While theaters remain closed, streaming video offers some good choices including the amusing “Magic Camp,” something for parents and children to enjoy together. And this week’s most popular Netflix movie is an above average action thriller, “Project Power.”
Magic Camp (Disney+)
“Magic Camp” seems to have been destined for direct-to-home release. It’s quite entertaining but it doesn’t possess the fire power to make it in theaters. It was shot in 2017 and languished in the vault until its release last Friday on Disney+.
That delayed release helps explain the presence of Jeffrey Tambor as the beloved owner of the Magic Camp. Late in 2017, a variety of accusations surfaced against Tambor, including verbal and sexual harassment. He doesn’t appear to have worked since then.
However, this movie is fun and can be enjoyed by parents and their children at the same time. It’s pitched at a perfect level, silly enough for children but not so ridiculous that parents will lose brain cells by watching it.
The “Magic Camp” of the title, which is actually known as “The Institute of Magic," is a summer camp run by Roy Preston (Tambor) and attracts children interested in magic, most of whom are considered nerds by their equals.
I always find it hard to accept magic in movies or television because of the ease of editing or computer-generated effects, but if you are willing to suspend that skepticism, there are plenty of tricks to savor.
Preston invites current cab driver (and former magician) Andy Tuckerman to work at the camp one summer to help revive his love of magic. Tuckerman is played by Adam Devine, who restrains his tendency to overdo things with a sensitive performance. Tuckerman has a troubled past, feeling he was betrayed by Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs), who is now headlining on the Las Vegas strip after dumping Andy, who was her partner. She shows up as another adviser at the camp, and complications ensue.
The campers are a fun, interesting bunch. Theo, who performs card tricks for himself, goes to the camp, thinking he has been enrolled by his late father. Nathaniel McIntyre as Theo struggles with his feelings about his father and his stage fright until Andy steps in with life lessons and performance tips.
It’s a Disney movie, so it all works out in the end, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Check out of all the bad news about the pandemic, the postal service and the elections, and watch this appealing group of folks get happy.
Three Palm Trees
Project Power (Netflix)
“Project Power” is a by-the-numbers sci-fi/super hero movie that rises above the average to provide nice if forgettable entertainment for grown-ups. The Netflix offering is fast-paced, beautifully photographed in New Orleans and moves along smartly with quality acting. “Project Power” is an easy way to spend an hour and 51 minutes.
The movie checks all the action/sci-fi boxes: an ex-soldier with PTSD (Jamie Foxx) on a mission, a cop who breaks the rules because he loves his city (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an evil pharmaceutical company and a younger lead who needs to be mentored in the ways of the world, Dominque Fishbeck (“The Deuce” on HBO).
New Orleans is turned upside down with the arrival a magic drug that, when ingested, gives the taker super powers, but the kind of power depends on the individual taking it. The good guys get powers to help fight crime. The bad guys can get going with evil. But whoever takes it, the results only last five minutes. Besides occasionally being fatal, some of the results are pretty unpleasant things, but bulletproof skin and bendable bones can be an advantage.
The search for the source of the drug leads, as it often does, to a violent climax aboard a ship that’s home to the entire secret project producing the drug.
Above average for its genre, but for adults because of violence and language.
Three Palm Trees.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The British accents in the first episode of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ are so strong that it’s hard to understand what’s going on. But hang in there for another one or two episodes and you’ll be rewarded.
Based on a character created to help promote NBC’s coverage of British Soccer, “Ted Lasso,” played by the likeable and talented Jason Sudeikis, is an American football coach hired to coach football (as soccer is known in the rest of the world) without knowing a thing about soccer in order to help dissolve the team.
Pretty weak premise, but weak premises have worked before in “Major League” or “Field of Dreams” and the execution here is sophisticated.
Part of the humor comes from Ted’s complete lack of soccer knowledge, combined with his total lack of knowledge of British culture. This could be ridiculous, but the creative team has experience in high quality work, and it shows in this series.
The show has some solid DNA. Sudeikis (from “Saturday Night Live”) created the series along with Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Spin City” and “Cougar Town”) and Joe Kelly (“How I Met your Mother.”)
In spite of his lack of success on the football field, all the players on his previous teams liked Lasso. The owner of the fiction AFC Richmond British football club, who got possession of the club when she divorced her cheating husband, hires Lasso because she wants the team to fail to annoy her ex. I know, not the most creative premise in the world, but with people like Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham from "Game of Thrones" as the icy vindictive owner and Brendan Hunt as Lasso’s loyal sidekick who supplies translation of British English into American words Lasso can understand moving things along, “Ted Lasso” is a welcome addition to sports-themed entertainment.
Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
500 Days of Summer
In 2009, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Project Power”) starred in a gentle romantic comedy with the great Zooey Deschanel who plays a girl named Summer in an intricately constructed story about a failed relationship that will warm your heart.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.