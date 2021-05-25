All the movies this week are by-the-numbers tales of stories we’ve heard before, but the smallest one, “Dream Horse” is far better than big-budget action extravaganzas with Angelina Jolie and Dave Bautista.
STREAMING
They Want Me Dead (HBO MAX and theaters)
Let’s see. Two hitmen relentlessly pursue a witness to a killing. And it’s a kid.
It’s been done before and much better than “They Want Me Dead.”
And that’s in spite of the fact that Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a woman who tries to save the young boy to help make amends for the fact that in her past, her actions caused the deaths of three children.
Hannah was a smoke jumper who withdraws to a forest fire lookout tower in Montana. After Owen (Jake Webber), a forensic accountant, discovers something that could get him killed, he goes on the run with his son, Connor (Finn Little).
While we don’t know the exact nature of his information, it’s enough for a shady individual played by Tyler Perry (great in just one scene) to assign a couple of fixers, Jack (Aiden Gillen) and Patrick (Nicholas Hoult) to eliminate Owen and Connor.
Very shortly, it’s just Connor in the woods who encounters Hannah, and while she tries to get him to safety, Jack and Patrick set a forest fire to divert attention of the authorities while they try to find and kill Connor.
This is another Warner Brothers film that was released in theaters and on HBO MAX simultaneously. In spite of excellent work by the actors — Jolie is a big movie star and it shows here — and spirited direction by Taylor Sheridan ("Sicario" and "Yellowstone"), this is a by-the-numbers thriller and is okay if you don’t go in with high expectations. The violence is pretty graphic, justifying the film’s R rating.
Three Palm Trees.
Army of the Dead (Netlfix)
“Army of the Dead” is what happens when a zombie movie meets “Ocean’s 11.”
The important thing is that it’s a violent, graphic zombie movie. And although the heist part is mildly interesting, you’ll need a high tolerance for zombie gore: flesh-eating, spurting blood, etc.
Superstar producer/director Zack Snyder (“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”) has constructed a film that is interesting, but zombie movies cannot have a running time of 2 hours and 28 minutes like “Army of the Dead.”
After the zombies have taken over Las Vegas, the government is planning on dropping a nuclear bomb to end the threat. A casino owner hires mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) to assemble a team to retrieve $200 million in a casino vault before the atomic bomb vaporizes the city.
There are too many subplots — a strained father-daughter relationship, a double cross among the people trying to get the money and a love affair (?) between a couple of the zombies, just to mention a few. By the way, for zombies, biting is foreplay.
Snyder also wastes the talents of Dave Bautista, squandering Bautista’s considerable on-screen charisma in a hero who wears glasses, which could have been interesting instead of just dull.
If you’re a fan of zombie movies and can sit through the excessive running time, you’ll find this entertaining. Otherwise, give it a pass.
Two Palm Trees.
THEATERS
Dream Horse
“Dream Horse,” in theaters is a predictable story, but the execution is excellent and the film hits all the notes for an upbeat experience.
Based on the true story of a race horse bred by a Welsh bartender, Jan, played by Toni Collette, who convinces her neighbors to chip in money so that the horse can be trained and raced. The movie chronicles the ups and downs of the town’s efforts, which culminate with the horse, Dream Alliance, racing in the Welsh Grand National, a race first run in 1895.
The actual race took place in 2009 and part of the appeal of the movie is the wonderful collection of characters and picturesque depictions of the environment.
It’s not a smooth journey for Dream Alliance. The horse must overcome obstacles and a threat that he’ll never race again. And part of the humor comes from the small-town owners crashing the blue-blood world of horse racing.
Definitely a feel good movie for the whole family.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Stuber
Dave Bautista is making a name as an action star, but he turns in a great comedy performance in “Stuber,” where he’s a cop who commandeers an Uber driven by Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley” and “The Big Sick.”). These two have great on-screen chemistry and it’s hard to understand why it didn’t attract a bigger audience when it was released. It’s rated R and it’s as good a buddy movie as you’ll ever see.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended. New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen.
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen.
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying.
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.