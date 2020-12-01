For a change, a Christmas movie, “Happiest Season,” has a gay couple at the center of all the holiday merry chaos.
Happiest Season (Hulu)
Someday it won’t be a big deal that a gay couple is at the center of a Christmas movie, but we’re not there yet.
“Happiest Season” is a glossy comedy drama about a young woman who hasn’t come out to her parents yet. She decides to bring her partner home for Christmas, but she asks her partner to pretend they’re “just friends.” Her father’s running for office and well, you know. Hilarious complications ensue, including ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends.
MacKenzie Davis is the woman, Kristen Stewart is her partner and Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber are her parents, so this is well put together even if it’s predictable. It’s superbly directed and acted.
It doesn’t have an edge on it, but if you want a little genuine emotion along with your holiday cheer, this is an excellent choice. It follows the holiday movie format, but provides a little different view on things.
Uncle Frank (Amazon)
This is another movie with a gay person hiding his orientation from his family. “Uncle Frank” is similar to “Happiest Season” but more serious, although it’s not without humor.
It’s odd when two similarly-themed movies come out within a week of each other. But Brad Pitt explained that each movie is its own project. All the elements must be exactly aligned for each project, and each project is completely independent of any other.
“Uncle Frank” stars Brit Paul Bettany (who had parts in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies, such is “Iron Man”) so while he can do the broad action parts, he delivers a restrained performance, including a flawless American accent.
Frank and his niece, Beth (Sophia Lillis) travel from New York City to Creekvllle, South Carolina, for the funeral of Frank’s father. Beth is a college freshman and arrives in New York, where Frank teaches and has had a gay relationship for years that he kept from his family.
Writer-director Alan Ball won the Best Screenplay Oscar for his dark work in “American Beauty.” He went on to create two highly successful HBO series, “Six Feet Under" and “True Blood.” You might think he would need the broad canvas of a series to develop characters, but that’s not the case. Every character, even if they have just a few scenes, is perfectly crafted and as the story progresses reveal that that they know much more about family that is first apparent.
Throughout the movie, flashbacks with a younger Frank show his struggles being gay and trying to hide it while growing up in the South in the 1960s. The producers didn’t hold back creating a rich texture of cars, costumes and the ’60s of Frank’s youth and the early ’70s, where the main part of the story takes place.
Bettany shines as Frank. Peter Macdissi is his partner Wally. Writer director Ball wrote the part of Wally for Macdissi, who is his life partner and works with him on some projects.
Stephen Root (Milton in “Office Space” “King of the Hill” and “The Man in the High Castle,” just rocks in the small part of Frank’s disapproving father, as does Margo Martindale (“Justified,” and “The Americans”).
Then there’s the magnificent Sophia Lillis. She’s just 18. At the beginning of the movie, she’s a high school senior who wants to get out of the rural south in the tradition of a Carson McCullers heroine. First as a high school student, then later in the movie as a college-age young woman, we see her character mature as she discovers Uncle Frank’s gay life style in New York. Her high-profile work was in the two recent versions of Stephen King’s “It” but here she shows versatility and skill that means we’ll continue to see her for years to come.
While there’s not necessarily anything especially new here, the quality of the story and the characters will stay with you for a long time.
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
America was founded on immigrants, people who came with nothing and achieved success and happiness. In “Hillbilly Elegy,” we meet an American who came from a poor and troubled background to find success in business and in his personal life.
“Hillbilly Elegy” is the true story of J.D. Vance, who seemed to escape to Harvard from the grinding poverty and drug addiction in the Appalachians, but was forced to come back and deal with his family’s addiction to drugs. He’s on the edge of a new life, but circumstances intervene.
Ron Howard directed from a script by Vanessa Taylor (“The Shape of Water" and writing and producing duties on "Game of Thrones"), so the story is well-crafted and the presentation is straightforward.
Even though these are everyday people, these are larger-than-life portrayals with Glenn Close as the matriarch of the family and Amy Adams as J.D.’s mother. These are big performances, but Howard keeps things under control.
Vance’s America is foreign to many people. It’s an America of fried bologna sandwiches, ramshackle homes interspersed flashbacks to J.D.'s childhood which had brief interludes of a happier time running in fields and swimming in nearby lakes.
Some may find this look at a slice of America overblown, but it’s a real part of our country, and worth understanding.
FROM THE VAULT
Ron Howard
I love Ron Howard’s (“Hillbilly Elegy”) work. He’s so straight-forward and tells the story in a way that’s clear and easy understand. Almost any one of his numerous movies is excellent. Personal favorites include “Apollo 13” and “The Paper,” which is an enjoyable look at the newspaper business about 30 years ago. The business has changed but journalists competed for stories back then as they do now.
