Lots of laughs in the murder mystery/comedy “Knives Out” in home video. There are two movies for children in theaters and there’s one, “Sonic The Hedgehog” that adults can enjoy too.
HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Knives Out
Too long and too full of itself, “Knives Out” is still a fun whodunit with a great cast highlighted by Daniel Craig doing a Southern accent.
A lot of family members didn’t like bestselling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), but they probably didn’t want him dead because they were all living off the proceeds of his bestselling books.
But he turns up dead and it looks like suicide.
It’s a well-crafted, well-populated murder mystery in the great tradition of Agatha Christie, Hitchcock and maybe even “Murder She Wrote.”
Super private eye Benoit Blanc (Craig) is retained by someone (he doesn’t know who; he got the assignment with an envelope of cash). Gotta love a movie where the guy who plays James Bond puts on a southern accent.
Recommended.
Frozen 2
Disney animation is in top form with “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the wildly popular 2013 original.
The creative people took their time and if the new one isn’t groundbreaking, it’s still high quality work. They don’t tamper with the formula and the result is extremely pleasing.
Sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) return. After a voice calls out to Elsa, the sisters set off on an adventure to find the source of Elsa’s magical powers.
Gifted composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez return with new songs and favorite characters are back including Olaf, the snowman, voiced by Josh Gad.
This is fine work and families with children devoted to repeated viewings of the first film will welcome another movie that can be added to the power rotation.
Recommended.
IN THEATERS
Call of the Wild
Hard to dislike a movie where the audience cheered when the villain got what was coming to him and applauded at the end, but “Call of the Wild” is a disappointment.
They took one of literature’s great works and targeted it at children under 12. Then they created a computer-generated dog as a co-star and he overacts. It’s a realistic dog, but it has way too many human expressions to be real.
Children will enjoy it because there’s plenty of slapstick, no mushy kissing between the adults — in fact, no romance at all — and a seemingly endless series of breathtaking Alaskan vistas of snow-covered mountains and trees and bubbling brooks and lakes that turn into sheets of ice.
“Call of the Wild” was published in 1903 and is the story of a dog named Buck, tracing his life from a spoiled pet in California to the rough environment of sled dogs and gold mining Yukon Canada during the gold rush of the 1890s. The story has been considerably softened from its harsh depiction of that time.
Harrison Ford narrates and except for a brief appearance early in the movie, doesn’t appear until about halfway through when he and Buck join forces.
Not a bad movie, but definitely for children. Parents can accompany their children without checking their watches.
Three Palm Trees.
Sonic The Hedgehog
While “Call of the Wild” is just for children, “Sonic The Hedgehog” is a movie the whole family can enjoy.
Fans of the game that the movie is based on will be delighted and the rest of the audience will be treated to a smooth, well-acted presentation that features a quality computer-generated version of Sonic.
This movie was delayed after fans were outraged at the version of Sonic that appeared in trailers last summer. That was a good idea because the revised movie version is more cartoon-like and fits in just fine.
Sonic is a super speedy character (he can play all the positions in a baseball game at the same time) hiding out in Montana. He loses the magic rings that can protect him and teams up with the sheriff (James Marsden) to get the rings back. The two are pursued by the evil Dr. Robotnik.
The tone of this movie is just perfect. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and all the actors are totally believable in a story featuring an animated creature with a super power who can talk.
Sonic is nicely voiced by Ben Schwartz. Marsden is just perfect as the one who looks out for Sonic. And Jim Carey also is right on point. He’s the Jim Carey that we love, going full speed but overdoing as the bad guy in a long black coat and a moustache who commands a fleet of drones from a high tech mobile lab in a sleek big rig, that’s black of course.
Parents can go with the children and get bored, but if no children are involved, wait for it to come around as a streamer or Red Box Rental.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
The Loft
Besides doing comedy, James Marsden (“Sonic the Hedgehog”) showed he can sing in “Hairspray” and “Enchanted,” but he displays a darker, sinister side as one of a group of cheating husbands trying to hide a murder in “The Loft” from 2013.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.