HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Richard Jewell
“Richard Jewell” tells the story of a real-life hero who was mistreated by the FBI and the news media in the aftermath of the bombing at the 1996 Olympics.
At the center of the story is Richard Jewell, a flawed individual who desperately wanted a career in law enforcement.
Jewell is portrayed with powerful realism by Paul Walter Richardson. He physically resembles the real Jewell, but his acting is phenomenal.
The real-life Jewell led a checkered career at the fringes of law enforcement, before working in security at a concert where the bomb went off during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He saved lives when he discovered a bomb before it exploded.
For his trouble, the media made him a suspect and ruined his life.
It’s another fact-based movie from Clint Eastwood that looks at how a common person acts unusual situations.
Recommended
Jumanji: The Next Level
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a sequel that almost measures up to the original (“Jumani, Welcome to the Jungle”).
After being inserted into a video game and escaping in the first movie, in the second movie a group of pals goes back into the game in search of a friend. Hence the name “Jumanji: The Next Level.” And this time, they take along a couple of senior characters.
Part of the fun is watching grownup actors do characters completely different from their bodies, like the very physical Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, portraying elderly people in young bodies.
The story is kind of jumbled, but it doesn’t matter because the whole package is so enjoyable: action, humor and great acting even in the smallest role.
Recommended
A Hidden Life
Acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick delivers a tedious look at the moral responsibility of the individual in wartime that eventually collapses under its two hour and 54-minute running time.
The subject of what a person should do when he believes his government is committing immoral acts is a worthy one: in pre-WWII Germany in this movie and now, for that matter. It’s based on a true story.
Malick’s work often receives mixed response, but “A Hidden Life” should remain hidden. Not recommended
IN THEATERS
The Hunt
“The Hunt” is the movie that got caught up in a manufactured controversy that had almost nothing to do with the actual movie. It was inaccurately characterized as a Hollywood/Liberal attack on “Deplorables” or supporters of President Trump.
The release was postponed, even though all the criticism was coming from people who hadn’t seen the film.
Well, it’s here and in fact it tries to attack Hollywood/Liberal Listening political part of America. Still, it’s kind of mess. It aims high, but it’s too silly to be serious and too over the top to be a classic horror film.
A group of “deplorables” find themselves dropped into the middle of a field where they are hunted by people who turn out to be left wing liberals.
It’s from Blumhouse studios. They’re known for low-budget, well-done graphic horror films. The graphic violence is here. People are shot with guns, impaled in spikes and pierced by arrows.
Betty Gilpin (Queen of the wrestlers in the Netflix series “GLOW”) displays an amazing array of fighting skills including hand-to-hand combat and skill with any kind of firearm she comes across. Eventually, she’s the only surviving deplorable.
And then in the time honored tradition of movies, the star must face off with the chief villain, in this case, a marvelously subdued but malevolent Hilary Swank. Gilpin and Swank engage in a pretty spectacular fight, crashing into windows, breaking chairs, the whole thing. It’s a good sequence.
But it can’t save the movie. They had good intentions for social criticism, but maybe the Blumhouse people should stick to hardcore violence.
Two Palm Trees.
Blooshot
“Bloodshot” is Frankenstein meets “Groundhog Day.”
A scientist (Dr. Harding, played by Guy Pearce) has figured out how to bring bodies back to life by filling their blood streams with tiny mechanisms known as micronites. His subject in “Bloodshot” is Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel).
These micronites give him incredible strength and allow him to destroy concrete pillars with his fists. Ray’s body is essentially impervious to any kind of weapon, so the scenes of his body regenerating itself are quite striking, as his hand heals itself after being sliced with a knife or a visually elegant sequence of his face reforming after being shot off.
Ray dies again and again, but is brought back to life in Harding’s lab. Remind of you anyone? Paging Dr. Frankenstein.
Predictably, Harding wants to create an army of these creatures and use them to eliminate people he considers unworthy. The problem is that although Ray’s memory is supposed to be completely erased, he has flashes of his former life, which lead to confusion, frustration and then, not surprisingly, a final confrontation with Harding, who by the way, has a bionic arm.
While this is kind of by-the-numbers for Diesel, the sensitive, ass-kicking action hero is right in his wheelhouse. By the end of the movie, he manages to make the audience really care about what happens to him. And it always helps to have someone with Pearce’s abilities (“L.A. Confidential” and “Memento”) because he can make the nonsense about a mad scientist understandable, if not believable.
Director Dave Wilson worked on “Avengers: Age of Ultron" and he makes the most of a relatively low budget (reportedly $40 million) with great action sequences and marvelous intricate computer graphics showing Ray’s body as it reconstitutes itself.
Slightly above average, but just Two Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Memento
Guy Pearce (“Bloodshot”) starred in “Memento” in 2000. Pearce was terrific as a man who couldn’t remember what happened to him in the previous 15 minutes of his life. It was director Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough movie. He went on to great success with several Batman films, “Inception” and “Interstellar” just to mention a few.
