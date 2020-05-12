The Disney+ streaming service provides the best product this week in “Prop Culture,” an entertaining and heartwarming look behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies. And one of the year’s biggest and most interesting flops, “Birds of Prey” as available for purchase.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY/DVD/VOD
Birds of Prey
Part of the appeal of “Birds of Prey” is that it doesn’t take itself so seriously as many other comic-based movies like “Captain America” or “The Avengers.”
Unfortunately, that’s not enough to lift this above the average, making it mildly entertaining but nothing special.
There’s a different quality here. Not exactly a zaniness, but a willingness to be more flamboyant, more outlandish and that’s certainly the case with Harley Quinn.
As Harley Quinn, Margo Robbie brings a blazing jolt of energy to the screen.
Quinn crosses paths with Roman Sionis, a gangster who takes offense when she beats up his driver.
There’s a lot of energy here. It’s interesting and diverting, but in the end, it’s hollow and average. It’s okay if it’s free.
Blumhouse Fantasy Island
Having Blumhouse Productions (“The Purge,” “Get Out,” “Insidious”) put their skilled horror film touch on the “Fantasy Island” TV show concept from the late 1970s seemed like a good idea but it fails on almost all levels.
It can’t be a very intense horror film, because the violence is mostly suggested and takes place off camera.
The story has some laughs but there aren’t enough to make it a “good bad” movie where the viewer laughs at dumb decisions by the characters.
Skip it.
The Photograph
A gentle love story is a welcome alternative to the almost endless onslaught of action-packed super hero movies and laugh-packed comedies.
Mae (Issa Rae) falls in love with photographer Michael (Lakeith Stanfield) working on a story about her late mother.
In the time honored (but welcome) tradition, fate brings them together. Their relationship is somewhat bumpy before love fully blossoms.
Writer Director Stella Meghie works magic with the familiar format, making the predictable seem special.
Highly recommended.
STREAMING
Prop Culture (Disney+)
Sometimes movies reach out and grab a special place in our hearts and minds.
In “Prop Culture” on Disney+, collector and archivist Dan Lanigan takes a look at seven of those movies with affection and deep appreciation of what makes them special.
The movies are “Mary Poppins,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Tron,” “The Muppet Movie,” 1979 “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”
It’s about Disney movies, but the themes are universal. Lanigan first got a taste of Disney movie memorabilia at Disney World and has since turned into a full-time collector of props and costumes.
The objects he shows are interesting and often highly emotional. For example, he reunited the actress Karen Dotrice (now in her 60s) with the costume she wore at age 9 as the character Jane in “Mary Poppins.” She teared up and viewers will too.
Lanigan also meets one of the dancers who worked on the sequence of Dick Van Dyke and the dancing penguins, visits the recreation of Walt Disney’s office and meets Richard Sherman, who along with his brother Robert, wrote the songs.
All this in just one episode. Disney+ is available for just $6.99 a month, and this series is worth that all by itself. Highly recommended.
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Hard to believe, but it’s been 22 years since Jerry Seinfeld’s last special. With reruns of “Seinfeld” everywhere and his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” he hasn’t really been out of the public eye.
But he got his start as a standup and this special shows he’s still got it, practicing his unique style of comedy, proving that someone can be really, really funny without resorting to profanity.
It’s one hour of solid, non-stop vintage Seinfeld. It’s a comedy special, so I’m not going to spoil most of it, but here’s one example. In Seinfeld’s view, “great” and “sucks” are the same thing. If the ice cream falls off the top of your cone, it sucks; but your response is “great.”
It’s always a pleasure watching a performer at the top of his game. That’s this show. Even with the fortune he amassed from his television show, he has continued to do stand-up. That’s where the title of the show comes from. Seinfeld, and other comics including Billy Crystal, have described their typical day as waiting. Just waiting for the time when they can go onstage and perform: “23 Hours to Kill.”
Seinfeld still hits the road two weekends a month in addition to a residency at the Beacon Theater in New York City for about 30 nights a year since 2016. This show was taped earlier this year, before the coronavirus issues.
Outstanding opening: James Bond style, with Seinfeld himself actually jumping out of a helicopter into a New York City river, climbing out of the of water, heading to the theater, stripping off his wetsuit and then running on stage. He really did this stunt, which is pretty impressive.
Highly recommended.
Becoming (Netflix)
“Becoming” is a documentary looking at Michelle Obama during her 2019 book tour that coincided with the publication of her memoir of the same name.
This was produced by Barack and Michelle’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, so it’s produced in cooperation with the subject. It’s very interesting, but not exactly groundbreaking.
Michele Obama travels the country and is interviewed at events with people like Oprah Winfrey, Steve Colbert and many others and does book signings where she makes a conscious effort to establish a relationship, if even briefly, with every person seeking an autograph. Many of those folks are overcome, often in tears.
“Becoming” is an autobiography so if you’re interested in Michelle Obama’s version of her life, this is very good — much like “The Last Dance,” on ESPN which covers Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Interesting if not especially revealing. Recommended.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Crazy Rich Asians
“Crazy Rich Asians” burst onto the scene in 2018 Based on a best-seller, this exhuberant story of woman who unknowingly falls in love with member of one of the wealthiest families in Singapore. It’s a love story, but it’s about families honoring tradition but understanding that children might see things differently than their parents.
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases in theaters are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.