The future of the Academy Awards is murky, but “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix is Oscar quality. Also this week, an excellent action picture in “Ava” and a fun, scary series in “Helstrom.”
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is probably not eligible for Academy Awards, but it richly deserves consideration for those honors. It’s also the third movie in a month to look back on the turbulent late 1960s in the United States. The other two were “The Boys in the Band” and “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show.”
Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and the result is a vivid recreation of the decision by President Nixon’s administration to try intimidate the political opposition to the Vietnam War in the late ’60s. The Chicago 7 were indicted in spite of the fact that there was no crime. While the defendants were convicted, all the cases were overturned on appeal.
This is a sprawling story and only a writer with Sorkin’s skills could pull everything together in a cohesive and compelling narrative. He introduces almost all of the dozens of important characters in the first eight minutes.
Even though his previous experience as a director was “Molly’s Game,” which was primarily talking, here he manages a giant canvas, skillfully intercutting courtroom scenes, historical footage and big budget recreations of confrontations between the Chicago police and demonstrators.
The 1968 Democratic Convention was held in Chicago. It was a time of tremendous political unrest, primarily related to opposition to the Vietnam War. Thousands of anti-war demonstrators converged on Chicago and the result was chaos on the streets, as the police violently confronted the demonstrators.
The seven people indicted had very little contact with each other before arriving in Chicago and definitely did not conspire to riot, which is what they were charged with.
Dialogue is Sorkin’s strength. His previous successes include “The West Wing,” “The American President,” “Sports Night,” and another extremely well known courtroom film, “A Few Good Men,” which he adapted from his original Broadway play.
Sorkin is obviously a gifted writer, but as a director he gets great performances from a cast as diverse as Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Mark Rylance as William Kunstler and Frank Langella in a subdued but standout performance as presiding Judge Julius Hoffman.
There was no conspiracy, but that didn’t stop President Nixon and his justice department from prosecuting these individuals. Sorkin’s film is a significant record of a shameful episode in American history.
Ava (Pay Per View)
“Ava” on pay-per-view proves to be a nice surprise. I expected a run-of-the mill low-rent action film about a female paid killer. But it delivers some good action sequences and a very interesting back story of her background. Jessica Chastain stars and heads up a cast that includes some excellent actors who make this above average: John Malkovich and Ewan McGregor.
Although Ava (Chastain) is the kind of paid killer often found in movies, she struggles with substance abuse and an estranged family while her profession takes her around the world to spectacular locations like Paris, Riyadh, and the very picturesque coast of Normandy.
This is all very well done, including a spectacular sequence of a job gone bad in Riyadh where she is forced to shoot her way out of an office building, dispatching a dozen automatic weapon-wielding soldiers. She gets away, but the movie doesn’t explain how a single woman, bruised and covered in blood, manages to get out of buttoned-up Middle Eastern country that has restrictive rules about the behavior of woman.
Ava’s mother, Bobbi, is played by Geena Davis and her sister Alex is Jess Wexler. We met them when Ava returns to Boston to see her hospitalized mother. Ava’s substance abuse started when she was very young and she disappeared for eight years after her father claimed she had stolen money from his wallet to prevent Ava from telling her mother about her father’s infidelity.
This is a much more interesting discussion of substance abuse than is usually found in movies, much less in hardcore action pictures like this. The movie operates on several levels, but doesn’t skimp on the action.
Much better than expected and a worthy addition to action movies with female leads like Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” and Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.” This is an action movie that gives the viewer something to think about.
HELSROM (Hulu)
“Helstrom” on Hulu takes advantage of the phenomena of binge watching. It’s a delightful tale of a brother and sister who spend their days trying to rid the world of evil. This is a complicated story and takes a long time to introduce all the characters and set things up, so at least the first two or three episodes should be viewed together. It’s pretty much a by-the-numbers horror story (it even starts on a dark and stormy night), but it’s high quality work.
The brother and sister are Daimon and Ana. Damion is Tom Austen, a Brit probably best-known for “The Royals.” He’s a university ethics professor who fights demons and occasionally does an exorcism, even though he’s not a priest. Ana (Sydney Lemmon, from “Succession” and “Fear the Walking Dead”) operates an auction house while pursuing evil out in the world. Their mother Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel) has been institutionalized for 20 years for Demonic possession. Of course! If you’re looking for scary that’s not too gory, “Helstrom” is a good choice. Three Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
A Few Good Men
Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) showed he knew what he was doing when he wrote “A Few Good Men,” a gripping court-martial drama (directed by Rob Reiner) starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and the great Jack Nicholson who points out in this movie, “YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH.”
