Welcome to the latest home-bound edition “Viewing the Videos.” With the theaters closed, movies come to us on disks or on streaming services. So here we go.
NEW BLUERAY/DVD
Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker
The magic is back.
“Star War : Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker” is the third installment of the final Star Wars trilogy, following “The Force Awakens” in 2015 and “The Last Jedi” in 2017. It brings all the excitement, emotion and thrills that the audience has come to expect.
It features a number of surprise appearances as well the return of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, using footage shot before Fisher’s death in 2016.
The film begins as the villainous First Order is once again threatening peace in the universe in spite of the fact that they have suffered numerous setbacks.
The story moves across the universe, with massive spaceships and small motorcycle-type vehicles that operate while levitating above the ground.
And the important Star Wars elements of R2D2, C-3PO and Chewbacca are along for the ride as well.
Director J.J. Abrams is the master of the big science fiction movie and he delivers the goods here, serving up an epic drama with some of our favorite characters at the center.
Highly recommended.
STREAMING
King Tiger: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Available on Netlfix)
“King Tiger: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is a wild, seven-part documentary that starts out looking lions and tigers kept in captivity in the United States and then evolves into “murder, mayhem and madness.” This is a real story. Besides being a top topic on social media, almost everybody portrayed in the movie has criticized the final product.
The producers started out looking into a wild animal preserve in Oklahoma run by Joe Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic who offered his customers a chance to take photos and play with tiger kittens. What happens to the kittens after about 12 weeks when they are no longer small and cute is just part of the mystery. Joe is indeed an exotic character with tattoos and a bleached hair mullet (this is the 2000s, remember) who was gay and often had two husbands at one time. He also apparently illegally trafficking in big cats.
Carole Baskin was an animal rights activist working with PETA to put Joe out of business, which put her on Joe’s bad side. This causes Joe to unleash a blizzard of activities to discredit her, as well as perhaps a plan to have her murdered. And this is just the beginning.
Baskin and some of the other people appearing are unhappy with the way they were portrayed. And some viewers have found this story too outlandish to finish.
Regardless, it’s compelling entertainment.
Four Palm Trees.
Blow The Man Down (Amazon)
“Blow the Man Down” is a dark comedy in the tradition of “Fargo:” people die, but there are plenty of laughs. So if you can get past the fact that people are murdered, you’ll have a great time.
Set in a small Maine fishing village, two very different sisters encounter a dangerous man, try to cover things up and things go bad from there.
Besides its offbeat story, the photography of the rocky coast of Maine is exquisite. The colors of blue sky, grey-blue ocean and the dark rainy nights are a beautiful background for all kinds of evil doing.
Sisters Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) are dealing with the death of their mother in different way. Priscilla is calm and conservative, and Mary Beth has a much more free-spirited look on life. This creates problems when they try to cover up their discovery of a body.
As might be expected, things are not what they seem in the small town of Easter Cove. It’s a fishing village which should be run by men, but in fact is run by women played by Annette O’Toole, Marceline Hugo, June Squibb and the great Margo Martindale (“Justified” and “The Americans”).
This is out of the ordinary but very special. Hopefully, we’ll see more from the writing directing team of Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy.
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
This is a short-run series with a dubious premise but is just delightful. Here’s the premise. Take the story of the great poet Emily Dickinson. Don’t change the time setting, but update it with a contemporary sensibility, dialogue and attitude. Then cast people like Hailee Stenfeld (“True Grit,” “Bumblebee,” “Pitch Perfect 2 and 3”) and other youthful actors like Adrian Enscoe and Anny Barhniknikov.
Alena Smith created this comedy drama. She worked on the “Affair” on Showtime and HBO’s “The Newsroom” and her experience with dialogue has helped create
a sparkling look at one the greatest poets of all time.
Give it a try. You won’t be disappointed.
FROM THE VAULT
Fargo
If “Blow the Man Down” puts you in the mood for a dark comedy, the movie “Fargo” from 1996 is an offbeat comedy thriller from Joel and Ethan Coen about a pregnant police officer (Frances McDormand) investigating a murder that leads to a kidnapping. Sounds like a lot of laughs, right? Well, it is.
