The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is available for streaming this week and there’s an appealing piece of video cotton candy as “Trolls World Tour” is available for purchase as well.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
DVD/BLURAY
Trolls World Tour
On Broadway, they’d call this a juke-box musical. There’s a plot, but it’s just an excuse for a string of musical performances, and there’s some solid talent. It’s an animated film and probably really outstanding on a big screen, but those days are gone for a while.
Performers include Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Cyndi Lauper and Rachel Bloom.
In different times, we might hold this movie to higher standards. But in the pandemic era, a film that takes children and adults out of the stress-filled times even for just 90 minutes is a good thing.
Recommended.
STREAMING/ON-DEMAND
Hamilton
If this year’s scaled down Fourth of July left you wanting something more, “Hamilton” is the movie for you.
One of the most popular musicals of all time, “Hamilton,” a celebration of America, came to Disney+ just in time for the 244th anniversary of the Independence of the United States.
The show operates on two levels. First, it shows that the creating of this country was difficult and messy. Second, it may serve to give us hope today, which is clearly difficult and messy. Since the country grew from the chaos, maybe there’s hope that will survive the challenges we face now.
It’s a wonderful gift for viewers for a variety of reasons. By subscribing to Disney+ streaming channel for just $6.99, viewers can watch an enjoyable version of the iconic musical which cost around a thousand dollars a ticket at the height of the musical’s Broadway run.
Based on the book “Alexander Hamilton,” by Ron Chernow, it uses traditional Broadway-type show tunes as well as hip hop, R&B, pop, and soul. And it features a cast of almost exclusively Black and people of color actors and dancers.
Hamilton, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, is an orphan when he arrives in New York in 1776, fights in the American Revolution and gets married. He becomes the first Secretary of the Treasury and then dies in the famous duel with Aaron Burr.
Live Broadway theater might be the most exciting performance there is, and a video presentation like this has tremendous impact. It combines the best seat in the house with clear, easy-to-understand audio and close-ups that help the audience appreciate the nuances of the actors’ work.
The actors are comfortable in their roles, which is to be expected since almost all of the original cast had been playing their parts for more than a year before the performance was recorded in June 2016.
Recorded over several days in 2016 for potential documentary use, this is not a conventional movie version of a musical. It uses all the options that a video producer has available to him. This video presentation was directed by Thomas Kail, who directed the Broadway production.
It holds the record for the most TONY Award nominations with 16. It won 11, one short of the record held by “The Producers.”
Five Palm Trees. Don’t miss it.
365 Days
“365 Days” is one of Netflix’s top 10 picks and while it has sleek and beautiful production values, it’s really hard to see what the appeal is.
A Sicilian Mafia don kidnaps a woman six years after a chance encounter. His plan is to keep her prisoner for “365 Days.” After 365 days, if she doesn’t fall in love with him, he’ll set her free.
There’s a touch of “Fifty Shades of Grey” here, spectacular European locales, and great looking women and men in designer clothes. But even though it has the smooth polish, there’s nobody here for the audience to root for.
Is it a love story? Is it an organized crime story? The Mafia people are pale modern day versions of the gangsters in “Goodfellas.” Those guys were murderers but they made themselves likeable, something that’s missing from this film.
So, you’ve been warned. One Palm Tree.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Pitch Perfect
Anna Kendrick (“Trolls World Tour”) is a versatile performer. She matches up with Ben Affleck in a tough adult drama, “The Accountant,” and displays her singing and comedy skills in the Pitch Perfect movies, which tell a light-weight, but enjoyable series of stories of a college a cappella singing group.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.