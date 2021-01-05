Two extremely well-done films this week showcase classic film genres: “Sylvie’s Love,” a romance and “Honest Thief” an action drama starring Liam Neeson as a man who should not be taken lightly.
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
“Sylvie’s Love” is a wonderful throwback movie to the 1950s and ’60s.
It’s a traditional romance with fairly well-known actors that studios just don’t make anymore.
Sylvie and Robert cross paths in the late ’50s, get together, grow apart, and live their separate lives until fate reunites them decades later. Oh, yes, they’re Black so besides the love story, the movie portrays the Black experience in those decades without hitting the audience over the head with a message.
In the old days, dramas like this and comedies starred actors like Gregory Peck, Paul Newman, Ava Gardener, and Susan Hayward. They were often based on best-selling novels and told stories of relationships and conflicts. Once the big blockbuster tentpole pictures started dominating the movie business, these movies had to be made by streaming services like Amazon or Netflix or they weren’t made at all.
Which is a shame. This is a solid story, with honest emotions and relationships, written and directed by Eugene Ashe.
Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) is being raised in New York City by her dad, who runs a record store and her mom, who teaches etiquette to young ladies while she works in the record store her father runs. Into her life comes jazz musician Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha, who played 11 seasons in the NFL before retiring and concentrating full time on acting and producing.)
Thompson’s roles include "Creed," "Men in Black International," Valkyrie in the Marvel Comics Universe and the voice of Lady in the remake of “Lady and the Tramp." As Sylvie, she must struggle against obstacles faced by both Blacks and females in the 1950s and ’60s.
This is a big, old-fashioned love story with characters looking out through windows spattered with rain, montages, nice touches depicting the times when Robert tries to figure where he is by unfolding a map (No GPS then) and dialogue like “I didn’t marry because it was the right thing to do. I married you because I love you.”
They don’t make ’em like this much anymore and that’s a shame because this is solid entertainment that provides a nice escape from these troubled times.
Don’t miss it. Four Palm Trees.
Honest Thief (On Demand, Red Box)
Liam Neeson is back in “Honest Thief,” the latest version about a quiet man who can only be pushed so far before unleashing his violent side.
“Honest Thief” is tailored to his talents; he’s surrounded by quality actors, and directed with attention to the formula that delivers a satisfying movie for his fans.
This time, he’s Tom Dolan, a bank robber who wants to get out of the criminal business by giving back all the money he stole (why does he still have it?) in exchange for a light sentence. Here it goes wrong when he encounters some dirty FBI agents who try to steal the money for themselves.
At the same time, he’s fallen in love with Annie (Kate Walsh, from “Grey’s Anatomy” and "Private Practice”), a middle-aged woman getting her graduate degree.
Pretty easy to figure what happens when he goes after the rogue FBI agents, using his skills from his previous life as bomb defusing expert in the military. There are explosions, car chases, fist fights and gun fights, all handled with precision and perfection.
Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney are the evil FBI agents, and along with Jeffrey Donovan as a good FBI agent and Walsh as the girlfriend, give “Honest Thief” high quality production.
This doesn’t pretend to be anything more than a solid action drama with Neeson doing his usual work as the man who was pushed too far. Very enjoyable. You won’t be disappointed.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Taken
Liam Neeson (“Honest Thief”) was a highly regarded serious actor in his 50s when he started an entirely new career as a tough action star in “Taken” in 2008. After his daughter is kidnapped, a retired CIA operative rescues her using skills acquired in the agency. Nothing world-shaking, just top-notch action.
