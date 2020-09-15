First run movies return to theaters in California after six months with “Tenet,” a thoughtful meditation on going back and forth in time. It was worth the wait.
I watched a movie (“Tenet") in an actual theater over the weekend in Orange County, as theaters haven’t been allowed to open in Los Angeles County yet.
I felt pretty safe. I was the only person in the 350-seat theater. It was exciting being in the dark in front of the giant screen, with delicious surround sound. And I even enjoyed being annoyed by seven trailers before the film started.
Part of the appeal of viewing films in theaters is sharing the experience with other people and there are definitely issues that must be resolved. But for this movie fan, this was bliss.
Tenet (In Theaters)
Christopher Nolan makes two kinds of films: high quality big budget films like his Batman trilogy which combine multi-layered characters and spectacular action sequences. And, other more cerebral films that require viewers to think about how human beings exist in the universe.
“Tenet,” his new, long-delayed film is finally in theaters in Southern California. It’s a fascinating combination of international espionage, breathtaking stunts and something called time inversion that may allow people to travel back and forth in time.
John David Washington stars. Known only as “The Protagonist,” Washington establishes himself in the small group of highly charismatic action stars who are interesting characters as well, like Daniel Craig (James Bond), Matt Damon (Jason Bourne) and from back in the day, Steve McQueen. All are actors who dominate the screen and make us care about their characters and provide clarity and believability to plots that sometimes stretch credibility.
“Tenet” is a secret organization that recruits the Protagonist to prevent something that would be worse than World War III. His search leads him across the world to locations including Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, The United Kingdom and the United States.
While there are hundreds of actors in “Tenet,” the plot centers around a small group, each of whom makes a great contribution. Robert Pattinson is the Protagonist’s sidekick, Neil, who helps him find the technology which creates something called inverted entropy. Which allows objects and people to movie backwards through time. Neil is quirky but is tough enough when necessary.
Another great casting choice by Nolan is Kenneth Branagh. He does Shakespeare, plays Hercule Poirot, appeared in Disney’s "Cinderella" and played the villain in another big picture, “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.” As the mysterious arms dealer Andrei Sator, he is not your usual flamboyant villain. He talks in a husky, soft tone, hardly ever raising his voice, but you are genuinely frightened whenever he’s on screen.
Elizabeth Debecki, as the estranged wife of Sator and the Protangonist’s link to Sator, lifts what could have been a mundane role of the woman he discarded into a forceful key factor in the plot. And don’t miss Michael Caine in a small but humorous part as he makes fun of the Protagonist trying to fit into upper-class British society.
Nolan is a master filmmaker, so you have to assume everything up on the screen is exactly the way he wants it. But there are portions of this film where the dialogue is muddy. The volume was definitely loud enough for beautiful action sequences, but why make the actors hard to understand when the plot is so complicated? But we understand enough. We know who the good guys are, who the bad guys are and that the future of civilization is at stake.
Good to have another movie from Nolan and to have it in theaters.
Five Palm Trees. It’s available in IMAX and is worth seeing on the biggest screen possible.
Away (Netflix)
Underneath the cosmic scope of the Netflix series “Away,” about human space travel to Mars, is a story of human relationships, much like a soap opera even if it’s not so melodramatic.
The space journey part of the story is epic (it’s a two-year trip just to get to Mars). We’ll never see this on the big screen in a theater, but the visual impact is impressive and the vastness reinforces the isolation of the crew from their support team on earth and their families.
The story focuses on mission commander Emma Green (Hilary Swank) and her family, including her husband Matt Logan, played by the reliable Josh Charles. Matt trained along with Emma for the mission until he was sidelined due a medical condition.
The movie opens with the space crew on the moon, where they stopped prior to heading to Mars. The crew (which, not surprisingly in these times) is multi-ethnic, and does not have confidence in Emma as commander. This lack of confidence is increased when Matt suffers a serious medical incident on earth. This raises questions. Should Emma return to earth? And will the tremendous emotion burden about her husband affect her judgment as commander?
So, human drama alongside a giant science fiction story. If you were in Emma’s position, what would you do? Might be an interesting conversation with your significant other.
This is a 10-part series and while it’s not the greatest series ever made, it's well worth your time for some diversion.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Memento
Even in his second film, the gifted Christopher Nolan (“Tenet”) investigated time and space in "Memento" with the story of a man who lost his short-term memory after an accident. Guy Pearce stars as a man who tries to figure out what’s going on by writing down everything that happens to him so he can remember in moments later. Sounds like a gimmick, but it’s a great film.
