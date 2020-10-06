Extremely high quality work in the ground-breaking drama “The Boys in the Band” and a much lighter, but no less skillful, story of a young American woman making her way in “Emily in Paris.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
The delightful Lily Collins sparkles in the latest effort from Darren Star about a young American woman who moves to Paris taking a job even though she doesn’t speak French.
Not necessarily the most inspired premise, but the show is created by Darren Star, who did “Sex and the City,” “Beverley Hills, 90210” and “Younger.” All those shows are delivered with considerable style and sophistication. And when you combine his track record with the usual big production budget from Netflix, you get a very high quality show.
This is not too complicated, but it’s shot on location, so it looks spectacular. And Emily (Lily Collins, from the little-seen “Rules Don’t Apply”) brings a depth and complexity to the character, who besides not speaking French, struggles with other cultural differences and a group of co-workers who really don’t want to have her help to run their company, which was purchased by an American firm.
The rest of the cast is French and while they may not be familiar to American audiences, offer a very high level of work. And that combined with Collins’s fine “fish out of water” character make “Emily in Paris” far more entertaining than its commonplace premise would suggest. Four Palm Trees.
Monsterland (Hulu)
People might quibble about whether or not we’re in a “Golden Age” of television, but there’s certainly a high volume of high quality work available in all genres, and “Monsterland” on Hulu is a good example of that.
Its eight self-contained episodes on Hulu are based on a short story collection, “North American Monsters: Stories” by Nathan Ballingrud. That’s quality source material and actors featured include Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Hamish Linklater, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter.
“Monsterland” is a bleak look at life. Most of the characters are at the lower end of the economy, working at minimum wage jobs. Their lives are unhappy to begin with, whether they’re a single mom working as a waitress or a man serving as the caretaker for his mother. And then the horror happens.
The work of the actors is quite remarkable. In each episode, despite the limited length, they create a fully developed character and the viewer understands the desperation in their existence and the impact of unexpected horror.
For fans, this is top quality. Four Palm Trees.
Boys in the Band (Netflix)
For the second time in three weeks, a powerful film touches on cultural milestone of the 1960s. Two weeks ago, “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show” looked at race relations and this week, on Netflix, “The Boys in The Band,” is a new movie version of a play from 1968 that showed male gay relationships as they had never been portrayed in popular media.
The Netflix movie reunites the cast of a 2018 Broadway revival in a work that is timely and dated at the same time. It’s brilliantly written and the quality of the dialogue stands up today, more than five decades after it was written by Mart Crowley, who is credited with the screenplay in this version, along with Ned Martel ("Hollywood” on Netflix and seasons of “American Horror Story.”) The film is dedicated to Crowley, who died in March this year.
Transferring the cast of the Broadway revival to the movie version is a smart move. The actors have had plenty of time to refine their performances and it shows. A birthday party on the Upper East Side of Manhattan brings together a group of friends whose relationships are explored during the party. The dialogue is for adults and occasionally uses words or phrases that gays might use to each other but would be frowned upon if used by straight folks.
The large cast, featuring Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory”), Zachary Quinto (the newer Star Trek movies) and Matt Bomer (“Magic Mike”), takes advantage of the quality script to present vivid and sympathetic characters.
Highly recommended. Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Rules Don’t Apply.
Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) also shines in “Rules Don’t Apply.” She shows the same charisma from the series in a movie that, except for her, is quite disappointing in spite of a cast that includes Warren Beatty, Annette Benning, Matthew Broderick and Alec Baldwin. Worth seeing for Lily Collins.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.