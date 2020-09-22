The folks at Disney+ have created “Becoming,” a series about accomplishments by individuals that everyone can enjoy; and Nurse Ratched, one of cinema’s iconic characters, deserves better treatment that she gets in the Netflix series named after her.
Becoming (Disney+)
As might be expected from Disney+, “Becoming” presents a series of positively uplifting stories. It’s aimed at younger viewers but it’s sophisticated enough that adults will enjoy it too.
Each show tells the story of an individual’s journey to success. Some are athletes, some are actors and some are musicians. The thing that makes this series different is that they’re stories of achieving success, not necessarily overcoming major obstacles.
It’s relentlessly upbeat, which means it might best be viewed one or two episodes at a time. Actor/comedian Adam DeVine (from Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” and “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) suffered horrendous injuries when at the age of 11, he was struck by a truck, breaking all the bones in both of his legs among other serious injuries. After 26 surgeries (!), he moved on to a successful career in television and movies.
He overcomes this incredible challenge in about 10 minutes, which could be seen is minimizing the challenge, but it doesn’t matter because it’s such a positive experience for the viewer.
Another episode tells the story of Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis. Unlike many successful athletes, Davis came from a strong family background with a mother and a father who encouraged his athletic work but instilled in him the value of an education.
Even as a youth, Davis was an incredibly gifted basketball player, but when he moved from a small private school to AAU league, for the first time he was competing against young men who were better than he was as athletes. He wanted to quit and focus on academics, but his father said, “You’re a Davis. Nobody’s better than you. Get out there and practice.”
Other subjects include WNBA star Candace Parker, Broadway star (“The Lion King”) Caleb McLaughlin, comedian/actor Nick Kroll, dancer Julianne Hough and more.
“Becoming” could easily have been empty calories, but it hits just the right tone of being positive without being too sweet. It’s a series of half-hour shows that provide a good choice when searching for something new.
Three Palm Trees.
Ratched (Netflix)
Nurse Mildred Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is one cinema’s most iconic characters, leaving a lasting and deeply unsettling impression for those who saw the 1975 movie. She was unhappy and manipulative and viewers might wonder what caused the misery and cruelty in Nurse Ratched.
“Ratched,” released in eight episodes from Netflix, creates a history for Nurse Ratched. It begins with a clean slate, since there was no back story for her, even in the Ken Kesey novel, which was the basis for a Broadway play (which starred Kirk Douglas) and the movie, which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Unfortunately, the Netflix mini-series, while mildly interesting, doesn’t add anything important to Nurse Ratched’s twisted personality. The show was created by Evan Romansky and developed by Ryan Murphy, the man responsible for the "American Horror Story" anthology series, but it appears they spent all the money on lavish sets and costumes.
While the tone of evil is always present, viewers will instead focus on the visual look of the film, which resembles a 1950s or ’60s romantic comedy like “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” or “Pillow Talk.” Often the female staff members of the institution wear pastel uniforms. Interesting, but for a horror film?
Perhaps the visual aspect of the film was created to provide a stark contrast to the evil-doing to help bring out the darkness of the characters. Instead, it has the effect of pulling the viewer out of the story.
Ratched’s story begins when she arrives at the Lucia State Hospital in Northern California after World War II. There’s no job for her, but through devious means, she manages to catch on. Bad things are happening at Lucia, a psychiatric hospital experimenting with “new” ways to treat the mentally ill. Remember, this is horror series from the creator of “American Horror Story,” so the treatments are pretty bizarre including things like shock treatment.
Actress Sarah Paulson (Ratched) has been appearing in the "American Horror Story" series since it began in 2011. In this show, Nurse Ratched is pretty much a cartoon villain, but Paulson helps us overlook the stereotypical nature of the role.
Some other very good actors are severely limited by the poorly drawn characters. Finn Wittrock (previous versions of American Horror Story, “La La Land") is a murderer being held at the hospital. Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is the wife of the governor and love interest for Ratched. And it’s always nice to see actors like Vincent D’Onofrio, Amanda Plummer and Sharon Stone trying to elevate the project.
Pretty to look at but it will leave you with an empty feeling.
Two Palm Trees.
"American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson." Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) turned in an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning performance as one of the attorneys who unsuccessfully prosecuted O.J. Simpson in the celebrated 1995 murder trial. Available on Amazon Prime.
