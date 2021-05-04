A great Disney+ series on whales is available on home video. And filmmakers return to common stories: A Tom Clancy story of a Navy SEAL’s revenge, “Without Remorse,” and “Things Heard & Seen” is a weak attempt at a haunted house movie.
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime)
The plan was to start another Tom Clancy franchise with a character called John Kelly.
They’re going to have to do better. They wasted a great star, Michael B. Jordan (“Creed” and “Black Panther”).
If you’re doing a movie based on a Tom Clancy novel, you need a star who can carry the story and do a credible job on big action sequences. Jordan as John Kelly can handle it.
And they kept it short and they check all the boxes:
Many, many layers of deceit so it’s hard to figure out who’s the bad guy. Check.
A Navy SEAL whose wife is killed and wants revenge. Check.
Lots of action with night goggles. Check.
Parachuting into a foreign country to perform an “extraction.” Check.
Double dealing from all sides. Check.
Nice productions values and some excellent action sequences. Check.
Just an average piece of work. Besides Amazon Prime, it’s getting a limited theatrical release. Audience response will determine whether there’s a sequel.
Two Palm Trees.
Secrets of Whales (Disney+)
Can’t go wrong with a Disney movie about nature. It’s a tradition and a genre that goes back to the 1950s. It continues here with four episodes about whales: Orcas, Humpbacks, Belugas and Ocean Giants. All four are available now on Disney+.
That’s Sigourney Weaver providing the narration. “Titantic” creator (and underwater explorer) James Cameron is one of the executive producers, so the product is cohesive pared down to the essentials of storytelling.
Briana Skerry also an executive producer. Since 1998 he has been a contributing photographer for National Geographic Magazine. Over the years, besides his work in for National Geographic, he’s published numerous about whales including two for children. In addition to beautiful visuals, he provides some fascinating information about the whales.
The producers spent three years filming in 24 locations around the world and the result is visually splendid if perhaps a little excessive in its discussion of whales, their families and how they communicate.
Highly recommended for adults and children. Three Palm Trees.
Things Heard & Seen (Netflix)
Another formula movie. This one’s about a young married couple who move to a small college town and rent a home that has a terrible history. For some reason, the husband and university professor George Claire (James Norton) decides not to tell his wife, Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) about the troubled past.
You can fill in the rest here. There are sightings of spirits in house, strange noises and a couple of mildly creepy young brothers, who Catherine hires to do chores around the house, and her college professor husband who has secret and inappropriate relationships with some of his students. And the two young boys have a history with the house.
There’s nothing new here, but Seyfried, Norton and F. Murray Abraham, who passes through the story as a colleague of George’s who uncovers some of George's secrets do good work, but the story is totally predictable. It’s pretty high class in terms of production and acting, but in the end, it’s just another take on a haunted house.
Two Palm Trees.
Frank of Ireland (Amazon Prime)
This Irish series is nothing unique, beyond the fact that it was created and stars two brothers, but it’s high quality.. This is sophisticated, even if one of the character’s names is Doofus.
Set in suburban Dublin, Frank (Brian Gleeson) is unemployed, still living with his mother and trying in his bumbling way to make his way as a singer/songwriter. Mostly, he just causes chaos for his best friend, Doofus (played by Brian’s real brother, Domhnall) and his sometime girlfriend Áine (Sarah Greene).
Domhnall is known to American audiences from things like the Harry Potter series, “American Made” and “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” He brings a plausibility to his hapless role. Brian is equally believable and likable as Frank, even if he’s pretty much a selfish jerk.
“Frank of Ireland” is fast-paced and different from so many American situation comedies in a good way. There’s less yelling and the action can unfold at a reasonable pace instead of just a collection of set-ups and punchlines.
Quite enjoyable. Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime)
Several good actors have taken a shot at playing Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. One of the best is John Krasinski in Amazon Prime’s multi-part series on about Ryan. A third season will soon appear.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended. New Releases are rated as follows
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen.
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen.
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying.
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.