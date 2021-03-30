Back in theaters for the first time in months, movie goers have a classy action thriller in “Nobody.” In home video, the Mighty Ducks are back with a Disney+ series that’s loads of fun for adults and children alike.
IN THEATERS
After being closed for over a year, movie theaters have reopened on a limited basis. There are some noticeable changes like limited seating, Plexiglass shields and concessions sold on a no-cash basis. But the big screen experience is still the best way to see a movie: the vivid picture, the spectacular sound and the shared experience of hearing other people laugh at funny moments.
Nobody
“Nobody” is a relatively small scale movie, but it’s great seeing 20 or 30 feet high close-ups of actors, allowing them to portray emotions and feelings with a glance or a raised eyebrow.
“Nobody,” offers a very well done version of an often-told story: a man thinks he has escaped from his previous life but finds himself pulled back into a life of violence and revenge.
Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch, who seems to have settled into a mundane, repetitive existence as a bookkeeper for his father-in-law’s business. He rides the bus to and from work and one day, he unleashes his violent skills on a group of toughs hassling a young woman. He injures the son of a Russian gangster, Yulian, who comes after Hutch.
Odenkirk, best known for “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad,” is a different choice for an action hero. When people ask him who he is, he says, “Nobody,” which turns out to have a different meaning than expected.
His Hutch is a seemingly low key, unlike say, Liam Neeson, who is holding back his intensity. Hutch just seems to be meandering through his dull life, calling on his past special forces skills when the need arises.
“Nobody” is the perfect combination of well-executed action sequences interspersed with some scenes with Hutch’s family that provide smooth transitions between those action sequences.
The violence, which is very well staged, is graphic. “Nobody” was one of the first movies released directly to theaters after theaters opened and it’s somewhat of an oddity. It was great looking at any movie on the big screen, but in terms of scope, it seems better suited to streaming. It’s a sleek one hour and 32 minutes. And while there are some great action sequences, they are not the bloated computer-generated sequences that are so common in today’s big superhero movies.
Odenkirk’s performance is perfect. He’s assisted by Connie Nielsen (both Wonder Woman movies), doing excellent work in the thankless role as the wife to the action star.
Aleksey Serebryakov also does great work as the Russian gangster who is after Hutch. The Russian gangster role is usually a collection of sneers and gunshots, but Serebryakov makes him seem like an actual person instead of a stereotype.
Also appearing is 82-year-old Christopher Lloyd, who might be best-known for offbeat roles such as the Back to the Future movies and as the off-beat driver in the ’70s TV series “Taxi.” Here, Lloyd dials down the crazy for a spot-on portrayal of Hutch’s father, whose life seems to consist of dozing in front of the television in a retirement home.
Make no mistake, this is a revenge action movie in the tradition of Liam Neeson or Bruce Willis, but it’s extremely well done for what it is.
Three Palm Trees.
STREAMING
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max)
Four hours? That’s how long “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is. It was created to be shown on the streaming Service HBO Max and it’s a good thing. The best part about watching something at home is that you can pause to get something to eat or visit the bathroom.
The original “Justice League” was released in 2017. It was a troubled production. In addition, director Snyder withdrew during the post-production after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film, including some reshoots. It bombed at the box office.
Responding in part to pressure from fans and perhaps wanting a project to attract attention to their new streaming service, Warner Brothers gave Synder $70 million to redo the project. The result is entertaining, but also an endurance test.
It’s more compelling and involving than the original, which is probably due to the fact that it reflects the vision of just one director, instead of the two who worked on the 2017 version.
But it’s still padded out with too many long, slow close-ups of the stars and seemingly interminable slow motion sequences.
Members of the Justice League combine forces to save the world from the evil army of Pardemons. There’s no lack of firepower in the Justice League. Members are: Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the Flash (Ezra Miller).
While this is generally an improvement over the original, the only way to watch this is at home where you can pause for a break.
Two Palm Trees
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is an exception that proves the rule. Usually, after three movies (as is the case here), the concept is pretty well exhausted.
And although Disney+ only releases one episode at a time, the new version of the Mighty Ducks story is exuberant fun.
The trilogy of Mighty Ducks films in the 1990s told the story of a group of young hockey players who overcome obstacles. The film led to an animated series and eventually, the creation of an NHL hockey team, today known simply as the Anaheim Ducks.
As the Disney+ series begins, the Ducks have become a powerhouse team and they tell 12-year-old Evan he’s not good enough for the team. His Mom, Alex (Lauren Graham) decides to put together a team and prevails upon Gordon Bombay to be their coach. Emilio Estevez returns from the movie series as the reluctant coach. Hijinks ensue.
This could easily have been a down and dirty project. Instead, it’s high energy, well written and well-acted. It sets a very high level of quality and hopefully they keep it up for the remaining nine episodes. It’s good for parents and children.
Four Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
The Dark Knight Trilogy
“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is an adequate superhero movie, but to see how it’s supposed to be done, look at any movie in Christopher Nolen’s Dark Knight Trilogy: “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” Nolen is one of our greatest filmmakers. This group of films has fully developed characters combined with epic special effects.
