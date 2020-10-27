The great Bill Murray is on screen in his most likeable role in “On the Rocks,” Borat is back and “Rebecca,” a new version of a screen classic, raises the question: “Why Did They Bother?”
On the Rocks
Writer-director Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”) reunites with Bill Murray to create one of his most likeable screen portrayals in “On The Rocks.”
Murray’s Felix is so likeable in spite of the fact that even as a senior citizen (a very wealthy one), he’s kind of a rascal, not to mention the fact that he abandoned his wife and daughter Laura. He’s not funny likeable, but warm and charming without being creepy.
All the characters are likeable, including Laura (Rashida Jones) and even Dean (Marlon Wayans), her husband, who she suspects is having an affair.
Another thing that is so likeable is the pre-pandemic New York City setting. Coppola, director of photography Philippe Le Sourd and a talented crew show a New York that is colorful and in the tradition of Woody Allen or “Sex and the City.” Laura and her family live in a beautiful, large apartment. Her home office has floor to ceiling windows with a view. Her children attend a very nice private school. Everybody’s clothes are nice. She has cocktails with her dad, Felix, at the Russian Tea Room. Felix travels around New York in his own chauffeur-driven limo. It’s the New York City that’s gone and since we don’t know when it’s coming back, it’s sure nice to see.
All is not perfect in paradise. Some of Dean’s behavior makes Laura think he might be having an affair. She confides in her father, who in spite of his previous misbehavior, has become a perfect grandfather to her children, indulgent but not spoiling them.
Felix and Laura start tailing Dean and complications ensue. But Coppola is so skilled that it’s not a predictable adult comedy, which is why that’s all I’m going to tell about the plot.
It’s also special because it stars an older male actor who pursues women of his own age instead of those young enough to be his daughter.
She also has a remarkable feel for female characters. Her movies include “The Virgin Suicide,” “Marie Antoinette,” “The Beguiled,” and of course, “Lost in Translation,” also with Bill Murray. Is it because she’s a woman? Who knows? Who cares? She just makes great movies for grownups and we should be glad for that
Four Palm Trees.
Borat Subsequent Movie Film (Amazon Prime)
The creation of a fake documentary is a very difficult trick to pull off. Perhaps that’s why Sacha Baron Cohen waited 15 years to bring back brought back the concept of Borat, a pseudo reporter who puts unsuspecting real life subjects in embarrassing situations.
In the 2006 movie, Borat interviewed people like former ABC newsman Sam Donaldson and Richard Ker,r who was a former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency. When he wasn’t doing things like defecating in public, he was conducting a chilling interview with a Texan who didn’t realize that Borat’s anti-Semitic suggestions were made to expose the tortured beliefs of those opposed to Jews.
Now, Borat has returned to the United States on a mission to improve relations with President “McDonald” Trump. His main idea is to present his 15-year-old daughter to “Vice-Premier” Mike Pence as a goodwill gesture. He and his co-star, newcomer Maria Bakalova, actually get in the room with Pence, but not much closer.
They also get in a hotel room with former New York Mayor and Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani. The sequence ends with Giuliani getting off a bed and apparently tucking his shirt back into his pants. He says nothing inappropriate happened and I’ll take his word for it. But as we’ve seen time and time again, most recently with New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, he wouldn’t be the first older white guy to misbehave with a young woman.
If you haven’t realized it by now, Cohen pushes the boundaries of humor. At the same time, he and his team of nine credited writers have created a detailed, finely-crafted mock documentary.
Normally, I’m not a fan of pranking comedy that makes fun of people who aren’t in on the joke. But the movie combines some biting satirical criticism of the current administration with skillful production. Some people might find the level of humor offensive, but there are lot of laughs.
Better than expected. Three Palm Trees.
Rebecca (Netflix)
This is one of those movies that raises the question: Who thought this was a good idea?
“Rebecca” is a remake of a movie from 1940, based on a classic novel by Daphne du Maurier and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. His version won a Best Picture Oscar (the only one he ever won). It starred two of Hollywood’s biggest stars and is considered a cinematic icon.
A close friend and fellow movie fan suggests maybe today’s movie viewers won’t really accept anything that’s in black and white, so it doesn’t matter how good the first version of “Rebecca” was. Maybe
But this time instead of screen legends Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, we have Armie Hammer, Lily James and Kirstin Scott Thomas. These three are excellent, talented actors, but they’re not exactly mega stars with intoxicating charisma, which could justify taking another swing at a cinema classic.
Set in 1930s Europe (seemingly without The Great Depression), “Rebecca” is the story of a young woman (Lili James) of a common background, working as what we would today call a personal assistant. She meets a wealthy widower (Hammer), they have a blissful courtship and he takes her back to his estate in England, where their existence is overshadowed by reminders of his late wife.
There is plenty of suspense and some moments of nervous excitement, but if they were going to do this, they needed more electric star power like maybe Brad Pitt or Henry Golding, which would have been a stretch as 1930s widowers, but he has the charisma as the husband and maybe Margot Robbie, Emilia Clarke, Dakota Johnson, Scarlett Johansson or Bree Larson as Rebecca.
Two Palm Trees. Mildly diverting, but that’s all.
FROM THE VAULT
Lost in Translation
Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola worked together in the sweet story of two individuals lost in the different culture of modern-day Tokyo and finding a special kind of non-romantic friendship. Coppola won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2004 and it also was nominated for Best Picture, Best Directors and Best Actor (Murray).
