A couple of the most popular cops in movies stage a successful return in “Bad Boys for Life” in home video. And sports fans get a big gift in the much-awaited documentary about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance” on ESPN.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO/BLU-RAY/DVD/VOD
Bad Boys for Life
Usually the third entry in a series kills off the franchise for good, but “Bad Boys for Life” is the exception.
It’s been two decades since we last saw detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence), and the movie embraces the changes that have taken place.
Marcus is about to become a grandfather and is considering retirement. On the other hand, Mike still doesn’t do things by the book, breaking down doors without a warrant and driving a sweet Porsche through the sun-drenched streets of Miami.
On top of that, Kate del Castillo brings style to her role as a Bond-type villain operating out of a secret lair in Mexico.
“Bad Boys for Life” delivers much more than expected: interesting story, lots of well-staged action, humor and a variety of characters to care about.
Recommended.
The Gentlemen
Director Guy Ritchie returns to his roots with “The Gentlemen,” a complicated organized crime comedy-drama set in London.
It has a lot of positive aspects but in the end the energy and polish can’t overcome the confusing plot and the heavy London accents that make about a third of the dialogue incomprehensible.
One of the highlights of “The Gentlemen” is a surprisingly nuanced performance by Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson. It’s very different from his usual scattershot performances. Or those Lincoln car commercials, for that matter.
Guy Ritchie has done several films about the British underworld and they always have style and energy (even if they’re hard to understand for those of us speaking “American” English).
Not Ritchie’s finest work, but good enough.
Recommended.
Like a Boss
“Like A Boss” is an R-rated comedy movie that in the past would have featured maybe Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly or Seth Rogan and Owen Wilson as two entrepreneurs who have their company stolen from them and get it back.
However, this time around it’s Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as the pals and Selma Hayek is the villainous mogul who steals their company.
“Like a Boss” is not too complicated, but it delivers on its promise: a feel-good story with R-rated dialogue and situations that are funny but can’t be repeated here. Recommended for adults.
STREAMING
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Sports fans desperate for something new received a great big present on Sunday with the release of “The Last Dance,” a documentary about the end of the dynasty of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls focusing on the 1997-98 NBA season.
They had won five consecutive championships. Before the season started, the coach, Phil Jackson, was told that regardless of what happened, he would not return as coach.
Jackson dubbed the season “The Last Dance.” The NBA was given unprecedented access to the team that year and for two decades hundreds of hours of footage sat in storage, until everyone involved, most importantly Michael Jordan, agreed to allow its release.
“The Last Dance” is a 10-part documentary that tells the story of the tensions, the conflicts and the drive of all the players as they sought the unprecedented sixth championship.
It’s a chance to hear the details of this story from the players and coaches who lived it and the writers and reporters who covered it. Some fans are interviewed too, including Barack Obama, who is identified as “Former Chicago Resident.”
This is high quality work by many of the people who worked on ESPN’s successful “30 for 30” documentaries that won numerous awards, and the level of professionalism continues here.
Ten parts are probably too many for non-fans, but followers of the sport will be in bliss as the show unspools over the next several weeks.
ESNP is broadcasting the show in two versions. A family-friendly version with vulgarities edited out is airing on ESPN2, while the uncut version can be found on ESPN. Five Palm Trees for fans.
Mrs. America (HULU/FX)
We’re in a Golden Age for television and “Mrs. America" is great example of that.
The new HULU/FX limited series “Mrs. America” offers a highly enjoyable package of sleek writing, excellent acting and a vivid canvas of late 1970s culture of vintage televisions, period costumes and a fantastic music track.
Equal rights for women is commonly accepted these days, but things were different then. There were prominent women opposed to the proposed Equal Rights Amendment for women.
The drive to pass the E.R.A. was driven by larger-than-life personalities;
Gloria Steinem, (played by Rose Byrne), Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), and many more.
It seemed certain to pass until opposition was mobilized by Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) claiming that the E.R.A. would subject women to the draft, eliminate alimony and prevent women from getting custody of children in divorce cases.
This movie is mostly talking but it’s made compelling and entertaining by superior writing and excellent acting. The show was created by Dahvi Waller, who worked on “Desperate Housewives" and “Mad Men,” where she definitely honed her skills with character development and creating a vivid and detailed environment from the past. Four Palm Trees.
Disney Flash Sale
With everybody still housebound, Disney is having a Flash sale of their movies running through the end of May. The Disney portfolio also now includes previous 20th Century Fox Titles.
Prices start at $4.99 and there’s a different theme each week. This week’s theme, starting April 21, will feature “Earth Day with Disneynature” and “Family Fun Flicks” include: “African Cats,” “Oceans,” “Night at the Museum,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the classic 1959 “Journey to the Center of the Earth."
“May the 4th” week starts next week, featuring all the Star War Movies, including last year’s “Rise of Skywalker.”
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
That Thing You Do
America’s Dad, Tom Hanks, wrote, directed and starred in this warm look at a fictional 1960s band, The Wonders, and the summer where they rocketed from playing college talent shows to appearing on network television. A funny story and some catchy songs will help you escape from our day-to-day situation.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.