War and has found a way to make a living, even if it’s still a struggle.
Kidd fought for the Union and now he feels compelled again to do the right thing in delivering Johanna to her relatives. Kidd is an ethical man, but, perhaps as with all heroes, there is a flaw in his past. But being a hero in a Western, he seems to compartmentalize that part of his past.
Hanks’s performance is magnificent as the traditional Western hero who does the right thing in face of almost overwhelming odds, both natural and man-made.
Johanna, Kidd’s companion in his odyssey across the west, is played by young German actor Helena Zengel, who is 13. Even though Johanna can’t speak English, she holds her own against Hanks’s considerable talents. Not a precocious child, she has survived six years as a captive of the Kiowa with strength, but she’s still a child.
Much like the struggle of the main character in “Captain Phillips,” Kidd must depend on his wits and determination to prevail in his challenges.
And also much like “Captain Philips,” set in the vast Indian Ocean, “News of the World" takes place the vast American West, uninhabited vistas, deserts, mountains and rolling hills mostly in grey, but highlighted by splashes of yellow flowers, all due to the great work of cinematographer Dariusz Wolski. We know his work from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” “Prometheus,” the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, “The Martian” and more. He contributes to the feeling of a man alone against tremendous odds.
This is Five Palm Trees. See it in a theater if that opportunity ever arrives.
I Care a Lot (Netflix)
“I Care a Lot” is dark drama along the lines of “Gone Girl” or the feature “Fargo” (without the laughs). Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) has a smooth-running racket. She targets wealthy but weak senior citizens, becomes their guardian, has them institutionalized and drains away their financial resources.
Only she makes a mistake when she targets Jennifer (Dianne Wiest), who has plenty of resources but a cloudy past that proves to be a major problem. By taking on Jennifer, she has also crossed paths with Roman (Peter Dinklage), who has some kind of tie to Jennifer and, by the way, perhaps some Russian gangsters.
The movie starts in a very unsettling way, with Marla swindling seniors and eventually getting them placed in assisted care homes, limiting contacts with their families and drugging them into submission. After years of a successful operation, she stumbles with Jennifer.
Before we know it, the movie is overrun with tough guys who do things like busting into Jennifer’s nursing home, brandishing Tasers in an attempt to get Jennifer out.
This is an entertaining story in a noire way, helped immeasurably by Pike, Dinklage and the great Wiest (winner of two Academy Awards). Pike is an icy, scary villain in bright red lipstick, helmet-like blonde hair and spike heels. Dinklage’s Roman is low-key and restrained but very frightening in his own way.
You may see the end coming, but it’s well worth the trip.
Three Palm Trees.
The Crew (Netflix)
“The Crew,” a 10-episode series from Netflix is a disappointment despite starring Kevin James (“King of Queens”).
The is the story of an old-school NASCAR crew chief who runs into problems when his owner retires and turns the racing team over to his daughter.
This was created by one of the writers of Netflix’s “The Ranch,” which starred Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Deborah Winter and was funny and sophisticated.
“The Crew” misses completely on so many levels. In spite of the innate charm of James, the show is not ready for prime time, with silly gags, predictable situations and dialogue, and kind of an old-fashioned perspective on relationships between men and women.
Pass on this one.
FROM THE VAULT
Lion
Luke Davies (co-writer of “News of the World”) was nominated for an Oscar for his screen play of “Lion,” an intensely emotional story of how a young boy, 25 years after being separated from his family, tries to find them. Dev Petel (“Slumdog Millionaire” and “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) heads a cast that includes Nicole Kidman. Prepare to shed some tears.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.