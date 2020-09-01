This week, the documentary “Rising Phoenix” provides an uplifting experience in these difficult times and a great actor, Chadwick Boseman, passes away far too soon.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday, helped change the world by starring in “Black Panther,” making it one of the highest grossing movies of all time and defying conventional wisdom to prove movies with a Black star and a Black director could make money in the United States and around the world.
He was 43 at the time of his death and his career didn’t really take off until was 35. He starred as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up,” Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” and most recently as one of a group of Vietnam veterans in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” He had completed work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which will come to Netflix later this year.
It will remind us of what a loss his death will be. If he created this kind of work in eight years, imagine what he could have done with the rest of his life.
What a loss. For his family and fans everywhere.
Rising Phoenix (Netflix)
You might think you know about the Paralympic Games (which is different from the Special Olympics) but the documentary “Rising Phoenix” will give you an uplifting and heartfelt understanding of the movement and incredible effect it has on participants.
The movie does follow the traditional structure of using stories of individuals to illustrate a larger narrative, but it does so with skill and polish while not overstaying its welcome with a tight one hour, 47-minute running time.
The Paralympic Games was founded in 1989 by Dr. Luther Guttman, who had managed to escape Nazi Germany in World War II to “promote Paralympic values and create opportunities for all persons with a disability.”
The athletes showcased had remarkable obstacles to overcome. Tatyana McFadden (also one of the producers), was born in Russia without legs and abandoned by her mother. Before she was adopted by American parents, she crawled on the ground without a wheelchair or artificial limbs. As a Paralympic athlete, she trains 120 miles a week and has won 17 medals in Summer Paralympic Games.
In the movie, she says her wheelchair makes her forget everything, the obstacles in her life and the stares from other people.
South African Ntando Mahlangu lost his legs to machete-wielding soldiers. While he races with his artificial legs, he said the legs meant “he could look people in the eye instead of their stomach.”
The rest of the athletes’ stories are equally compelling. Prepare to shed a few tears.
The final third of the movie covers the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, which nearly collapsed due to incompetence if not actual criminal activity. The games, which for many years had been a joyful experience in front of packed stadiums, opened with empty seats (much like today’s baseball and basketball games).
But the competitors still excelled, and their stories are emotion packed.
As sprinter Jonnie Peacock, who competes with one artificial leg, said, “athletics help people talk about something besides their disability."
This is not to be missed.
Tesla (Pay Per View)
“Tesla” is a project with so much potential, it’s hard to figure out how it ended up being so plodding and dull.
It starsf Ethan Hawke, one of our finest and most versatile actors, as Nikola Tesla.
Tesla (1856-1943) was a major factor in the development of the electricity supply system in the United States. He worked with and occasionally competed against Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.
The company that is building the Tesla electric car is name in tribute to the inventor.
Writer-director Michael Aimereyda had worked with Hawke before with limited success, but “Tesla” is a train wreck. There are several major problems.
First, much of the movie is accompanied by voiceovers.
Second, when the actors are doing expository dialogue, they’re talking to the camera.
Third, right after a scene that seems to signal a major plot point, an actor will pop up and say, “Of course, that’s not what happened.”
This makes it hard to follow what’s going on.
Finally, the dialogue includes passages like this: “You remind me of my cat. If I were to interview my cat, I feel I’d have to prepare in advance to have many interesting questions."
Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Portlandia”) struggles and cannot bring much life to the key role of Edison. The only bright spot in the whole movie is Jim Gaffigan as Westinghouse. Gaffigan, best known as a comedian, has recently show considerable skill as an actor in straight roles like this one and on Broadway in “That Championship Season.” He’s good here, but that’s hardly a reason to see the movie.
Tesla’s fascinating and complex story has the potential to be an entertaining and compelling movie. But this is not it.
One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
42
Although most of Chadwick Bozeman’s handful of movies were excellent, my favorite is “42.” Like “Marshall,” “Get on Up” and “Da 5 Bloods,” it has a race relations theme, but Bozeman’s performance as Jackie Robinson, who was the first Black player in the major leagues, is amazing, showing the great strength and conviction Robinson displayed in the face vile and disgusting hatred.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.