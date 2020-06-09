Movies misfire this week with “The Hunt” and “Last Days of American Crime" but “Ramy” and “Shirley” offer humor and thought-provoking work at the same time.
The Hunt
“The Hunt” is the movie that got caught up in a manufactured controversy that had almost nothing to do with the actual movie. It was inaccurately characterized a Hollywood/Liberal attack on “Deplorables” or supporters of President Trump.
The release was postponed, even though all the criticism was coming from people who hadn’t seen the film.
In fact, it tries to attack the Hollywood/Liberal Listening political part of America. Instead, it’s kind of mess. It aims high, but it’s too silly to be serious and too over the top to be a classic horror film.
A group of “deplorables” find themselves dropped into the middle of a field where they are hunted by people who turn out to be left wing liberals.
It’s from Blumhouse studio production. They’re known for low-budget, well-done graphic horror films. The graphic violence is here, People are shot with guns, impaled in spikes, pierced by arrows.
Betty Gilpin (Queen of wrestlers in the Netflix series “GLOW”) displays an amazing array of fighting skills including hand-to-hand combat and skill with any kind of firearm she comes across. Eventually, she’s the only surviving deplorable.
And then in the time-honored tradition of movies, the star must face off with the chief villain, in this case, a marvelously subdued but malevolent Hilary Swank. Gilpin and Swank engage in a pretty spectacular fight, crashing into windows, breaking chairs, the whole thing. It’s a good sequence.
But it can’t save the movie. They had good intentions for social criticism, but maybe the Blumhouse people should stick to hardcore violence.
Skip it.
STREAMING
Ramy Season Two (Hulu)
The second season of “Ramy” is now available on Hulu. “Ramy,” is loosely based on the life of comedian Ramy Youseef (who won a Golden Globe last year for Best Actor). In the show, Ramy is a first-generation American Muslim who is struggling to resolve the conflicts between his religion and a generation that has different values.
Sounds serious, but it’s very funny and thought-provoking at the same time. Ramy finds it convenient to attend services in the mosque on Fridays because it allows him a straight shot to partying on Saturday without having to worry about making it to church on Sunday.
The conflict is funny but interesting at the same time. He wants to be a good Muslim but the world of Brooklyn in 2019 often tests his beliefs.
After a journey to Egypt in season one ended in disappointment, season two begins as Ramy continues his search for spiritual peace in a world filled with temptation.
He starts attending a different mosque, headed by a Sheikh who is “…radical. Like cool radical. Not radical, radical,” according to a friend
The Sheikh is played by the great Mahershala Ali, who has two Academy Awards: “Moonlight” and “Green Book.” What a gift! His Sheikh is what you want from your religious guide: challenging but also understanding. Ali is not the first guy you think of for comedy, but he has the comedy skills to go with his Academy Awards for dramatic roles.
The attractive thing about “Ramy” the show is that it lets the viewer think about complex issues without being excessively serious. Highly recommended.
And We Go Green (Hulu)
We missed the Grand Prix this year, but the documentary “And We Go Green” provides a very enjoyable look at a unique racing series.
It’s the story of the Formula E, an electric car racing series that made appearances in Long Beach in 2015 and 2016, when the drivers had to switch in the middle of the race to a new car with fresh batteries.
That wasn’t solved until this season, which like everything else, has been interrupted because of COVID-19.
“And We Go Green” is lightweight entertainment, telling the back stores of the drivers set against spectacular international settings like Marrakech, Mexico City, Rome, Paris and New York. The driver stories could fit into a reality show except they’re way too classy.
“And We Go Green” is the announcement for the start of the races, which are founded on the idea the battery powered cars are better for the environment.
Competitive auto racing provided many technological advances that were adapted for the general population, and perhaps Formula E will help in progress in that direction.
“And We Go Green” is an enjoyable way to pass some time during the shelter-at-home times.
Three Palm Trees. Recommended.
Last Days of American Crime (Netflix)
A very puzzling movie. A mildly interesting sci-fy premise is drowned in a sea of graphic violence and muddled dialogue.
This a Netflix original production and it looks like a big movie, but it’s just a mess.
In the near future, the government has created the “American Peace Initiative,” an electronic signal that prevents people from engaging in criminal behavior. Before the API, as it is known, goes into effect, crime runs wild in the streets.
Besides the general mayhem, there’s some kind of sub plot about one kind of currency being replaced with another and, well, maybe you can figure it out.
People get shot, but miraculously survive. Maybe that’s because it’s based on a graphic novel, but it doesn’t help make things understandable.
In low-budget horror films, the violence is supposed to make the viewer jump, but here it just turns your stomach.
It’s hard to figure out what the point of this movie is.
One Palm Tree. Not even for free.
Shirley
“Shirley” is a dark story of emotional manipulation that tightly holds the audience. Although it’s only an hour and 47 minutes long, it’s packed but not overstuffed for fascinating characters.
The real Jackson (1916-1965), a writer of horror and mystery, authored six novels and more than 200 short stories. She is perhaps most famous for her short story published in The New Yorker in 1948, “The Lottery,” which is said to have attracted more letters than any other piece of fiction in the magazine’s history
This movie is based on a novel that uses the names of Shirley Jackson and her real-life husband Stanley Hyman as the main characters. Elisabeth Moss from “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and most recently, “The Invisible Man” is barely recognizable as Jackson, who instills terror rather than pity in the young couple, Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) and his wife Rose (Odessa Young).
Fred, accompanied by his wife, has come to Bennington, Vt., to assist Stanley (the great Michael Stuhlbarg) in his classes. They were supposed to stay with Stanley and Shirley on a temporary basis, but instead, they are drawn into a nightmare spun by Shirley who is unbalanced and who is enabled by her husband.
Moss’s Shirley is a troubled individual, incapable of social acceptable interactions. While we find her behavior unacceptable, we understand her actions.
Often times, movies from novels are forced to leave out major portions of the story, but “Shirley” offers plenty of background material about about the characters, making their actions understandable, if not acceptable from a moral point of view.
“Shirley” is a remarkable movie. It’s not a big, splashy movie, but it in involves the viewer with compelling characters.
Four Palm Trees. Highly recommended.
MOVIE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD
Ramy
“Ramy” will make you feel good, even if it has some difficult moments. Ramy, the character, struggles with real problems in a way that is enjoyable.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.