“Just Mercy,” an outstanding drama that was overlooked in its release earlier this year, is available on-demand and on DVD/Blu-ray.
And a fabulous documentary about the Coachella music festival leads the way in streaming offerings this week.
And this week’s “Movie That Makes You Feel Good” is a love story masquerading as a sports film.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO/BLUERAY/DVD/VOD
Just Mercy
Injustice against minorities in the United States is not a new subject, but it seldom is presented with as much emotion and intensity as in “Just Mercy.”
Based on a true story, Jamie Foxx delivers a masterful yet restrained performance as an African-American unjustly imprisoned for the murder of a white woman in Alabama in 1986.
Michael B. Jordan (“Creed” the recent “Rocky” sequel) switches gears here as Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard-educated lawyer who heads into the racist south to help the wrongly imprisoned.
This is a solid gold collection of actors. Foxx and Jordan are joined by Bree Larson. Larson smoothly shifts from her superhero persona in Marvel Films and her Oscar winning role as a kidnapping victim in “Room” in 2015 to a small-town lawyer in “Just Mercy.” Outstanding work. Highly recommended.
Underwater
“Underwater” is a high quality by-the-numbers thriller that’s pretty much a knock-off of “Alien” only instead of outer space, it’s set at an oil drilling facility 36,000 feet down in the Pacific Ocean.
It’s a tight one hour, 36 minutes and it’s occasionally hard to follow what’s going on because of muffled dialogue and chaotic editing, close-ups and dark settings, but it’s exciting throughout. The plot leaves something to be desired, but that’s not the point. The point is the action and the tension.
Kristen Stewart heads a group of scientists who are in serious trouble after an earthquake damages their underwater laboratory.
Recommended for fans of action with little plot.
STREAMING
Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube Originals)
Last week was supposed to be the opening of the annual Coachella musical festival, but that didn’t happen
In its place, here's “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,” a superb documentary was released last Friday at the exact time of this year’s festival scheduled start. It’s available for free on YouTube Originals. It’s a finely crafted, fascinating history of the cultural phenomenon along with highlights selected from two decades of music.
The massive juggernaut that now is Coachella, has some of its roots in Long Beach. One of the founders of the festival, Gary Tovar, staged punk shows in Long Beach before joining forces with Paul Tollett, another promoter. Tovar eventually exited the festival business under some interesting circumstances detailed in the film.
The first Coachella was staged by a company known as Goldenvoice in 1999. It lost money and didn’t return until 2001, when Goldenvoice was purchased by the entertainment conglomerate AEG, which owns Staples Center.
Director Chris Perkel, a Goldenvoice employee, started working on the footage in 2013. And the result is impressive to say least.
Besides the behind-the-scenes story, the film has a superlative trove of selections from 2,500 performances featuring artists like Jane’s Addiction, Bjork, White Stripes, M.I.A., Daft Punk, Amy Winehouse, Roger Waters, Jay-Z, Tyler the Creator, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, a hologram performance of 2Pac, Tame Impala, Outkast, Alabama Shakes, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Blackpink, Death Cab for Cuties, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Prince, and Paul McCartney & Wings.
Twenty years of iconic performances and history distilled into a sleek, informative and enjoyable one hour and 45 minutes. This movie works for hard core music fans and fans of high quality documentaries.
Four Palm Trees.
Crip Camp (Netflix)
A documentary about a camp exclusively for disabled children would seem to be a predictable uplifting story of people overcoming obstacles.
Instead, it’s about campers who became activists for rights for disabled and were able to make things happen including, the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990.
The movie starts as expected, showing that people with disabilities are normal people, which in the 1970s meant a pretty wild group of hippie kids (who happened to be disabled) doing the things that kids at camp do, like complain about the meals, hook up and maybe smoke dope.
The producers were fortunate to have a tremendous amount of black and white video footage shot at the time by a video collective known as the People’s Video Theater. They were able to intercut that with news footage of the campers turned activists later in their lives.
There are also excellent interviews with the campers as grownups, some of whom died before the film was released.
The message that people with disabilities are “normal” is a worthy one, of course. The message here is that anyone can change the world. This is another movie that’s good for our times. Four Palm Trees.
Tigertail (Netflix)
“Tigertail” is small film with a big impact. Written and directed by Taiwan filmmaker Alan Young, it is story of ordinary people and decisions they make. It’s deeply moving and while it discusses important issues, it’s a welcome change from all the intense soul-searching and thoughts about the fate of civilization that seem to crowd our minds these days.
It’s a story of individuals, but also looks at the experience of immigrants in the United States.
As a boy in Taiwan, Pin-Jui is sent to live with his grandmother after his father dies and his mother can no longer support him. The grandmother tells him to “never let anyone see you cry.” And while he becomes a freewheeling teenager, eventually he closes off his true emotions to reject true love and accept an arranged marriage that allows him to go to America.
Rather than having his dreams of success and happiness fulfilled in America, he throws himself into his work, shutting off his wife and children, and eventually ends up lonely and emotionally closed off. At the end of his life, he reconnects with his first love with unanticipated results.
Yang moves the story back and forth across the decades between the 1950s and the 1980s, with each character portrayed by several actors, who show remarkable emotions (and in some cases, lack of emotions). There is a smooth tone, with the actors having lingering close-ups to allow them to express emotions without talking. Usually, this is self-indulgent filmmaking, which leaves to the bloated running time. but that’s not the case here.
Yang brings the film in at one hour, 31 minutes but gives it deep emotions without being rushed.
Yang worked on some special programs including the Netflix “Master of None,” which starred Aziz Ansari and the Amazon series “Forever” which starred Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Four Palm Trees.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)
Stories about young children can be annoying, but “Home Before Dark,” based on a real-life 9-year-old who broke the story of a murder in her own self-published newspaper is quite interesting.
It stars Brooklyn Prince. An astonishing young actor, her breakout role for five years ago in “The Florida Project" when she was 7. She’s totally believable in the unbelievable story of the kid journalist. Based on the life of Hilde Kate Lysiak who is 13(!), she published the Orange Street News, in Pennsylvania from 2014 to 2019 and since 2019 in Patagonia, Ariz.
A movie about a 9-year-old breaking the story of a murder would be a tough sell, but with the talented young Ms. Prince at the center, surrounded with other great actors like Jim Sturgess as her father, Abby Miller as her mom and another wildly talented child actor, Jibrail Nantambu, as one of Hilde’s pals.
This has the advantage of being a film that parents and children can watch and enjoy together, which is a good thing for these times.
Four Palm Trees.
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Disney+)
“A Celebration of The Music from Coco” is a short (47 minutes) concert staged last year at the Hollywood Bowl that was shown on ABC-TV.
It’s a joyous presentation that recreates the happiness of the movie “Coco,” which as a highly successful 2017 animated film inspired by the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead, where the living reach out to their relatives who passed away to remind them that they are not forgotten.
The movie grossed more than $800 million and was widely admired for its heartwarming story, its splendid visual presentation and its exuberant music, including the song “Remember Me,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
The show continues this happy feeling, with many members of the original cast, performing the songs in English and Spanish, accompanied by elaborate dancers on stage and clips from the movie project overhead.
This is just a feel-good experience and it’s especially fun to see the actual people who provided the voices to the animated characters.
Enjoy! Three Palm Trees.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Bull Durham