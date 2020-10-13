An exciting filmmaker makes her big-time debut in “The 40-Year-Old Version” and Adam Sandler does what Adam Sandler does well in “Hubie Halloween.”
The 40-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
“The 40-Year-Old Version” is a breakout work from a gifted filmmaker and we’ll be hearing more from her. Somewhat autobiographical, Radha Blank has written and directed the story of a character also named Radha Blank, who was named one of the most promising playwrights younger than 30.
Only now she’s 40 and her career seems stalled. The New York world that Radha the filmmaker shows is full of glib (often phony) characters whose fast talking seems articulate but often actually mean nothing. It’s a world almost like a foreign country to some viewers, but Radha makes it interesting. Radha the character exists in a world where white people control the money and the access to staging plays.
Radha meets the delightfully smarmy producer Josh Whiteman (Reed Birney) who is willing to produce Radha’s play, “Harlem Ave.,” but wants a few changes, like adding a white woman as a central character to the play written by Radha, a black author with a unique voice. He adds a white director to the project. And he’s also looking for a writer for the musical he’s doing about Harriet Tubman. It’s not easy being the fictional Radha.
Radha’s lifelong friend and agent Archie (Peter Kim) has worked to help keep her playwriting career alive even if she currently supports herself by teaching basically surly high school students who are trying to figure out how to express themselves.
The film brings us a perfectly crafted look into the reality of the struggle to be creative while being black and female, and makes us care about Radha. Fortunately, we will be seeing a lot more from the talented Radha Blank.
Hubie Halloween (Amazon)
Adam Sandler gets no respect from critics. However, he knows his audience and he gives his fans what they want. “Hubie Halloween” has kind of a cute premise about a single man who considers himself the guardian of the Halloween tradition in his small town.
Sandler delivers for his fans in the first eight minutes. There’s barfing. Hubie goes head over heels after colliding with a car. There’s a joke mixing up the words “Hubie” and “pubic,” farting, an escapee from a mental institution and Hubie tells someone his girlfriend lives in Canada in “Ontarionto.”
The film moves along in a similar vein for a crisp one hour, 43 minutes. In spite of its pedestrian script, the movie is helped with work from actors who perform way above the media like Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, Michael Chiklis, June Squibb, Ben Stiller and a completely unrecognizable Kevin James. He’s the one with a mustache, sunglasses and a mullet.
It seems a little unfair (and unrealistic) to criticize someone as successful and popular as Sandler. So if you’re a fan, Sandler delivers the goods. Not for everyone, but enjoy.
The Right Stuff (Disney+)
If you’re going to re-do a story as significant as the first Americans in space, you need more creative firepower than Disney+ brought to this Right Stuff.
The story itself is highly dramatic and the source material is the book, “The Right Stuff,” written by one of the best-selling non-fiction writers of all time, Tom Wolfe.
However, this production is populated with a group of little known actors and dialogue that is slightly less melodramatic than the average soap opera. And, apparently for budgetary reasons, much of the story is told and explained, rather than shown.
Project Mercury (1958-1963) was an early part of the “Space Race” between Russia and the United States to put the first man in space. Russia was first on April 12, 1961, when cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made one orbit around the earth. American Alan Shepherd followed in a suborbital flight less than a month later. John Glenn was the first American to circle the earth in February 1962.
The characters in “The Right Stuff” where very much personifications of their times. Most people smoked and drank. One astronaut, Shepard, had a reputation of being a lady’s man even though he was married. On the other hand, John Glenn was devoutly religious and always knew what to say to the media.
Interesting time and a great story of a country united behind this massive effort and it deserves much better treatment than it got here.
The Los Angeles Times had it correct when it said “The Right Stuff” is lacking the right stuff.
Incidentally, after starting with two episodes the first week, Disney+ releases once episode week instead of dropping all the episodes at once.
FROM THE VAULT
Uncut Gems
Adam Sandler makes his money from his silly comedies, but he was robbed last year when he didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination for “Uncut Gems,” a tough drama about a New York diamond dealer and hustler. He’s so successful that he doesn’t have anything to prove, but in this and in 2002’s “Punch-Drunk Love,” he shows he has considerable skills as a dramatic actor.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.